9 of the best affordable sofas – elevated designs for your living room that won't break the bank

If you are looking to upgrade your living room the first thing you might think of is a sofa. This piece of furniture is at the center of almost every living room, and an item people often want to make a statement with. We spend a lot of time sitting, relaxing, and socializing on them, therefore there is a pressure to get it right. It has to be comfy, yet smart, practical yet stylish, and it must fit with your overall living room design. Needless to say, finding the perfect sofa is no mean feat. And that doesn't even cover the cost.
The best sofas and couches are expensive. There is no getting around it, this will be one of your most expensive home purchases. However, that doesn't mean we all have thousands of dollars to spend on one piece of furniture. That's why we have collated our top 9 favorite affordable sofas that are still stylish and comfy whilst remaining on budget.
Best affordable boucle sofa
Dimensions: 29"H x 88"W x 35"D
Material: boucle
Price: $899
This piece combines two trends we love, boucle and curved sofas. The lower profile of this piece also makes it ideal for small living rooms, especially those with big windows that create an awkward space for furniture.
The soft contours of this piece give it a modern edge over other budget-friendly sofas, complimented by the dark grey color. The boucle is tougher than its comfort would suggest, it is surprisingly low maintenance and easy to clean.
Dimensions: 27.75'' H X 88.9'' W X 35.8'' D
Material: Boucle
Price: $799.99
Boucle is the trend that keeps on giving. There is no material that will give you the comfort level of a boucle, nothing that screams minimaluxe more than this either. Traditionally this plush fabric has been dominated by white and oatmeal shades, however, this sofa offers up a gorgeous alternative. Rust is one of our top color predictions for 2024 and this piece nails it.
Color, check, fabric, check, and the shape... check. This piece has is all.
Dimensions: 29.5"(H) x 67.3"(W) x 29.5"(D)
Material: boucle
Price: $600
If you are looking for something a little more adventurous take a look at this love seat for $600. This boucle sofa is structural and anything but traditional, and would make a wonderful addition to your home.
The smaller size of this piece makes it more versatile than other options. It could work particularly well as a bedroom sofa as an accent or a reading nook.
Best affordable white sofa
Dimensions: 33"H x 74"W x 34"D
Material: pine wood frame, foam, Polyester
Price: $999
We have found the perfect white sofa, and it's a bargain. This mid-century-inspired piece will add a hint of sophistication and elegance to any room. The subtle design of the tapered legs and track arms look smart on their own, but to the trained eye are statement marks of your style.
The neatly tufted back combined with foam and springs, keeps its shape effortlessly, whilst the two side cushions add a little extra comfort. Chic and comfy, what more could you want? Oh, it's affordable too!
Dimensions: 35"H x 56"L x 35"D
Material: Performance heavy knit
Price: $1045
There is a simplistic elegance to a white sofa that makes it a staple in every minimalist home. This one is no different. The silhouette is effortlessly cool in a way that compliments everything else in the room. A white sofa also allows for endless personalization, consider cushions and throws to tie the room together.
Interior Define has expertly executed the basics of this piece that make it so stylish. The tapered back cushions combined with the curved arms and heightened leg design make for a beautiful sofa.
Dimensions: 76"W x 42"D x 28"H
Material: weave fabric
Price: $599
This sofa is the epitome of comfort. If you combined a bean bag and a conventional sofa this is what you would get. A soft wraparound fabric construction filled with plush fibers that keep you supported and comfy. It is an elevated version of your dorm bean bag, what's not to love?
If you like the look of the vintage togo sofa designed by Michel Ducaroy, but wince when you see the price this sofa might be a good alternative. The soft structure and low profile emulate a similar vibe to that of the togo with a much more attractive price point.
Best affordable small sofa
Dimensions: 33.1''H x 56.3''W x 31.1''D
Material: Velvet
Price: $232.99
This green velvet piece ticks all the boxes for a small sofa. Obviously, it is compact but with that bold color, it really packs a punch. The solid wood legs make it a sensible choice for longevity, whilst the velvet material is also durable. Simply wipe clean with a damp cloth.
Some small sofas fail to provide the necessary comfort level, and frequently you will struggle to fit more than one person. In this case, the foam pillows add a structure and comfort level that needn't be plumped. You can comfortably fit two people on here, It is a great budget-friendly option for an apartment short of space.
Dimensions: 29.25 "H x 48.5 "W x 27.25 "D
Material: rubberwood frame
Price: $215.59
This small loveseat sofa from Target is understated and refined, making it a great option for any home. The soft oatmeal covers and light wood particularly lean into a minimalist scandi aesthetic that is popular at the moment, but its simplicity means the piece will undoubtedly stand the test of time.
We also love the unusual wooden frame of this piece that gives a nod to the bohemian. It would work particularly well combined with other light furniture, rattan, and linen to embrace this look.
Dimension: 66"L x 36.2"W x 22.5"H
Material: Faux leather
Price: $162
If vintage Bauhaus is your vibe this small sofa is going to be your jam. The smooth black leather combined with shiny chrome emulates a similar retro-modern look pioneered by German designers in the early 20th century.
Not only is this small sofa incredibly stylish it can also boast its functionality. It can be quickly transformed into a futon. This small sofa is well suited to a small apartment or studio where every inch of space needs to be utilized. If you are looking for a sofa bed that still looks stylish this is your best bet. Your guests will be amazed when you fold it down to reveal a decent-sized bed. They will be even more amazed when they learn the price.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
