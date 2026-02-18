I have a confession: my living room is currently centered around the television. As someone who works in the world of interiors, I’m not proud to admit it. Aside from the (very) expensive decorative cushions I recently treated myself to, the current aesthetic is almost purely functional — far from the cozy living space I dream about.

You’ve seen them in magazines and on your Instagram feeds. Drenched in texture and lit with nothing but a delightfully artful sconce or a pillar candle or two. They're the sort of cozy spaces where fireplaces are the centerpiece and meaningful conversations naturally occur, without the harsh, bright light of a TV. But what if you don't have a fireplace? Or if you like to watch TV? What are some of the things you can introduce to make your living room feel cozier?

I asked some of the best-known design experts in the field for their advice on how to strike the perfect balance that makes a cozy living room cozy. And, spoiler alert —it's not just shag rugs and low lighting (although both of those things can help, too). Here’s what they had to say.

1. Tonnes of Texture

Thinking outside the box when it comes to texture can take a living room from cold to cozy. (Image credit: Tessa Neustadt. Design: Ome Dezin and Marco Zamora)

It may seem obvious, but texture ranks at the top of this list for very good reason. Although there is a lot to be said for a home’s architectural features, especially where tactility is concerned (think stucco walls and timber paneled ceilings), there are plenty of other ways to inject it that don’t require a full-scale renovation.

Don’t fret — I’m not urging you to purchase a shag rug (although I would love it if you did) or a bunch of velvet cushions. Texture can be collected and dispersed in slightly more subtle and unconventional ways. Consider, for example, combining a leather accent chair with a linen sofa, rather than going matchy-matchy.

Hang a rice paper pendant (like this one from H&M Home) or something with a brushed, cloudy surface. Add timber where you can — bonus points if it has bobbles (like this Dunelm bobbin side table) or intricate details. Choose a textured, woven tapestry with deep, moody tones over a framed print, or a hand-thrown ceramic vase instead of a glass vessel.

The overall effect of texture is far more impactful when made from a sum of small parts. Put simply: this is not a go-hard-or-go-home situation, and a perfectly cozy living space will rise from a more refined touch.

2. Layered Lighting Sources

Not a downlight in sight in this color-drenched living room. “We incorporated a mix of wall lights, table lamps, and concealed fixtures to create a softer, more inviting feel,” says Nomad founder, Jack Simpson. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Nomad Developments)

In case you missed the memo, designers have done away with downlights. We’re flicking the literal and proverbial switch on big, harsh lights in favor of the moody, dim coziness provided by overhead lighting alternatives.

Sure, downlights have their place in rooms that require precision tasks — over kitchen benchtops and workspaces, for example — but is there anything precise or painstaking about cozying up by the fire? Not particularly.

But don't rip out your downlights and plaster over the gaps just yet; it’s more about creating multiple options and "separate moments," says Jack Simpson, CEO and founder of Nomad Developments.

"In our Chelsea Townhouse project [pictured above], we used different light sources and a combination of mood and task lighting to create separate moments in the room," he explains. "Placing lights at eye level or along the walls creates a brighter ambience and minimizes harsh shadows. Moving away from a single central ceiling light instantly makes a space feel calmer, more considered and effortlessly more luminous, without overwhelming it."

3. Multiple Rugs, Layered

Why choose just one rug when you can have several? This living room turns up the heat with layered floor coverings. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio)

Why have one when you can have them all? Instead of being bound to traditional 'rug rules' (front legs of chairs must meet the rug, leave floor visible around the perimeter, place the rug two-thirds under the bed, etc.), take a 'more is more' approach and layer multiple rugs to create cozier living spaces.

Bumping up the numbers underfoot is a simple but powerful way to multiply the warmth, both figuratively and literally. It also steers the room away from trite, giving it a soft, lived-in feel that packs a personality punch and adds richness and depth in spades.

“We're drawn to spaces that feel collected rather than decorated, rooms where vintage pieces sit comfortably alongside contemporary design, creating layers of history that read as genuinely authentic rather than contrived,” says Flack Studio founder and principal, David Flack.

As a repeat sufferer of decision paralysis, the concept of multiples of furniture or homewares is music to my ears. While you could really spin this advice any way you want it, the Flack Studio design team recommends antique rugs where you can — “the more worn, the better.”

4. Low-Slung Furniture

Low-slung furniture is having a high moment in our interiors. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale. Styling: Mariana Marcki-Matos)

Place number four in this cozy living room how-to goes to furniture that skims the floor. Whether it’s a deep sofa with a barely-there gap, skirted furniture, or a side table with low, chunky legs (try this one from H&M Home), keeping things close to the ground makes a room feel exactly that — grounded.

“Keeping the visual weight closer to the floor creates a sense of warmth and intimacy, even in rooms with generous proportions or higher ceilings,” says designer Greg Natale. “It places a strong emphasis on comfort, often expressed through deep seating and soft, generous contours rather than sharp edges or pointed details. While those elements can look beautiful, they can feel more rigid.”

By keeping things more horizontal, architectural scale is softened, and the result is a more lived-in and connected space, explains Greg. Not only do these more generous-scale pieces up the cozy factor, but they also earn big points in my book for being extremely comfortable. It’s 2026 — surely it’s time we did away with furniture that serves a solely aesthetic purpose in favor of options that do it all.

5. Smoky, Woody Scents

Forget floral fragrances — deep, smoky and woody scents are the hallmark of a cozy living room. (Image credit: Diptyque)

Did you know that 75% of our emotions are triggered by smell? It’s a fun fact that bears repeating when we’re pondering how to create a particular mood in our interiors.

While florals are the perfect pick for an entryway and uplifting citrus might be fitting for the kitchen, when it comes to making a living room feel cozier, deep, smoky, or woody scents are where it’s at. Reminiscent of campfires, starry nights, and a wintery chill, the more complex notes of a room spray, incense, or candle of this category conjure a certain nostalgia.

Look for descriptions that signal soot, wood, leather, moss, or tobacco. And, if you want to ham it up a bit, search for a wood wick that will sound a satisfying crackle and pop as it burns (an ideal swap for a real fireplace, minus the ash).



Born of the precise blend of effortless and thoughtful touches, a cozy living room is easy to achieve once you know the design recipe — and now you do! If you’re looking for a jump-start on your shopping list, peruse our edit of rustic living room decor picks.