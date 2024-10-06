"Round Chaise Sofas" Are the Shape of the Season, and the Answer to Your Small Living Room Woes

Sculptural yet still comfortable, and spacious without being too bulky — this style of sofa seems to tick all the boxes right now

A warm, beige round chaise sofa with a blue throw blanket on it, in a modern, neutral living room
(Image credit: Geneveive Garruppo @garruppo. Design: Paris Forino)
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in News

I cannot stress the importance of a good sofa. It's the place we gather with friends, binge the latest Netflix shows, and unwind after the day. And if you're anything like me, they're a piece of furniture you want to be the perfect blend of comfortable and stylish. Well, the latest trending style hits both marks.

Curved lines and unconventional shapes are the funky details that have been popping up everywhere in our interiors for the last few years, and now they have taken a new form in this chic sofa trend. "Round chaise sofas" are like a traditional sectional, but with a bubble-like extension that beckons you to curl up or stretch out; whatever you please.

So if you've been looking for the best sofa to embrace curves in your home (while still being ahead of the curve when it comes to trends), this is one you'll want to act fast on. Here's why.

Beige rounded chaise sofa in a neutral hotel living room and a gold nesting coffee table

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

It was actually Brigid Kennedy, Livingetc's style editor (and resident sofa expert), who first drew our team's attention to the trend. She describes it as "a natural evolution of what we have been seeing. Round swivel and cuddler chairs have increased in popularity in interior design trends for a few years now, so it only makes sense we would bring that unconventional and cozy seat structure into the sofa realm, too."

The chaise style combines a curved sofa's round edges and soft frame with the convenience and small-space-friendly configuration of a chaise sectional, making it the perfect contemporary choice for a cozy living room. Brigid says the novelty of its design is what kicks this sofa to the top of this season's list.

The charm of the rounded chaise is catching the eye of many designers as well. Interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler, founder and principal of Studio Sweet-Schuler, says she has been loving this rounded trend. "I actually have this sofa style on my mood board right now," she admits, adding that "the rounded chaise offers a unique play on a curvy shape that feels pleasant on the eye."

A white rounded chaise sofa in an all white living room

(Image credit: Castlery)

Hamilton Round Chaise Sectional SofaSHOP THE LOOK
Hamilton Round Chaise Sectional Sofa

Price: $3,499

It is no secret that a sofa can be a bulky object. Structurally, finding living room sectional ideas that work seamlessly can be notoriously hard, particularly in tighter spaces. This is where a rounded chaise sofa is superior; its sleek design has a more forgiving shape for smaller rooms.

"The rounded sectional is a lovely option for a smaller space and is easier to style with chairs or another sofa across from it, in contrast to a typical chaise which projects further into the room and changes the options for additional seating positioning," adds Lauren.

If you are anything like me, you likely value aesthetics over almost everything when designing your home. Pieces that catch the eye are the pieces that will spark conversation. Brigid says the structure of a rounded chaise sofa is so stunning that when styling, she "would display a round-chaise sectional proudly in [her] living room."

It's a work of art without feeling like you're sitting on a sculpture, and an easy way to create an elevated conversation space. A rounded chaise sofa would also be a chic addition to a movie or media room where cuddling with a blanket is just as paramount as plentiful seating. Since the couch is already the show-stopper, simple details like on-trend throw pillows and sleek side tables will pair nicely with this piece. No matter where you choose to place the rounded chaise, or how you style it, this is a sofa trend that is fun, fresh, and totally chic.

Now that I've convinced you, here are some places to shop the look for yourself.

Shop Round Chaise Sofas

Curved Chaise Sofa
Curved Chaise Sofa

Price: $1,699

Color: Beige

Copenhagen Left-Arm Asymmetrical Sofa
Copenhagen Left-Arm Asymmetrical Sofa

Price: $8,395

Color: Burnt Caramel

Infiniti Sectional Sofa
Infiniti Sectional Sofa

Price: $2,798

Color: Oatmeal

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