To add a bed skirt or not add a bed skirt? A bed skirt, otherwise known as a bed valance, is a detail that has often been cast aside as too traditional or 'old-fashioned' — modern bedding tends to lean more minimalist with spreads doing the heavy lifting. However, with theatrical, vintage, and maximalist influences coming back around, a bed valance may be just the detail you need to elevate your bed.

The basic function of a bed valance is practical; it's a way to cover the box spring or bed base and hide any storage you've squeezed under there. I'd argue that's part of why we've ditched them in the past, but there is a very stylish place for them in modern bedroom ideas. Whether you are considering a bed valance for functionality or form, there are a few tricks to elevating them into a style that works for 2026.

To start, a well-designed bed valance helps soften the look and make it feel more like a piece of furniture rather than just a functional item. A ruffle can add a touch of texture, while a box pleat adds a streamlined fabric finish. It's all about how you style a bed valance with the rest of your bedding, and for that, I've asked designers for a few tips on how to do this bedding trend well. Here's what they shared.

What Is a Bed Valance?

Without a valance, the bed in a space like this might feel like it's floating. The dainty black trim and extra fabric make the room feel softer and more complete. (Image credit: H&M Home)

"At a very practical level, bed valances are there to hide the bed base, particularly when you're using a divan with storage drawers," explains London-based interior designer, Laura Stephens. While mainly used for aesthetics, "bed valances reduce dust under the bed and protect the bed base from dirt and wear," adds Australian interior designers, Alexandra and Rhiannon from Mori + Curll.

Bed valances let you get all the benefits of bedroom storage ideas, such as built-in drawers, without it visually detracting from the room. "Bed valances create a much cleaner and more refined overall look," Laura adds.

Visually, a valance 'finishes' the bed. "It gives it presence and weight, and adds an extra layer to the room that immediately makes the space feel more comfortable and luxurious," Laura continues.

If you typically opt for a more minimalist type of bedding, a bed valance can work in tandem to continue the fabric to the floor. The same goes for more traditional or cottage-style bedding; a ruffle, pattern, or pleat makes the bedding feel complete — anchoring it in the space.

H&M Home Cotton Valance £39.99 at H&M (US) This piped valance from H&M feels so chic. It would go with any color bedding, but stays refined when paired with a matching color scheme. Piglet In Bed Rhubarb & Rose Pembroke Stripe Linen Blend Valance £109 at Piglet In Bed Something like this rhubarb and pink stripe valance acts as an accent in the room. Pair it with a matching duvet or go for a contrasting color. Bed Threads Oatmeal 100% French Flax Linen Valance £110 at bedthreads.co.uk This linen valance is perfect for a minimalist bed-scape. It softens the feel of the bed and can blend into the background.

How to Make Bed Valances Look 'Cool' in 2026

The magenta valance helps the magenta walls of the sleeping nook to pop. (Image credit: Laura Stephens)

So, how do you ensure a bed valance won't feel too heavy, stiff, or traditional? It's all about balancing them within the design style of your bedroom.

"We tend to fully integrate bed valances into the wider scheme, rather than treating them as an afterthought," says Laura. "That usually means matching the bed valance fabric to the headboard, or choosing something that closely complements it, so the bed reads as one cohesive design."

A color drench or pattern drench, depending on the style of your space, becomes an extension of the bed rather than overwhelming the bed with fabric. If you are using a patterned fabric, "we like to pull colors from the pattern into other upholstered elements of the room, like the bedding and window coverings," adds Alexandra.

The butter yellow, pleated bed valance in this room creates a beautiful contrast with the dark red rug. (Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Design: Chloe Tozer, CLO Studios)

To keep a bed valance feeling contemporary — especially if you are working with minimalist bedding styles — "a tailored or box-pleated corner looks neat, considered and bespoke rather than frilly or traditional," says Laura.

You can also use a plain fabric for the valance, which is usually more cost-effective and helps keep the overall look calm. "It's those small refinements that ensure bed valances feel relevant and modern rather than dated," she adds.

Try matching your bed valance fabric to the headboard, to mimic the look of a complete bedframe for a fraction of the price. (Image credit: @life.instill. Design: Mori and Curll)

Or, for something bolder, you can introduce visual interest through a border or a decorative trim that ties back to other elements in the room, such as the headboard fabric, cushions, or curtains. It's just about balancing visual weight in the room.

"If you have patterned bedding, a simpler bed valance works best, whereas in a more minimal scheme, a subtle trim or contrast edge can add just enough detail," says Laura. "When everything feels connected, the bed valance becomes an understated but very effective design tool."

Shop Bed Valances

How to style a bed should center around your design style and how you interact with your sleeping space. Is the base of your bed distracting rather than adding to your bedding setup? Don't underestimate the power of a bed valance.