Looking for the best sleeper sofas? The way that we use our homes has changed significantly over the past few years, and as such multifunctional sofa beds have truly come into their own, allowing our homes to adapt to multiple purposes as and when required.

Rather than creating a dedicated guest bedroom that might rarely be used, adding a sofa bed to the home office or living room allows for greater day-to-day use of your square footage and allows for easy adaptation when guests come to stay.

A sofa bed can also be the perfect solution for kid's sleepovers and – with a new breed of sleeper sofas that you won't want to hide out of view – this multifunctional seating can make a space-saving solution for small homes and apartment dwellers who want to entertain guests for more than just one evening.

So, in this guide we've rounded up the best sleeper sofas on the Livingetc team's radar, bringing together seating that offers functionality, comfort, and, of course, a good dose of contemporary style.

14 best sleeper sofas and sofa beds for a modern home

(Image credit: Blu Dot)

1. Blu Dot Bank Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H30 x W80 x D37" | Bed: Queen | Upholstery options: 4

A deep seat, padded armrests, and low profile frame mean the Bank sleeper sofa delivers on both the comfort and style fronts, and with the home office or apartment-friendly 80" width seat hiding a queen-sized pull-out mattress, it's an option your guests are likely to be equally happy with. At this mid-range price point, there are only four upholstery options on offer, but all are versatile neutrals that will work easily in almost any home.

(Image credit: Design Within Reach)

2. Design Within Reach Reid Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H34 x W96 x D38" | Bed: Full | Upholstery options: 120+

If you have a little more space – and budget – to play with, then the 96" Reid sleeper sofa delivers relaxed and spacious lounging. Easy to convert from seat to sleeping space, the sofa seats simply lift up and pull forwards whilst the backrest folds down to form the sleeping area. Down and feather-wrapped foam cushioning ensures comfort, and thanks to over one hundred upholstery options, plus two styles of feet – either high tubular legs that add spaciousness to a smaller space or low block feet that ground a larger or open plan room – tailoring the look to your interior is just as simple.

(Image credit: Blu Dot)

3. Blu Dot One Night Stand Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H30 x W80 x D32" | Bed: Queen | Upholstery options: 5

Designed for small spaces and apartment living, the One Night Stand sofa bed offers an ingenious hinged mechanism that sees the upper portion of the sofa frame lift up and flip over to form a queen-sized sleeping surface – pretty much as simple as it gets in terms of ease of transformation from sitter to sleeper. Along with the compact 80" width, the high-legs are also designed with compact living in mind, lifting the bulk of the sofa frame away from the ground to add visual spaciousness.

(Image credit: APT2B)

4. APT2B Tuxedo 2pc Sleeper Sectional

Sofa: H30 x W121 x D88" | Bed: Queen | Upholstery options: 60+

If you want space to spread out, then a sectional sleeper sofa could be the answer, and the Tuxedo sleeper delivers relaxed modern style with a super-generous 121" width, deep seats that are perfect for curling up, and an extra-long 88" chaise sectional. The main seating hides a 5.5" thick queen-size innerspring mattress, with the option to upgrade to a memory foam option should you desire. Over sixty upholstery options and two leg finishes also offer plenty of scope to make the look your own, plus, APT2B's frequent discounts often make the price a welcome surprise.

(Image credit: Interior Define)

5. Interior Define James Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H35 x W84 x D40" | Bed: Queen | Upholstery options: 100+

There's a lot to like about the James sleeper sofa, including its timeless blocky frame that contrasts perfectly with the plump rounded seat cushions, the one-hundred-plus upholstery options, and the wide selection of configuration tweaks on offer. Opt for two seat cushions or a bench cushion to eliminate the center gap, standard or reversible down-and-foam cushion fill, or a vegan-friendly alternative, and either a standard box spring or memory foam-topped pull-out mattress.

(Image credit: APT2B)

6. APT2B Melrose Reversible Chaise Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H27 x W93 x D66" | Bed: Queen | Upholstery options: 60

A sectional that won't drown a smaller living space, the Melrose sleeper sofa also offers a reversible chaise section that makes for brilliant versatility if you're renting or likely to move home and need to reconfigure your seating layout. On top of that, there are over sixty upholstery options, three leg finishes, and a choice of either queen-sized innerspring pull-out mattress or a memory foam option. Those wide track arms also make for super comfortable lounging.

