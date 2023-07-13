Designed for lounging on - the 12 best sectional sofas are the ultimate in laidback style

Sectional sofas have never lost their appeal. From chunky models that invite you to sprawl to linear options that subtly zone a large space, the extra elements that allow you to create an L or U shape, make the modular sofa an enduring item that's both functional and flattering in a modern home.

The flexibility and comfort a sectional sofa offers is a large part of its appeal, enabling enough seating when there's a house full, or space to lounge when there isn't.

There's a wide choice of designs too, spanning mid-century classics and statement shapes to those with extra storage within the seating. We've rounded up our pick of the best couches from across the best home decor stores, so you can lounge in style.

1. Best chunky sectional sofas

1. Salo sofa View at 25 Home Price: from $2,780 This sturdy leather sofa will stand up to the rigors of family life. Covered with camel antique leather upholstery, it's available in three sizes, with left or right facing options, an ottoman and coordinating (camel) or contrasting (grey) pillows. 2. Olive green sectional sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: from $2,779 One of the best green sofas, and upholstered in olive velvet, this chunky sectional sofa is offered in 90" or 127" widths with left or right facing options, so could suit smaller spaces, as well as larger rooms. We love its low profile and luxe looks. 3. Solae sofa View at Article Price: from $2,699 This sectional sofa has deep seats and a low profile that's perfect for lounging and movie nights. Stylish French seams finish the aniline leather upholstery. It's an ideal combo of laid-back looks and luxury feels.

2. Best statement modular sofas

1. Roscoe sofa View at MGBW Home Price: from $9,280 Handcrafted in North Carolina, this tufted sectional sectional provides statement seating. Available as a trio of modern silhouettes, it can be bought individually or as sectional pieces to create a wide range of shapes and sizes. 2. Togo sofa View at DWR Price: from $9,995 Designed in 1973 by Micheal Ducaroy for Lignet Roset, Togo remains an icon of style and comfort. One of the first sectional seating arrangements, Togo is offered as a sofa but it's also one of the best loveseats, a fireside chair, corner chair and ottoman to mix as you wish. 3. Strato sofa View at CB2 Price: from $4,996 Clearly one of the best white boucle sofas, this eye-catching number is available as a three or four piece arrangement, with 26 fabric options. We're rather taken with the soft white boucle option, which flatters the channelled tufting and 70s inspired design by Mermelada Estudio.

3. Best linear sectional sofas

1. Beta sofa View at Article Price: from $2,799 We're smitten with the low linear profile and navy corduroy upholstery on this versatile piece (also available in green or orange). It's offered in five sectional options too, so there's something to suit most modern homes. 2. Carina sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: from $4,299 Choose grey or white upholstery for this simple sectional sofa set, which includes a left or right arm facing section, armless chair, corner chair and an ottoman. At 36" H x 124.5" W x 82" D it would suit larger spaces. 3. Magnolia sofa View at Apt2B Price: from $3,868 Consisting of a sofa, love seat and corner chair, Magnolia can be configured in multiple ways to suit your home set-up. It has zippered removable cushion covers for easy cleaning too. Plus connecting brackets are available if you request them.

4. Best budget sectional sofas

1. Izayuh sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1, 057.20 This U-shaped sectional grey sofa offers great value. It's upholstered in chenille with chaise sections on each side to seat the whole family comfortably. We like the grey option, but it's offered in eight colors including mustard, pink and green. 2. Sectional sofa couch View at Walmart Price: $482.99 This well-priced sectional sofa makes simple modern design accessible to most. With the removable ottoman, single chair and love seat options, the individual pieces can be combined to suit your family's changing needs. 3. Adaam sofa View at Wayfair Price: from $799.99 With the movable ottoman options available, the Adaam sofa can be made into a left or right L shape, or a U shape sofa with a chaise either side. Alternatively use the ottoman as a footrest or coffee table. It not only offers extra seating but storage too.