Okay, I Just Found 5 Alternatives to IKEA's Best-Selling LYCKSELE LÖVÅS Sofa Bed That Score Way More on Style and Function

This time of year is all about hosting the ones you love, and sometimes that means a sleepover guest or two. In my small flat, I know the power of a good sofa bed is incontestable. It's got to be streamlined, stylish, and stealthy. IKEA's new Lycksele Lövås sofa bed has become a best-seller for the brand, and for good reason: it has a changeable sofa cover, fits two people, and folds into a contemporary love seat when not in use. But is it the best on the market?

Let's unpack what makes this IKEA sofa bed notable, shall we? Many reviews praise the sofa bed as great for spare rooms — it's small enough not to take up a lot of extra space, and it is sturdy. However, a few stars were stripped for comfort (many people said a mattress topper was needed for a quality night's sleep), and the overall quality of the design.

With all that knowledge to guide me, I've pursued the best IKEA Lycksele Lövås sofa bed alternatives. Need a quick guest bed upgrade before Christmas rolls around? Here are five alternative sleeper sofas and sofa bed options that will add both form and function to your space.

Alternative One: The Laura James Harlow Two Seater

First up: The Harlow two-seater sofa bed from Laura James. This chalk white, boucle sofa mimics that same contemporary form as the IKEA sleeper, but with a slightly more elevated aesthetic.

The Harlow features Oxford edge piping and extra-filled cushions for a comfy and contemporary feel — the overstuffed style is akin to the popular cloud sofa. And when you need this sofa to transform into a bed, there's an easy pull-out function. The Harlow comes in several colors and finishes and is also available as a single sofa bed for smaller spaces.

You can order it now on sale, and get it just in time to cozy up your holiday small space hosting tricks.

Alternative Two: Habitat's Lexi Single Fabric Chairbed

Of course, the colorful, Grindtorp sofa cover from IKEA is one of the standout parts of the Lycksele Lövås sofa bed. So naturally, I had to see what patterns and colors were on the market. Safe to say, I'm obsessed with this patterned sleeper chair bed from Habitat.

Extra seating or an extra spot for sleeping? The Lexi Single Fabric Chairbed is multifunctional to say the least. The foam-filled convertible chair folds out into a comfy single bed, has removable cushions, and comes fully assembled.

Alternative Three: George Oliver Tyrese Sofa Bed

Gray can be a tricky furniture color to work with, as it often reads as outdated. However, this George Oliver sofa bed feels perfectly contemporary.

The sofa bed is upholstered in a soft, durable fabric that allows for quick and easy cleaning. The arms are fully removable, so you can customize the bed's form to fit any unique space. Plus, there's a slat-supported mattress core designed for truly restful sleep. And isn't prioritizing how to sleep better the whole point of shopping for a sofa bed upgrade?

The George Oliver Tyrese sofa bed has a little more traditional shape than the IKEA Lycksele Lövås sofa bed, so you can style it in a range of interior schemes. And the best part? It's currently £300 off.

Alternative Four: Next Relaxed Chenille Double Sofa Bed

Personally, I like the greens in my interior to follow a bit more of an earthy color scheme. Which is what led me to this relaxed chenille sofa bed from NEXT. It's similar to the form of the IKEA sleeper, but with a more stylish design.

There is an easy three-step fold-down mechanism, allowing you to change from a sofa to a full-size double bed in a matter of minutes. There are also concealed legs to add extra support to the bed frame.

One reviewer says, "This is the second of these sofa beds I've bought. In both cases, I was looking for a compact yet comfortable sofa bed, and this just fits that bill. Great quality materials!"

Alternative Five: JAY-BE Slim Luxe Velvet Snuggle Chair Sofa Bed

Chic and sleek, the Slim Luxe Velvet Snuggle Chair Sofa Bed from JAY-BE is the ideal option for those seeking sophistication without sacrificing space. It's a cozy reading chair when folded up, and a more space-saving solution than the IKEA option.

It has a bit of a higher price tag, but right now you can add an extra 15% off with the code BF15. However, note that the delivery time on this item is up to nine weeks, so you may not receive this piece until after Christmas.

The holidays may bring a potent reminder that it's time for a sofa bed upgrade, but these are still pieces that will live in your home long after the season is over. That said, it's crucial to style your sofa bed like it's far from temporary.