(Image credit: APT2B)

7. APT2B Avalon Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H30 x W71 x D37" | Bed: Full | Upholstery options: 60+

If space is at a premium, then the Avalon sleeper sofa could just be your knight in shining armour. At just 71" wide, this compact sofa bed is designed specifically with apartment living in mind, although it works equally well for adding multifunctional use to a home office. And despite its small footprint, those petite proportions still hide a full-sized mattress worth of sleeping space inside. The stylish design with wrap-around wood base is also available in an even smaller 57" twin-sized sleeper, along with a whole host of larger options, from queen-size to sectional sleeper, plus, modular loveseats and sofas that allow you to add, subtract and reconfigure your seating at the drop of a hat.

(Image credit: Design Within Reach)

8. DWR Reid Sleeper Sectional with Storage

Sofa: H34 x W136 x D62" | Bed: Full | Upholstery options: 120+

What's better than a sectional sleeper sofa for the ultimate in furniture multifunctionality? Well, probably a sectional sleeper that also offers hidden storage in its cleverly designed chaise section. And that's exactly what Design Within Reach's Reid sleeper sectional delivers, with the hinged chaise seating lifting up to reveal space for stashing that all-important guest bedding out of sight. Add to that the timeless yet modern design, some useful configuration options, and the swoon-worthy upholstery choices, and you have a handsome sleeper sofa worth the (fairly hefty) investment.

(Image credit: Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams)

9. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Reese Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H31 x W71/79 x D37" | Bed: Full/Queen | Upholstery options: 100+

The Reese sleeper sofa offers just the right mix of classic and contemporary design, with a smartly tailored frame and over one hundred upholstery options available; ranging from sumptuous velvet, to statement printed fabrics, and hardwearing leather. The compact design makes it a great option for small space living, with the choice of 71" wide full-sleeper or 79" wide queen-sleeper allowing you to specify the build according to your needs. The options to build bespoke don't stop there either, with over twenty leg finishes, and a choice of three cushion fills to tailor the look and feel to your preferences.

(Image credit: Interior Define)

10. Interior Define Sloan Chaise Sleeper Sectional

Sofa: H35 x W95 x D63/73" | Bed: Queen | Upholstery options: 100+

A modern design with just the right amount of slouch-factor to give it a relaxed and laidback feel, the Sloan sleeper comes in a variety of configurations, from twin sleeper sofa through to queen, and two chaise sectionals, both with and without hidden storage. As well as one-hundred-plus upholstery options you can also opt for a shorter 63" or longer 73" chaise, three leg finishes, three cushion fill options, and either a box spring or memory foam pull-out mattress.

(Image credit: GUS)

11. GUS Rialto Sofa Bed

Sofa: H34 x W76 x D39" | Bed: Full | Upholstery options: 4

This playful design is all about delivering contemporary style and versatile multifunctionality with a small footprint. Designed for small space and apartment-living, the rounded cushions with knife-edge seams contrast with tubular solid ash legs to inject personality into the interior. Amplify the playful-approach to design with the pretty-in-pink Dawson Rose upholstery, or go for nuanced neutrals with the mottled Sand, silvery Moon, or dark gray Haze colorways.

(Image credit: Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams)

12. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Jordan Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H30 x W77/85 x D37" | Bed: Full/Queen | Upholstery options: 100+

Who says a sleeper sofa can't make a style statement? A contemporary twist on the classic tufted Chesterfield sofa, the Jordan sleeper sofa certainly didn't get the memo that sofa beds should be a somewhat apologetic affair, instead offering first-class design throughout. The squared backrest is softened by curvaceous sloping cushions, whilst the tufted bench seat offers a light-catching sculptural dimension, especially enrobed in one of the one-hundred-plus luxe velvet or leather upholstery choices. Opt for a full-size or queen-sized pull-out mattress for a sit-sleep option that certainly doesn't feel like a compromise.

(Image credit: Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams)

13. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Alex Sleeper Sofa

Sofa: H35 x W79 x D35" | Bed: Queen | Upholstery options: 100+

Clean lines and a simple squared frame make the Alex sleeper sofa a timeless choice. The design also offers a multitude of additional seating options to create a full living room suite; from the Alex sofa, armchair, and swivel chair, to coordinating loveseat or sectionals, all able to be accompanied by coordinating ottoman. Embrace the minimalist look with pared-back color-blocked upholstery, opt for one of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' signature prints or patterns, or add some Miami glamor with a metallic-look iridescent velvet.

