This London Home Combines Polished Surfaces and Breathtaking Architectural Detail With Personal Touches — "It Has a Sculptural Quality"

Every corner of this modernized period home has a clean-lined, contemporary aesthetic that encourages chilling out

By
published
in Features
Beige seating area with window seating leading into corner sofa
(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

Located on a leafy London street, this house — which features surprisingly contemporary interiors behind its traditional facade — was not predestined for a completely new life.

"The initial plan was just to relocate the staircase, but as we progressed through the concept design stages, it quickly turned into a much larger project," says Irene Gunter, founder and creative director of interior architecture and design studio, Gunter & Co. "The facade was braced, but the rest of the house came down, with the clients giving us great freedom to design a showstopper.

"The three-storey, full-height entrance void sets the tone — more reminiscent of a museum for contemporary art than a conventional modern home."

View into kitchen-diner with cream walls, cream dining chairs and dark wood dining table and sideboards

"The Fil Noir chairs have long been on my wish list for a client to choose," says Irene. "They’re incredibly comfortable and if you’ve ever sat uncomfortably through a three-hour dinner party you’ll know comfort is so important when hosting."

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

The huge sculptural spiral stair installation, designed in collaboration with Harper Latter Architects, inspired many complementary pieces throughout the house.

Following the brief from the owners — who have a keen passion for art and craftsmanship — the Gunter & Co team created a scheme of richly layered, neutral tones to form a suitable backdrop for the clients’ color-filled art collection.

"Fabric choices had to sit well with the warm and vibrant hues found in some of the pieces," says Irene.

Hallway with floating fluted console, organic oval mirror and abstract artwork

"The veneered paneling is something we’ve experimented with before, but never on this scale," says Irene. "It has allowed us to easily hide jib doors to secondary spaces and provides a lovely textured backdrop for the beautiful furniture and artwork."

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

All the walls were finished in polished plaster, and each room flows seamlessly into the next. "Given the clients’ Indian heritage, we worked closely with a team of craftspeople in India to fabricate bespoke furniture," says Irene.

Irene didn’t hesitate to travel to her clients’ country of origin to better understand the culture and how they socialize with family and friends, with the aim of achieving that same flow in this home.

Beige kitchen with wood and stone surfaces

"A lot of our clients have been embracing the benefits of a second kitchen; a space to leave prepared dishes, wash veggies, store dirty crockery during a dinner party, prepare a vase with flowers, the list goes on," says Irene. "I love how discreetly tucked away the second kitchen is here, through the sliding door, and how seamlessly it integrates with the main space."

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

To ensure the final result would feel truly authentic to the homeowners, Irene also drew inspiration from personal objects now displayed throughout the spaces. "Where normally we often find that our clients’ existing accessories are lacking, in this case, we were like kids in a sweet shop," she laughs.

"The owner has an incredible collection of handmade pottery, which she made herself, along with unique pieces collected over the years."

Snug with blue paneled walls, cream corner sofa and nesting black and plum coffee table

"Our client’s talent as a ceramicist made it a joy to dress the house, as there was a wonderful collection of beautiful pieces to choose from," says Irene. "We usually struggle with the opposite, so having our own 'shop' to work with was such a treat. A few examples are on the coffee table here."

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

White and oak staircase

"To me, the staircase is the most breathtaking piece in this house," says Irene. "It’s just so beautiful and sculptural, and it puts a smile on my face every time I enter the space."

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

Finding the perfect blocks to create over 50 slabs of stone for a ground-floor finish proved to be one of the hardest aspects of the project. It also took a lot of attempts, searching and sampling to choose the specific veneer used on internal doors and paneling.

Bathroom with full-width mirror, wood and stone vanity, brown stone floor and backsplash

"A full-width mirror can be a real space–winner and very useful when getting ready in the morning, but it can look bland," says Irene. "Playful suspended mirrors break it up and add personality."

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

Throughout, the restrained palette of oak finishes, cast bronze metal details, various marbles and quartzites, plus polished plaster, creates subtle texture, which works perfectly with the light that floods the house.

Cream bedroom with oversized headboard and moss green throw

"What you can’t quite read from this image are the lovely cashmere curtains, which add the nicest sumptuous texture to the room," says Irene. "Using a translucent fabric as full-height curtains gives a lovely, warm quality. In this case, there’s a very discreet blackout roller blind behind the curtains to avoid any light bleed at night."

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne)

"This is a modern home with a sculptural quality," says Irene. "Through a unique combination of lighting design, natural materials, and artworks, we’ve created an aesthetic narrative of serenity that goes beyond just visual appeal. Walking through the home, you have an immediate sense of calm; it has almost a sanctuary-like quality."

For more inspiring home tours, sign up for Livingetc's newsletter, and they'll land straight in your inbox.

Karine Monié
Contributor

A French trilingual editor, content creator, and interior stylist living in Southern California. A compulsive reader of design, architecture, and lifestyle magazines, and an avid traveler, Karine lives and breathes interiors and is inspired by designers Nika Zupanc, Charles and Ray Eames, and Marcel Wanders; architects Luis Barragán and Frank Gehry; artists Gerhard Richter, Beatriz Milhazes, and Anish Kapoor. For the past 12 years, Karine has been contributing to international design, architecture, and fashion publications including Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Vogue Living, Design Anthology and MilK Decoration, among many others.