9 of the best affordable sofas – elevated designs for your living room that won't break the bank

If you are looking to upgrade your living room the first thing you might think of is a sofa. This piece of furniture is at the center of almost every living room, and an item people often want to make a statement with. We spend a lot of time sitting, relaxing, and socializing on them, therefore there is a pressure to get it right. It has to be comfy, yet smart, practical yet stylish, and it must fit with your overall living room design. Needless to say, finding the perfect sofa is no mean feat. And that doesn't even cover the cost.

The best sofas and couches are expensive. There is no getting around it, this will be one of your most expensive home purchases. However, that doesn't mean we all have thousands of dollars to spend on one piece of furniture. That's why we have collated our top 9 favorite affordable sofas that are still stylish and comfy whilst remaining on budget.

Best affordable boucle sofa

Moro Riverbank Grey sofa View at Article Dimensions: 29"H x 88"W x 35"D

Material: boucle

Price: $899 This piece combines two trends we love, boucle and curved sofas. The lower profile of this piece also makes it ideal for small living rooms, especially those with big windows that create an awkward space for furniture. The soft contours of this piece give it a modern edge over other budget-friendly sofas, complimented by the dark grey color. The boucle is tougher than its comfort would suggest, it is surprisingly low maintenance and easy to clean. Arnya Sofa View at Wayfair Dimensions: 27.75'' H X 88.9'' W X 35.8'' D

Material: Boucle

Price: $799.99 Boucle is the trend that keeps on giving. There is no material that will give you the comfort level of a boucle, nothing that screams minimaluxe more than this either. Traditionally this plush fabric has been dominated by white and oatmeal shades, however, this sofa offers up a gorgeous alternative. Rust is one of our top color predictions for 2024 and this piece nails it. Color, check, fabric, check, and the shape... check. This piece has is all. Lupine Curved Loveseat View at Target Dimensions: 29.5"(H) x 67.3"(W) x 29.5"(D)

Material: boucle

Price: $600 If you are looking for something a little more adventurous take a look at this love seat for $600. This boucle sofa is structural and anything but traditional, and would make a wonderful addition to your home. The smaller size of this piece makes it more versatile than other options. It could work particularly well as a bedroom sofa as an accent or a reading nook.

Best affordable white sofa

Anton Limestone 74" Sofa View at Article Dimensions: 33"H x 74"W x 34"D

Material: pine wood frame, foam, Polyester

Price: $999 We have found the perfect white sofa, and it's a bargain. This mid-century-inspired piece will add a hint of sophistication and elegance to any room. The subtle design of the tapered legs and track arms look smart on their own, but to the trained eye are statement marks of your style. The neatly tufted back combined with foam and springs, keeps its shape effortlessly, whilst the two side cushions add a little extra comfort. Chic and comfy, what more could you want? Oh, it's affordable too! Winslow loveseat View at Interior Define Dimensions: 35"H x 56"L x 35"D

Material: Performance heavy knit

Price: $1045 There is a simplistic elegance to a white sofa that makes it a staple in every minimalist home. This one is no different. The silhouette is effortlessly cool in a way that compliments everything else in the room. A white sofa also allows for endless personalization, consider cushions and throws to tie the room together. Interior Define has expertly executed the basics of this piece that make it so stylish. The tapered back cushions combined with the curved arms and heightened leg design make for a beautiful sofa. Wiley sofa View at Urban Outfitters Dimensions: 76"W x 42"D x 28"H

Material: weave fabric

Price: $599 This sofa is the epitome of comfort. If you combined a bean bag and a conventional sofa this is what you would get. A soft wraparound fabric construction filled with plush fibers that keep you supported and comfy. It is an elevated version of your dorm bean bag, what's not to love? If you like the look of the vintage togo sofa designed by Michel Ducaroy, but wince when you see the price this sofa might be a good alternative. The soft structure and low profile emulate a similar vibe to that of the togo with a much more attractive price point.

Best affordable small sofa