(Image credit: Lark Manor)

14. Lark Manor Lourenco Square Arm Sofa Bed

Sofa: H34 x W77 x D37'' | Bed: Queen | Upholstery options: 40+

If you're looking for a compact sleeper sofa that will still offer guests some decent legroom, then this 77" sofa bed with queen-sized pull-out could be a winner, and what's more, it's also one of the most affordable we've come across. The squared frame is available in over forty upholstery options, with the versatile design working as well in a modern interior as it does in a more traditional home. For only just over $1000, that's a fair amount of bang for your buck.

Sofa bed and sleeper sofa buying advice

Sourcing the best sleeper sofa for your home will depend on a range of factors, including the size and main purpose of the room in which it will be placed, how often it will be used as a guest bed, as well as, of course, your style preferences. So what are the key points to consider when sourcing the best sofa bed for a particular interior?

(Image credit: Dreams)

Choosing the best sleeper sofa for your needs

The best sleeper sofa for your home will depend on a range of factors, including whether you want to use it for everyday or occasional seating and how many guests you need it to accommodate, plus how long they're likely to be staying.

If you're looking for a sofa for everyday use in the lounge – that can also double up as extra sleeping space when the house is full – then the comfort of the main sofa is going to be paramount. Look for a sofa that has all the makings of a regular sofa – like a solid wood frame, webbed backing, down and fiber seat cushions, and enough upholstery options to enable you to find an option you really love.

And, as with a regular sofa, consider how many people will be using the furniture on a daily basis. If you have a large family or regularly entertain – or just want space to sprawl – a chaise or sectional sleeper can be a good investment.

If the sofa bed is only likely to get occasional use, and you just want to add extra functionality to a guest room or home office, then a more compact sofa bed, or even a daybed, might fulfill your requirements, and will offer a more budget solution for hosting the odd overnight guest.

(Image credit: Crate + Barrel)

Which type of sleeper sofa mattress?

When it comes to the sleeping surface, all sleeper sofas are not created equal, and it's important to check the details to ensure your sofa bed is going to fulfil your requirements.

Size: Although many sofa beds are marketed as being equipped with a full or queen-size mattress, by comparing to the average measurements for a standard mattress – see below – you will often find they come up a little shorter or narrower than you may be expecting.

This isn't necessarily a problem if guests are only staying a night or two, but if you have friends or family staying for longer – or taller guests to accommodate – then this could be an issue, so it's well worth checking what size mattress your favorite sleeper sofa has as default, and if you can upgrade to a larger size.

Mattress sizes:

Full: 54” x 75”

54” x 75” Queen: 60” x 80”

60” x 80” King: 76” x 80”

76” x 80” Californian King: 72” x 84”

Construction: Just like a regular mattress, a sofa bed mattress can come in a range of different designs; from the (generally more comfortable) memory foam and innerspring mattress options at the top end of the market, to box spring or foam-filled mattresses that are most commonly used in the most affordable sleeper sofas.

The decision on which type of mattress you and your guests might prefer ultimately comes down to personal preference, but, as with most things in life, you generally get what you pay for, so if you want to offer guests a sleeping experience that will make them eager to return, then it can be wise to invest in the best sleeping surface your budget allows.

(Image credit: Snug)

What else to consider before buying a sleeper sofa

Firstly, you'll want to check your measurements before investing. It may sound obvious, but it isn't just a matter of making sure the sleeper sofa physically fits into the designated room, you'll also want to make sure the proportions are right, and that you have space to comfortably access the sofa bed once it's extended.

As well as width, make sure to take into account the sleeper sofa's height, especially if it needs to fit under any existing architectural details like a windowsill or picture rail, and remember to also consider the sofa's depth, especially for a chaise or corner sofa bed, as you want to ensure there is still plenty of room to walk and move around the seating.

You'll also want to check that there is still plenty of space once the sofa bed is extended; marking out the sofa dimensions on the floor with tape or newsprint can be useful for getting a true gauge of how much floor space it will take up.

Next, consider access dimensions. If you have a narrow entranceway, awkwardly shaped hallway, or you need to negotiate a staircase leading to an upper floor apartment, then measuring up to ensure your sofa bed will fit through any tricky access points will save a lot of stress on delivery day.

And if access is tight, don't think you have to opt for the smallest loveseat sleeper sofa you can find. A sectional sleeper sofa that is built from modular parts and can be configured in situ is a great option for homes with trickier access.