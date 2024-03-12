West Elm’s Sale Prices are up to 60% off Right now — and our Shopping Editor has Found the Best Deals

If you're in the market for furniture and decor that's as modern as it is timeless, look no further than West Elm. Known for its cult classic status and ultra-comfy, elegantly simplistic pieces, West Elm's design-forward goods often come at a hefty price tag — and understandably so — but when word of a sale spreads, we're all ears.

According to our editor, Pip Rich, ‘Unlike some sales stocked with garish colors or out-of-season picks, West Elm's sale collection is full of perennial interior design ideas,’ While the brand is best known for its furniture, the curated selection below encompasses a timeless and diverse range of homewares, catering to every taste and preference.

Delving into the retailer's sale offerings, I've combed through each item to uncover the best deals. Much to my delight — and surely yours too — most of these finds clock in at a wallet-friendly $100 or less. So, if you've been holding out on diving into West Elm's chic offerings, consider today your lucky day. There's no better time to get ahead of the curve and embrace the biggest interior trends of 2024. The time to elevate your style is now!

West Elm Sale Finds

Decor

Bright Ceramic Vase View at West Elm Price: $19.99 Was: $44 This ceramic vase draws inspiration from vintage designs, imparting elegant lines to any shelf, tabletop, or mantle. Showcase it alone or with a couple of your favorite stems. Paradiso Clear Glass Taper Holders View at West Elm From: $14.99 Was: $24 The sculptural silhouette of these taper holders is enhanced by the delicate appearance of their glass construction, making them ideal for minimalist living rooms. Small Tabletop Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planter View at West Elm Price: $31.20 Was: $39 Planters aren't confined to the floor! This petite version is perfect for adorning a table, adding a touch of natural charm to your dining experience.

Pillows & Throws

Mongolian Lamb Pillow Cover View at West Elm Price: $63.20 Was: $79 Crafted from genuine Mongolian lamb fur, this throw pillow cover exudes luxury. Rest it atop of your couch for a look that's both glamorous and cozy. Walker Noble Kuba Throw View at West Elm Price: $24.99 Was: $90 Like a blissful summer day, this throw blanket is light and airy. Designed in collaboration with LA-based artist Walker Noble, it features a subtle maze-like pattern with tonal contrasts. Silk Mono Stripe Pillow Cover View at West Elm Price: $24.99 Was: $54 In this pillow cover, a single cobalt stripe achieves so much impact. It serves as a tasteful burst of color that can enliven any space with modern vibrancy.

Kitchen & Dining

Hoops Glass Decanter View at West Elm Price: $44.99 Was: $90 Decanters elevate any bar setup in an instant. This particular piece stands out with its contemporary textural ridges, making it an excellent choice for gifting. Reactive Glaze Stoneware Pasta Bowls, Set of 4 View at West Elm Price: $48 Was: $60 Reactive stoneware exudes artisanal brilliance, capturing the eye with its soft celadon hue. Pair it with a rattan or natural wood charger to enhance its organic appeal. Mari Drinking Glasses, Set of 4 View at West Elm Price: $39.99 Was: $48 Elevate your tablescape with these distinctive tortoiseshell glasses. Playful, sophisticated, and delightfully unexpected, they're sure to become a staple in your collection.

Bedding

Crinkle Velvet King/Cal. King Duvet, Honey View at West Elm Price: $89.99 Was: $219 The crinkle velvet in this duvet set adds depth and texture to your best bedding ensemble. With its warm, neutral tones, and air of laid-back luxury, it’s best to pick this one up quick before it sells out. Transparent Shapes Full/Queen Duvet View at West Elm Price: $103.20 Was: $129 Create an artistic focal point with this abstract-shaped duvet and sham set. Its pastel color palette brings a soothing serenity to your sleep sanctuary. Lush Velvet Linear Full/Queen Comforter, Sand View at West Elm Price: $124.99 Was: $249 The channeled stitching in this comforter-sham set creates a captivating texture. Soft to the touch, this plush velvet fabric is one of West Elm's top sellers for good reason.

