West Elm’s Sale Prices are up to 60% off Right now — and our Shopping Editor has Found the Best Deals

From Mongolian lamb pillow covers to tortoiseshell drinking glasses, this is your guide to navigating West Elm's most affordable finds of the season

Best homeware finds from the West Elm sale, according to a shopping editor
(Image credit: West Elm)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By Julia Demer
published

If you're in the market for furniture and decor that's as modern as it is timeless, look no further than West Elm. Known for its cult classic status and ultra-comfy, elegantly simplistic pieces, West Elm's design-forward goods often come at a hefty price tag — and understandably so — but when word of a sale spreads, we're all ears.

According to our editor, Pip Rich, ‘Unlike some sales stocked with garish colors or out-of-season picks, West Elm's sale collection is full of perennial interior design ideas,’ While the brand is best known for its furniture, the curated selection below encompasses a timeless and diverse range of homewares, catering to every taste and preference.

Delving into the retailer's sale offerings, I've combed through each item to uncover the best deals. Much to my delight — and surely yours too — most of these finds clock in at a wallet-friendly $100 or less. So, if you've been holding out on diving into West Elm's chic offerings, consider today your lucky day. There's no better time to get ahead of the curve and embrace the biggest interior trends of 2024. The time to elevate your style is now!

West Elm Sale Finds

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Decor

West Elm vase
Bright Ceramic Vase

Price: $19.99

Was: $44

This ceramic vase draws inspiration from vintage designs, imparting elegant lines to any shelf, tabletop, or mantle. Showcase it alone or with a couple of your favorite stems.

West Elm candle holder
Paradiso Clear Glass Taper Holders

From: $14.99

Was: $24

The sculptural silhouette of these taper holders is enhanced by the delicate appearance of their glass construction, making them ideal for minimalist living rooms.

West Elm planter
Small Tabletop Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planter

Price: $31.20

Was: $39

Planters aren't confined to the floor! This petite version is perfect for adorning a table, adding a touch of natural charm to your dining experience.

Pillows & Throws

West Elm throw pillow
Mongolian Lamb Pillow Cover

Price: $63.20

Was: $79

Crafted from genuine Mongolian lamb fur, this throw pillow cover exudes luxury. Rest it atop of your couch for a look that's both glamorous and cozy.

West Elm blanket
Walker Noble Kuba Throw

Price: $24.99

Was: $90

Like a blissful summer day, this throw blanket is light and airy. Designed in collaboration with LA-based artist Walker Noble, it features a subtle maze-like pattern with tonal contrasts.

West Elm throw pillow
Silk Mono Stripe Pillow Cover

Price: $24.99

Was: $54

In this pillow cover, a single cobalt stripe achieves so much impact. It serves as a tasteful burst of color that can enliven any space with modern vibrancy.

Kitchen & Dining

West Elm
Hoops Glass Decanter

Price: $44.99

Was: $90

Decanters elevate any bar setup in an instant. This particular piece stands out with its contemporary textural ridges, making it an excellent choice for gifting.

West Elm pasta bowl set
Reactive Glaze Stoneware Pasta Bowls, Set of 4

Price: $48

Was: $60

Reactive stoneware exudes artisanal brilliance, capturing the eye with its soft celadon hue. Pair it with a rattan or natural wood charger to enhance its organic appeal.

West Elm glass cups
Mari Drinking Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $39.99

Was: $48

Elevate your tablescape with these distinctive tortoiseshell glasses. Playful, sophisticated, and delightfully unexpected, they're sure to become a staple in your collection.

Bedding

West Elm duvet
Crinkle Velvet King/Cal. King Duvet, Honey

Price: $89.99

Was: $219

The crinkle velvet in this duvet set adds depth and texture to your best bedding ensemble. With its warm, neutral tones, and air of laid-back luxury, it’s best to pick this one up quick before it sells out.

West Elm multicolor duvet and sham
Transparent Shapes Full/Queen Duvet

Price: $103.20

Was: $129

Create an artistic focal point with this abstract-shaped duvet and sham set. Its pastel color palette brings a soothing serenity to your sleep sanctuary.

West Elm
Lush Velvet Linear Full/Queen Comforter, Sand

Price: $124.99

Was: $249

The channeled stitching in this comforter-sham set creates a captivating texture. Soft to the touch, this plush velvet fabric is one of West Elm's top sellers for good reason.

Furniture

West Elm drink table
Faceted Brass Drink Table

Price: $79.20

Was: $99

This table is perfect for enjoying a cup of tea or a cocktail. Its sculptural design doesn't take up much space, making it an ideal addition to small apartment living rooms.

West Elm glass coffee table
Terrace Coffee Table

Price: $339.99

Was: $479

With its glass shelf, mirrored vase, and horizontal construction, this is among the best coffee tables. Its mid-century appeal is not only elegant but also offers ample storage with its tiered  bottom shelves.

West Elm chair
Yates Cafe Chair

Price: $249.99

Was: $319

What a stunning chair! Its soft leather upholstery exudes a delightfully weathered, vintage quality, while its curved lines lend a contemporary touch that feels just right.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest