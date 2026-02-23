This London Home Combines Polished Surfaces and Breathtaking Architectural Detail With Personal Touches — "It Has a Sculptural Quality"
Every corner of this modernized period home has a clean-lined, contemporary aesthetic that encourages chilling out
Located on a leafy London street, this house — which features surprisingly contemporary interiors behind its traditional facade — was not predestined for a completely new life.
"The initial plan was just to relocate the staircase, but as we progressed through the concept design stages, it quickly turned into a much larger project," says Irene Gunter, founder and creative director of interior architecture and design studio, Gunter & Co. "The facade was braced, but the rest of the house came down, with the clients giving us great freedom to design a showstopper.
"The three-storey, full-height entrance void sets the tone — more reminiscent of a museum for contemporary art than a conventional modern home."
The huge sculptural spiral stair installation, designed in collaboration with Harper Latter Architects, inspired many complementary pieces throughout the house.
Following the brief from the owners — who have a keen passion for art and craftsmanship — the Gunter & Co team created a scheme of richly layered, neutral tones to form a suitable backdrop for the clients’ color-filled art collection.
"Fabric choices had to sit well with the warm and vibrant hues found in some of the pieces," says Irene.
All the walls were finished in polished plaster, and each room flows seamlessly into the next. "Given the clients’ Indian heritage, we worked closely with a team of craftspeople in India to fabricate bespoke furniture," says Irene.
Irene didn’t hesitate to travel to her clients’ country of origin to better understand the culture and how they socialize with family and friends, with the aim of achieving that same flow in this home.
To ensure the final result would feel truly authentic to the homeowners, Irene also drew inspiration from personal objects now displayed throughout the spaces. "Where normally we often find that our clients’ existing accessories are lacking, in this case, we were like kids in a sweet shop," she laughs.
"The owner has an incredible collection of handmade pottery, which she made herself, along with unique pieces collected over the years."
Finding the perfect blocks to create over 50 slabs of stone for a ground-floor finish proved to be one of the hardest aspects of the project. It also took a lot of attempts, searching and sampling to choose the specific veneer used on internal doors and paneling.
Throughout, the restrained palette of oak finishes, cast bronze metal details, various marbles and quartzites, plus polished plaster, creates subtle texture, which works perfectly with the light that floods the house.
"This is a modern home with a sculptural quality," says Irene. "Through a unique combination of lighting design, natural materials, and artworks, we’ve created an aesthetic narrative of serenity that goes beyond just visual appeal. Walking through the home, you have an immediate sense of calm; it has almost a sanctuary-like quality."
