Sleep in Luxury — 5 Bed Sheet Brands That Top Hotels Use, and Where You Can Snap Them Up
Experts share top hotel bedding buys for slumber that is as chic and pristine as it is comfortable. Here's how to bring some 5-star style into your home
Whether you're a jet-setter who’s frequently rubbing shoulders with the upper echelon or a homebody who takes your alone time seriously, we all want to end a long day under the covers with a good rest.
Quality sleep is essential for a quality life, but it can be difficult to choose the right bedding brands to help you achieve that. From the material to the thread count and the overall look of the bedding, there are a few things top hotels think about when laying fine sheets onto guest beds.
For those looking to experience luxury but are unsure what to buy, we’ve collated five brands approved by experts in hotel design that will give you quality for your money and make you feel like a VIP guest.
DownTown Company
If you’re after luxury bedding but struggle to find hypoallergenic brands, Made in Portugal, DownTown Company is an affordable and soft option. Their linen sheets are 100% linen and loosely woven for breathability.
"Linen is a very particular aesthetic and wrinkles extremely easily," Jo warns. "So if you like the appearance of flat-ironed sheets, this will not be for you."
DownTown also sells 100% long-staple cotton sheets woven at a 400 thread count. These are also great for those who need hypoallergenic sheets but hate wrinkling.
"In my opinion, the best material for a luxurious hotel night’s sleep is premium cotton with longer fiber threads that remain smooth and flat during the weaving process," Roslyn Keet, Design Director at David Collins Studio, says. "It is also naturally breathable, allowing air to circulate and helping to regulate body temperature, which is so important for a restful night’s sleep. It is also less likely to trap allergens, making it a good choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin."
Price: $199.99
The Sophia 100% Cotton sheet set is perfect for a traditional setup — the long staple cotton is great to slip into and the pop of color on the edge is a great way to create cohesion between the bed and the bedroom. The 400 thread count set comes in white and black.
Price: $74.99
Bright and full of color, this Madelyn Cotton Pillow Sham adds interest to the bedroom in a way that is perfect for the maximalist home. It comes in sizes standard and King, with a pillow protector and sham.
Frette
"Frette has been supplying bedding to the world’s best hotels, including the Ritz-Carlton and the Peninsula." Jessica Lightbody, Founder of Jessica Lightbody Ltd., says. "For the home, Frette is perfect for clients looking for traditional elegance and incredibly soft fabrics with a range of luxurious finishes."
What makes Frette stand out among the experts is the attention to detail. Jo explains this further: "Quality of the original materiality, the expertise and finesse of the weaving technique used and the final aesthetic of the bedding are all factors that set apart standard bedding from these more luxurious qualities."
Price: $1,125
Was: $1,875
Made in Italy, the embroidered chain link details are very characteristic of vintage Italian luxury, a feature that has made its way onto countless runways and the nation’s most opulent suites. This style is more contemporary than other options in the luxury bed linen market but still holds its own as a timeless design.
Price: $360
While the silky cotton sateen is a subtle luxury, the detailing along the border will not be lost on visitors. The design is plain and traditional, allowing the craftsmanship to do the talking. This would be wonderful paired with an equally simple bedding set to allow the details to be appreciated.
Price: $650
This Egyptian cotton percale sheet features fine detailing that can't be rivaled by everyday brands. A classic border would complement any bedding, from plain white sheets to complicated murals. This bedding has double rows of rich embroidery and brings a classy yet elegant look to the home.
Heirlooms Fine Linens
Heirlooms is a British brand that is perfect for antiquarians and lovers of classical European interior design. With a thread count ranging from 300 to 600 and an "emphasis on hand-finished details", this brand prides itself on quality.
"Based in West Sussex, Heirlooms is renowned for its bespoke bedding, often chosen by high-end hotels and even royal households," Jessica says. "By choosing quality UK brands like Heirlooms Fine Linens, The White Company, or Peter Reed, you’re investing in bedding that combines exceptional British craftsmanship with timeless design, allowing you to achieve hotel-level comfort at home. For those drawn to clean minimalism or bespoke luxury, these UK brands provide an array of luxurious options."
While they do offer both percale and sateen Egyptian cotton, their sateen finishes are perfect for those who want the traditional master bedroom feel. Their size range is also notable, including custom fits such as Emperor, Queen, and California King.
These bedding sets are perfect to slip into during fall and winter for those who love a crisp, traditional look but don’t want to compromise on coziness.
Price: $494 - $1,149.20
If you are drawn to grandeur, this sandy beige geometric jacquard sateen bedding meets the mark. The gold satin piping is an interesting border detail and adds to the glamour of this product. Woven with a 570 thread count, it's also sure to feel great on the skin.
Price: $231.40 - $275.60
Thread count options of 300 and 600 make this pillowcase a perfect option through the seasons. The embroidery would compliment a warm pink bedding well and add some interest to plain sets.
Price: $731.90 - $1,375.40
For those still holding onto grey glam, this bedding is a tasteful touch that feels en vogue. The intricate geometric embroidery elevates the edges without drawing too much attention. This can be mixed and matched up with shams and pillowcases of similar hues for added depth and interest.
