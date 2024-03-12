West Elm’s Sale Prices are up to 60% off Right now — and our Shopping Editor has Found the Best Deals
From Mongolian lamb pillow covers to tortoiseshell drinking glasses, this is your guide to navigating West Elm's most affordable finds of the season
If you're in the market for furniture and decor that's as modern as it is timeless, look no further than West Elm. Known for its cult classic status and ultra-comfy, elegantly simplistic pieces, West Elm's design-forward goods often come at a hefty price tag — and understandably so — but when word of a sale spreads, we're all ears.
According to our editor, Pip Rich, ‘Unlike some sales stocked with garish colors or out-of-season picks, West Elm's sale collection is full of perennial interior design ideas,’ While the brand is best known for its furniture, the curated selection below encompasses a timeless and diverse range of homewares, catering to every taste and preference.
Delving into the retailer's sale offerings, I've combed through each item to uncover the best deals. Much to my delight — and surely yours too — most of these finds clock in at a wallet-friendly $100 or less. So, if you've been holding out on diving into West Elm's chic offerings, consider today your lucky day. There's no better time to get ahead of the curve and embrace the biggest interior trends of 2024. The time to elevate your style is now!
West Elm Sale Finds
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Decor
Price: $19.99
Was: $44
This ceramic vase draws inspiration from vintage designs, imparting elegant lines to any shelf, tabletop, or mantle. Showcase it alone or with a couple of your favorite stems.
From: $14.99
Was: $24
The sculptural silhouette of these taper holders is enhanced by the delicate appearance of their glass construction, making them ideal for minimalist living rooms.
Pillows & Throws
Price: $63.20
Was: $79
Crafted from genuine Mongolian lamb fur, this throw pillow cover exudes luxury. Rest it atop of your couch for a look that's both glamorous and cozy.
Price: $24.99
Was: $90
Like a blissful summer day, this throw blanket is light and airy. Designed in collaboration with LA-based artist Walker Noble, it features a subtle maze-like pattern with tonal contrasts.
Kitchen & Dining
Price: $44.99
Was: $90
Decanters elevate any bar setup in an instant. This particular piece stands out with its contemporary textural ridges, making it an excellent choice for gifting.
Price: $48
Was: $60
Reactive stoneware exudes artisanal brilliance, capturing the eye with its soft celadon hue. Pair it with a rattan or natural wood charger to enhance its organic appeal.
Bedding
Price: $89.99
Was: $219
The crinkle velvet in this duvet set adds depth and texture to your best bedding ensemble. With its warm, neutral tones, and air of laid-back luxury, it’s best to pick this one up quick before it sells out.
Price: $103.20
Was: $129
Create an artistic focal point with this abstract-shaped duvet and sham set. Its pastel color palette brings a soothing serenity to your sleep sanctuary.
Furniture
Price: $79.20
Was: $99
This table is perfect for enjoying a cup of tea or a cocktail. Its sculptural design doesn't take up much space, making it an ideal addition to small apartment living rooms.
Price: $339.99
Was: $479
With its glass shelf, mirrored vase, and horizontal construction, this is among the best coffee tables. Its mid-century appeal is not only elegant but also offers ample storage with its tiered bottom shelves.
