Designed for lounging on - the 12 best sectional sofas are the ultimate in laidback style
The 12 best sectional sofas are large enough for the whole family, or ideal for lounging on to watch TV. These range in color and price but all have plenty of style
Quick menu
Sectional sofas have never lost their appeal. From chunky models that invite you to sprawl to linear options that subtly zone a large space, the extra elements that allow you to create an L or U shape, make the modular sofa an enduring item that's both functional and flattering in a modern home.
The flexibility and comfort a sectional sofa offers is a large part of its appeal, enabling enough seating when there's a house full, or space to lounge when there isn't.
There's a wide choice of designs too, spanning mid-century classics and statement shapes to those with extra storage within the seating. We've rounded up our pick of the best couches from across the best home decor stores, so you can lounge in style.
1. Best chunky sectional sofas
Price: from $2,780
This sturdy leather sofa will stand up to the rigors of family life. Covered with camel antique leather upholstery, it's available in three sizes, with left or right facing options, an ottoman and coordinating (camel) or contrasting (grey) pillows.
Price: from $2,779
One of the best green sofas, and upholstered in olive velvet, this chunky sectional sofa is offered in 90" or 127" widths with left or right facing options, so could suit smaller spaces, as well as larger rooms. We love its low profile and luxe looks.
2. Best statement modular sofas
Price: from $9,280
Handcrafted in North Carolina, this tufted sectional sectional provides statement seating. Available as a trio of modern silhouettes, it can be bought individually or as sectional pieces to create a wide range of shapes and sizes.
Price: from $9,995
Designed in 1973 by Micheal Ducaroy for Lignet Roset, Togo remains an icon of style and comfort. One of the first sectional seating arrangements, Togo is offered as a sofa but it's also one of the best loveseats, a fireside chair, corner chair and ottoman to mix as you wish.
Price: from $4,996
Clearly one of the best white boucle sofas, this eye-catching number is available as a three or four piece arrangement, with 26 fabric options. We're rather taken with the soft white boucle option, which flatters the channelled tufting and 70s inspired design by Mermelada Estudio.
3. Best linear sectional sofas
Price: from $2,799
We're smitten with the low linear profile and navy corduroy upholstery on this versatile piece (also available in green or orange). It's offered in five sectional options too, so there's something to suit most modern homes.
Price: from $4,299
Choose grey or white upholstery for this simple sectional sofa set, which includes a left or right arm facing section, armless chair, corner chair and an ottoman. At 36" H x 124.5" W x 82" D it would suit larger spaces.
4. Best budget sectional sofas
Price: $1, 057.20
This U-shaped sectional grey sofa offers great value. It's upholstered in chenille with chaise sections on each side to seat the whole family comfortably. We like the grey option, but it's offered in eight colors including mustard, pink and green.
Price: $482.99
This well-priced sectional sofa makes simple modern design accessible to most. With the removable ottoman, single chair and love seat options, the individual pieces can be combined to suit your family's changing needs.
Are sectional sofas a good idea?
Sectional sofas can offer flexibility within your existing home, as well as, if or when you move, as they are made up of smaller elements that are put together to make a larger piece of furniture.
'Sectional sofas can be a great investment,' says Heather Goerzen, design director at online interior studio, Havenly. 'While they work in just about any space, I would say modular sofas tend to feel a little more modern, and are great for families where you might like a little versatility.
'I also often turn to sectional sofas when install access is challenging or tight (think narrow basement stairs). One of the best things about modular sofas is they allow you to adapt your furniture to your space, even as it changes.
'If you move to a new, bigger home, you can always convert a sectional sofa into a larger, lounge-worthy sectional, or vice versa if you need to downsize.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