SFERRA
"Frequently used in hotel groups such as the Four Seasons, this Italian brand is known for its high-quality, crisp percale sheets and plush bedding," Jessica says. "SFERRA’s crisp cotton percale and sateen options, available in a range of thread counts and colors, bring an air of sophistication and durability."
Not only is SFERRA a hotelier favorite for their bed linens, but they go beyond standard pillows, with three density options and four filler materials, they help to provide the customized experience that luxury bedding has. Roslyn believes that having a range of options for the guest bedroom can transform the experience.
"For the most luxurious and comfortable night’s sleep, single-ply cotton with a high thread count upwards of 300 is best," she suggests. "This, plus mattress toppers and a variety of pillows, both hard and soft, will ensure that guests have options that suit their own personal preferences. Some luxury hotels even offer pillow menus, allowing a guest to pre-select their preferred cushion filling and aroma."
Price: $137 - $398
Made of European goose down, this luxury pillow is available in soft, medium, or firm. This pillow range is perfect for elevating the guest room in ways that aren't seen but felt. Most importantly, SFERRA's down is responsibly sourced and certified by The Responsible Down Standard®.
Price: $505 - $524
Inspired by the Art Nouveau movement, this bedding is a soft touch to balance rooms with sharp and modern details. The embroidery is thicker than most designs on the market and is finished in percale, making it perfect for warmer nights.
Matouk
The Massachusetts-based family business is a popular choice for design-forward luxury hotels across the US, including The Dewberry in Charleston, Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, and Equinox Hotel in New York. Their soft, high thread count linens and variety of designs curry the favor of many designers. Offering both percale and sateen, Matouk caters to both the traditional and the modern with whimsical patterns that work across different homes and styles.
"Matouk combines heritage craftsmanship with a contemporary aesthetic," Jessica Lightbody says. Matouk also prides itself on sustainability, making it especially popular in modern design as both clientele and designers turn to more thoughtful and durable pieces.
Their more colorful percale sheets are a wonderful addition to bedrooms during the summer for a pop of color. If you find yourself unable to travel, their botanical printed designs are a great way to bring the vacation to you.
Price: $824 - $849
This floral pattern inspired by a 19th-century fabric remnant in Schumacher's archives is perfect if you're pursuing a lived-in style. The percale Roman linen works great in the summer paired with a knitted throw for chilly nights. Lovers of chinoiserie or country style could inject warmth into a room with this duvet cover in the Apricot option.
Price: $549 - $648
If you find florals twee but still want a botanical feel, this duvet cover pairs well with green plants and light woods for a modern botanical style. Despite being a pattern, it feeds heavily into the minimalist aesthetic with hidden zip closures, finely printed onto 500 thread count Egyptian cotton percale.
FAQs
What Thread Count Do 5 Star Hotels Use?
According to the experts, it's all about temperature. Do you live in a hot climate? Are you a victim of night sweats? High-quality bedding with a lower thread count regulates temperature well.
Jo Littlefair, Director and Co-Founder of Goddard Littlefair has designed countless 5* hotels around the world over the past two decades and advises switching up thread counts across seasons: "In summer, you might prefer a crisp, lightweight percale with a thread count between 200 and 400, as it promotes airflow and keeps you cool. In winter, a higher thread count sateen, perhaps between 400 and 600, might be better, as it feels warmer and more insulating."
"It’s also about the weave, finish, and attention to detail — luxury sets often feature fine tailoring, such as intricate hems, precise stitching, and finishes that resist pilling over time," Jo adds. "Additionally, luxury bedding tends to have higher thread counts, but it’s not just about the number — it's about the quality of the threads themselves, which makes for a smoother, more durable fabric. The weight and feel of luxury bedding exude comfort and indulgence that mass-market sets simply can’t match."
Do Luxury Hotels Use Percale or Sateen?
Both styles can be found in the world's top hotels. Traditional hotels gravitate towards sateen for its smooth and silky feel whereas contemporary hotels or hotels in more exotic locations opt for percale for its temperature regulation and crisp minimalist aesthetic.
"Tailoring your bedding to the season, climate, and sleep habits will always offer the best experience," says Jo. Having designed bedrooms in the Four Seasons Istanbul at Sultanahmet, she presents percale linen as the best option for those in similar climates and hot sleepers: "It’s ideal for those who prefer a breathable, lightweight option," she says. "The downside to percale is that it tends to wrinkle more easily, so it may require more maintenance to keep it looking sharp."
"White sateen sheets are my preference for luxury hotels because it feels like a real treat to sleep on, it’s perfect for people who love that luxurious, soft feel against the skin," explains Jo. "However, it can feel heavier and less breathable than percale, which can make it less ideal for hot sleepers or warmer seasons."
Cheyenne is a homes writer and journalist living in South London. She contributes to Livingetc and has previously written for British Vogue and FT Weekend. Outside of her work covering home design and trends, she loves designing and renovating spaces for family and friends and never shies away from an estate sale or auction.
