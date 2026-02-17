What? This Bedding Expert Says They'd Never Use a Fitted Sheet for a Bed — And That Yours Will Look So Much More "Polished" Without One
No more fumbling with fussy sheets. Luxe bedding brand Frette has a secret to making your bed more hotel-worthy
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Fitted sheets make sense in theory (of course), but we all know that in practice, they can be a nuisance. The corners are difficult to pin around the mattress, and you end up having to reposition them every morning. So what if I told you you could skip it altogether?
I was recently invited to an event hosted by luxury bedding brand Frette, where I was given a bed-making masterclass. My biggest takeaway? Forgoing a fitted sheet and opting for a neatly-folded flat sheet instead. That's right. Frette's UK general retail manager, Saemeyeah Sheikh, shared that the secret to a high-end bed is starting with a flat sheet folded with 'hospital corners' rather than a fitted sheet.
So, if you're struggling to find a fitted sheet that fits correctly and looks stylish (rather than saggy), consider this your sign to ditch it altogether. Who needs to spend time debating a flat vs fitted sheet when a luxury look takes way less?
And I get it. This may sound slightly counterintuitive: isn't a fitted sheet supposed to streamline the bed-making process? Deep-fitted sheets are an easy way to ensure that every inch of the mattress is covered, stress-free, but "At Frette, we prefer using a flat sheet as the bottom sheet because it offers more flexibility and control over the fit," Saemeyeah Sheikh explains.
Moreover, tucking a flat sheet tightly under the mattress creates a very smooth surface, similar to sheets you find in luxury hotels. "It also works well for beds with unusual depths or mattress toppers where fitted sheets may not fit perfectly," adds Saemeyeah.
It takes a bit more time and practice to get the smoothness and folds right, but once you get used to it, Saemeyeah says, "many people find the result looks more polished and luxurious."
Saemeyeah Sheikh is the UK retail general manager at Frette and a bedding expert. Saemeyeah led the bed-making masterclass where she spoke on how to make the perfect bed.
How to Fold a Flat Sheet Around a Mattress
Still slightly confused on how this works? Watching the Frette team demonstrate how to style a bed made it look a lot easier (it's worth noting: they had a team of four to help fold), but recreating it at home is another feat entirely. That said, nothing good comes easy — and it's certainly not impossible.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"Start by laying the sheet out so there's the same amount hanging over on both sides," says Saemeyeah. Then, "Tuck it firmly under the bottom of the mattress. To make hospital corners, lift the side of the sheet near the foot of the bed at an angle, tuck the loose part underneath, then fold the top flap down and tuck that in too."
To finish, do the same on the other side and pull everything firmly so it looks smooth and tight. It may be a little extra effort, but a more luxurious-looking bed is surely worth it.
The Best Flat Sheets to Use
How good this style looks is also determined more by the fabric than by whether you use a flat or fitted sheet. And investing in high-quality materials counts. As one of the most expensive sheet brands, Frette is known for exceptional craftsmanship and luxury fabrics. So when choosing the right flat sheet for sleeping, Saemeyeah has a few standout suggestions.
If you love a fresh, five-star hotel feel, Saemeyeah suggests trying a tailored or percale fabric. "They are typically structured, crisp, cool, and breathable," she adds.
For something that will feel more buttery against the skin, "Go for a sateen as this type of bedding is silky, smooth, and softer, and it often feels slightly warmer than other varieties," says Saemeyeah.
And finally, she adds, "Jacquard, a highlight of Frettes' new Spring collection, offers elaborated patterns to elevate the elegance while maintaining premium comfort."
I love an interior design trick that challenges the status quo. Who knew that ditching the fitted sheet was a fast track to a more expensive-looking bed?
No matter where you buy your bedding or what type of sheets you prefer, we all want something that looks elevated. So, will you be trying this trick?
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.