Your bedroom is meant to be a space that breathes calm into your life. It's undeniably one of the more important rooms in your home. And if it doesn't feel zen, then it might be time to take inspiration from things people with tidy bedrooms always have in them.

For the most part, maintaining a clean bedroom is all about having clear surfaces, making your bed everyday and adopting minimal decor to avoid busying the space. But there's more to it, and valid reasoning behind all of these common design ideas, resulting in a more ambient modern bedroom.

Without further ado, let's get into what you should bring into your slumber space to help you sleep better, while offering cleaner aesthetics.

1. Clear Surfaces

Pared back surfaces will make your bedroom feel so much calmer. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

"You'll notice that a tidy bedroom always has nightstands, dressers, and desks with clutter-free surfaces," says Aaron Traub, professional organizer and founder of The Organizer Directory.

"They only have a few intentional items on each to keep the surface areas from getting messy. Surfaces are clutter magnets. When they stay clear, the bedroom feels bigger, tidier, and cleaner."

If the countertops in your bedroom are littered with unnecessary traffic, now's the time to learn how to declutter a bedroom. I assure you, it will lead to a space that feels so much more suited for better sleep.

2. Organized Closet Space

Fix your bursting closet and make your bedroom more organized. (Image credit: Molly Haas. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

"In a clean bedroom, clothes are hung up or folded, shoes have a spot, and there are no random piles of clothes on the closet floor. Everything has a home, is neatly placed in the closet, and doesn't overspill into the bedroom," says Aaron.

"The closet is usually the first place clutter builds up. When your closet is messy, clothes tend to spill and overflow into other areas, like onto chairs, surfaces, or piles of clothes on the floor."

He finds that a tidy closet keeps the whole bedroom under control and makes mornings way easier. Introducing clever closet organization ideas and learning how to properly store clothes will be your room's saving grace.

3. Crisply Made Bed

If you aren't making your bed every morning, you're setting your bedroom back. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Ash Wilson Design)

Aaron tells me that tidy bedrooms always have a nicely made bed, and I couldn't agree more. "They don't have blankets and sheets thrown everywhere, piles of clothes on top of the bed, or extra pillows taking over the bed," he says.

"The bed is the primary visual in a bedroom. If it looks messy, the whole bedroom feels messy, even if everything else is decent. Making the bed instantly makes a bedroom feel more put-together and more organized."

Since it anchors the space, learning how to style a bed will help you give off the impression of a perfectly put together space. Not to mention, it'll score you major points in the sleep hygiene department.

4. Minimal Decor

This applies even to the most maximalist of homes. (Image credit: Colin Way. Design: Mera Studio Architects. Contractor: Rawlyk Developments)

Most cozy bedrooms have minimal decor. "There aren't too many decor pieces on the surfaces or walls, just a few simple intentional decor pieces," he notes.

"This helps reduce the visual noise in the space. Plus, it makes the bedroom feel instantly calmer and less overwhelming, while also lending a cleaner and more put-together feel to the space."

I'm a big believer in the idea that bedrooms sporting minimalist interior design are the best to sleep in. Since winding down for sleep is all about slowing your thoughts and disconnecting into a peaceful state of mind, this will make all the difference to your space.

5. Strategic Storage

A simple organization system will make your room look neatly curated. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

Rule one of organizing any space is that every single item needs a dedicated spot of its own. Especially when organizing a bedroom, it's important to either create storage for displaced items or get rid of them altogether.

"In tidy bedrooms, there's a spot for everyday stuff like chargers, skincare, jewelry, books, etc. When items have a real home, they don't end up on random surfaces. It also makes it faster to put things away and easier to find what you need."

My advice is to imbibe strategic bedroom storage ideas into this zone. And it doesn't have to be boring. There are plenty of ways to make your bedroom storage look expensive.

Now, within your bedroom there's an attached space that you're probably wanting to corral, too. Don't you worry, our guide to things people with tidy bathrooms have in them will make yours feel straight out of a spa.