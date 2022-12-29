Where is the best place to buy a couch? Livingetc's 10 favorite stores to sofa shop online

Where is the best place to buy a couch? Buying a new couch or armchair is an important big ticket purchase, and there are many crucial elements to take into account to make sure you get it right. The focal point of your living room and a place for unwinding, your sofa is a staple piece of furniture.

‘When you find a sofa you love, it creates a showstopper and the rest of the design follows,’ says interior designer, Natalia Miyar, ‘but don’t forget comfort, proportions, material and texture.’ From the pattern and color, to the size and comfort levels, there are endless styles to pick from. But there really is a store for every type of sofa, and to help you out, we've done the research and put together some Livingetc-approved shops to inspire you. Read on for our favorite retailers who will help you find the perfect piece for your living room.

What are the best places to buy a couch?

1. OKA

OKA (opens in new tab) started out with a mission to bring the designs of the Far East to the customer in the west. The OKA team looked to talented artisans to bring decor to design ideas, all the while prioritizing beauty, comfort, and style. The mantra of OKA is all about the mix - hand-picked ideas from across the world, timeless furniture design, rich textures, and patterns, and this can be said for their couch design. OKA is a phonetic take on ochre, a color that nods to the East, yet feels British at the same time, and is an homage to the brand's foundations. The brand's sofas encompass everything from classic style to modern, as well as current sofa trends, and OKA also offers a tailored service for handmade to order couches so you can find your perfect match.

Best for: Traditional styles with a modern edge

Editor's pick: Coleridge two-seater sofa in navy (opens in new tab)

2. Serena & Lily

The Serena & Lily (opens in new tab) look is all about the classic and breezy California coastal look. The couches are relaxed, modern, and belong in every American home. While you might not find a whole host of pattern here, it's great for the everyday couch that belongs in every home, one that is timeless and with great design, will stand the test of time. It's not just about the couch at Serensa & Lily, so if you're wanting to up your decor, it's also a great place to shop throws, cushions and coffee tables to complete the set-up.

Best for: Classic staples

Editor's pick: Miramar fringed sofa - mink velvet mohair (opens in new tab)

3. Anthropologie

Starting life as a store in Pennsylvania, Anthropologie (opens in new tab) has certainly taken on the world of home design, with a strong aesthetic curated by an in-house team that deliver on stylish pieces for a Boho living room. Look out for collaborations with some of your favorite designers too, the likes of Matilda Goad (opens in new tab) and Mark D. Sikes (opens in new tab) are just two big names who have helped the brand establish its style. All Anthropologie sofas are designed in-house, and have a vintage, one-off feel to them, and you're likely to find just about every style, from couches to loveseats, daybeds to sectionals.

Best for: the Boho home

Editor's pick: Leonelle sofa in light pink (opens in new tab)

4. Wayfair

Wayfair (opens in new tab) has done a pretty good job on taking high-end couch designs and sofa trends, and replicating them on a budget, using a classic color palette, beautiful fabrics and timeless designs to disguise the fact that they are on the cheaper side. We at Livingetc are certainly not opposed to this, and with some careful research, you can pick a Wayfair couch that is going to look interior-designed rather than budget-friendly.

Best for: Sofa shopping on a budget

Editor's pick: Pera 84'' upholstered sofa in olive green (opens in new tab)

5. 2Modern

2Modern (opens in new tab) does what its name suggests, curates modern and contemporary pieces that contribute to the overall aesthetic of the brand. Inspired by his global travels and designs from around the world, Greg Finney founded 2Modern in 2003 and pioneered the concept of furniture e-commerce. When it comes to couches, it's all about picking out the most eye-catching pieces that showcase exciting design.

Best for: Modern and sleek

Editor's pick: N701 round corner sofa module (opens in new tab)

6. Heal's

A great place for your favorite brands coming together in one place, Heal's (opens in new tab) homes has a multitude of great quality couch companies, from Ligne Roset (best known for the Togo sofa), to Vitra, as well as its own in-house designed styles. The company has an esteemed heritage, spanning from the turn of the 19th century when 33 Rathbone Place was the home of Heal and Son. Ever evolving, the team at Heal's sees couches as an integral part of the home and has created a 'Designed by You' range that allows you to mix and match style, fabric, sofa dimensions, and cushions to create something that is truly unique. The company works closely with UK craftsmen to make sure couches are made from hardwood frames instead of MDF, and that fabrics are good quality.

Best for: Accessible designer brands

Editor's pick: Bloomsbury in mustard by Heal's (opens in new tab)

7. Jonathan Adler

We're a fan of Jonathan Adler (opens in new tab)'s slightly eccentric style, that started from the designer's love of pottery, and has slowly amassed everything from lighting to rugs, the recent boutique in New York, Atelier Adler, and, happily for us, sofas. His designs have the sinkable quality you want from a couch, all the while being stylish and fun. His playful designs crosses over into the colors he picks too. Typical of the designer, there is everything from limey eau de nil to lavender.

Best for: Modern American glamor

Editor's pick: Parker curved sofa

8. Design Within Reach

The concept behind much-loved company, Design Within Reach (opens in new tab) is simple. Simple and elegant design made accessible. By giving people access to the best in authentic modern design, the company made design within reach, and there is a real wealth of brands on the website.

Best for: Design classics made accessible

Editor's pick: Raleigh sofa (opens in new tab)

9. Maiden Home

There is definitely a very clear look when it comes to Maiden Home (opens in new tab). It is all about delivering handcrafted luxury for modern interiors, all coming out of New York where the studio is based. There is a real strong color palette too. Think a broad spectrum of browns, as well as creams, warm greys, mushroom tones and earth hues. It's warming and calming all at once and each of its couches are a piece designed to never go out of style.

Best for: Scandi-inspired luxury

Editor's pick: The Varick (opens in new tab)

10. McGee and Co

McGee & Co (opens in new tab). is a furniture and decor brand created by interior design house, Studio McGee (opens in new tab). The brand offers pieces that have been created with a designer's eye, and make the home really look beautiful. Every product in the catalog has been designed by esteemed designer, Shea McGee, and have her stamp on it, giving you that interior designed feel. All products are thoughtfully designed using high-end materials and focus on craftsmanship.

Best for: Interior designed

Editor's pick: Alford Settee (opens in new tab)