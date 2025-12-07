This Tiny Parisian Apartment Uses Every Trick in the Book to Make Small Space Living Work — While Providing a Masterclass in Characterful Minimalism

If you think that for a home to feel airy, open, and serene, an excess of space is a necessity, this 24m2 Parisian apartment is about to prove you wrong.

A far, far cry from the cramped studio apartments of student housing nightmares, this home strips things back to basics, without ever feeling boring. Yes, the color scheme may be neutral, and the style minimalist, but that doesn't mean there's anything dull about this small apartment. In fact, in many ways, it feels thoroughly exciting, a fresh view on decorating an apartment with minimal space.

For the designer, this was exactly what appealed to her about this project. "Small spaces often push you to be more inventive," explains Camille Saucereau, from Rosso Studio. "Every centimeter has to serve the design without compromising the atmosphere." And compromise she did not. With a consistent vision in mind and plenty of space-saving tricks at hand, Camille shows exactly how to get the absolute most from the tiniest of spaces.

The Brief

Bringing in a small step helps to create the illusion of separation within the flat. (Image credit: Juan Jerez. Design: Studio Rosso)

In this tiny Parisian apartment, minimalist design is given a breath of new life, taking the 'boring' accusations to the bin, and showing exactly how a home can have personality, without the clutter. "The client is a single man who wanted a very minimal and uncluttered space," explains Camille. Without slipping into typical man cave or 'boy apartment' style, Camille set out to create a design that embodied a more masculine take on minimalism.

"Since the apartment is only 24 square meters, the aim was to keep it completely open and make the most of the two large windows to create the brightest atmosphere possible," says Camille. "I also wanted the design to feel effortless, as if the architecture itself naturally shaped the space."

And in a space as architecturally interesting as this one, that was not a hard task. Despite the tiny dimensions of the space, two dramatic windows flood the apartment with natural light, so ensuring these played a central role in the final design was an easy way to highlight the home's existing architectural features.

Many people with studio apartments or other open-plan living spaces come to realize that creating a sense of separation between the different areas of your home can be quite the challenge. "Because all the functions of the apartment communicate with each other, I wanted to blur boundaries and keep the space very clean and serene. I created strong focal points, especially the kitchen with its carved travertine block integrated into a white linear storage wall, and I played with floor levels to subtly define each zone," Camille explains. "My intention was to create a calm, fluid environment where volumes, rather than partitions, guide the experience of the space."

The Inspiration

"The divider was built as a wood-veneered partition with a custom-tinted finish. It became a way to suggest separation without ever closing the space," says Camille. (Image credit: Juan Jerez. Design: Studio Rosso)

When workshopping the design for this apartment, for Camille, inspiration came from all around her: "Nature, ancient architecture — from Roman villas to iconic villas of the last century."

Lifting from the natural flow and rhythm found in nature, Camille brought the same sense of fluidity to this apartment. In this pursuit, richly textured natural materials played a significant role, creating visual links to the outside world and offering a softness to the space. "In general, I love mixing mineral and wood," says Camille.

Choosing one room to begin with and honing in on that can be a helpful way to go about designing a small apartment. For Camille, this was the kitchen. She explains, "After refining the floor plan, the concept crystallized around the kitchen: I wanted to blur its definition and create a sculpted monolithic travertine block."

By choosing one standout material to take centre stage in the kitchen, Camille was able to set the tone for the rest of the space. And for this role, travertine is an ideal choice, simultaneously subtle and eye-catching. Camille says, "I always strive to design spaces where materials and natural light speak louder than decorative elements."

The Design

Light, soft tones are continues through the decor pieces, like this collection of ceramics. (Image credit: Juan Jerez. Design: Studio Rosso)

When designing such a small area, it can often feel like a series of hurdles to jump over, a constant battle of compromise after compromise. But in this design, Camille proved this doesn't have to be the case.

"I didn’t make any compromises," she says. Instead, she designed the apartment thoughtfully and intentionally, shifting rooms around to best exploit the space available. "I chose to place the bathroom in the former kitchen to give it privacy and its own window," she explains. "Then I reworked the plan to include everything the apartment needed: generous storage, a functional modern kitchen, a living area, and a spacious bed."

This may sound like an impossible feat for a 24 square meter apartment, but, Camille says, "To achieve this, I minimized circulation areas as much as possible. The challenge turned into an opportunity to sculpt a space that feels both complete and extremely fluid."

This image of Camille as the sculptor and the apartment, her clay, perfectly encapsulates the level of creativity she employed when designing this home.

Integrating a bookshelf into the headboard feels modern and futuristic, while helping to save space. (Image credit: Juan Jerez. Design: Studio Rosso)

While Camille admits that she felt no need to compromise within this design, this is not to say there were no challenges involved. Most prominently, she points to "Balancing the day and night zones without falling into a conventional layout with too many partitions, and avoiding the sensation of sleeping in the kitchen."

This is a design flaw many people with studio apartments are all too familiar with. As useful as room dividers can be, when used in excess, they can make the home feel disjointed. However, without any attempt to partition the space, the home blurs into one.

To overcome this issue, Camille chose a new approach. "Don’t be conventional—blur the boundaries between functions," she explains. "Think in terms of volumes and materials rather than rooms. Small spaces become beautiful when they are treated like a single, continuous composition."

Chrome accents elevate the look of the travertine kitchen. (Image credit: Juan Jerez. Design: Studio Rosso)

In creating this sense of continuity and fluidity, Camille chose to use materials that refer back to one another, with varying finishes, all in the same earthy color palette.

First, the focal point, travertine. Camille selected this material "for its strength, especially when paired with wood and the very neutral white of the rest of the apartment," she tells me. "I love the vibration of this stone — warm and soft at the same time. It’s elegant, understated, and assertive. What I enjoy most is how the changing light throughout the day animates the travertine and gives life to the whole apartment."

Then, to build upon the base that the travertine supplies, "I combined wood, mineral textures, and carpet within a unified palette: beige, white, and natural wood." She continues, "The raised platform, made of black brick with thick joints, adds depth and subtly energizes the space. It’s the only darker element, almost like a grounding layer that anchors the entire apartment."

This is certainly a home filled with character, personality, and flair through its subtle design elements and features. I mean, what's not to love?

This apartment feels like a true feat of minimalist design, showing exactly how to build character in a tiny space, while making it feel relaxing and not overwhelming. "What I love most about this project is how such a compact space can feel open, sculptural, and deeply serene," Camille says as a final note.

