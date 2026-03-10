'Tidy house, tidy mind' may sound like just another trite adage, but that doesn't mean it's wrong. A cluttered home can seriously impact how at ease you feel, and no space proves this more than the kitchen. It's the room I spend the most time in, yet it always seems to be in a constant state of chaos, and in turn, so do I. This is why I turned to the Japanese concept of Ma.

As a lifelong maximalist, the 'less is more' philosophy has never quite clicked with me, but when put in terms of the Japanese Ma concept, it all began to make sense. Instead of minimalism for the sake of minimalism, Ma highlights the importance of negative space in creating moments of pause within your home. As Azumi Uchitani, author of YOSHUKU: The Japanese Art of Manifesting, explains, "Ma creates a natural flow in life. When we honor space and pause, our life-force energy, Ki, can move smoothly and freely. This flow brings peace and tranquility into our daily lives."

But when your modern kitchen is covered in every type of clutter under the sun, this natural flow can be trickier to find. Cleaning out that clutter and introducing a sense of respite can not only make your kitchen look better, but it can also help you to feel better, too — and these three ideas show you how to achieve exactly that.

Article continues below

Azumi Uchitani Azumi Uchitani, author of YOSHUKU: The Japanese Art of Manifesting (Penguin Random House UK), published in 14 languages, is an intercultural consultant, keynote speaker, spiritual teacher, writer, and artist. She co-founded the Japanese Wisdom Academy and YouTube channel, offering courses, creative workshops, retreats, and corporate training that bring ancient Japanese wisdom to modern life. Based in Dublin, she is also an in-house artist at Manhattan’s co-working and gallery space Nomadworks, NYCFollow Azumi

What Is "Ma", And Why Does Your Kitchen Need It?

Ma literally translates to negative space, but the philosophy goes beyond this. (Image credit: Lauren Moore. Design: Design Assembly )

Before we dive into how to apply this concept to your kitchen, let's break down exactly what Ma actually is.

Although it's often described as a minimalist design principle, Ma goes far beyond this simplified explanation. "Ma (間) is a Japanese concept that refers to the silent space in between, both visible and invisible," explains Azumi. "It is the empty space we consciously create in both physical and non-physical realms: the space between rooms, the pause in a conversation, the interval between movements, the stillness between thoughts."

When you leave space for things to breathe, both physically and mentally, it allows you to gain greater perspective and appreciation for what is present. And this doesn't just apply to our homes. As Minako Bryson, from Studio Kaimi, explains, "Ma is a fundamental Japanese aesthetic that refers to more than just physical space; it encompasses a sense of time and rhythm. It is the pure void or pause between objects that gives meaning to the space that is there. While Western design often focuses on how to fill a space, 'Ma' is about how empty space completes the design — much like how silence shapes a piece of music."

Ma is not just about negative space; it's about the meaning behind that absence. "It is an intentional space and moment where we can take a breath. It is a pause that allows us to continue. It brings awareness and connection," says Azumi.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This runs through all of Japanese culture, especially in the aesthetic world. "The beauty of Japanese aesthetics lies not only in what is stated or seen, but in the ability to sense and understand what is intentionally left unfilled," explains Azumi. "You can see Ma in traditional Japanese gardens, art, architecture, design, music, and poetry. It appears as a pause in communication, an interval between movements, a spaciousness that gives meaning to what surrounds it."

It's not worlds apart from the idea of 'less is more', but it's imbued with a depth and meaning that that phrase lacks. "In Japanese culture, Ma is considered a precious unfilled space. It is a gentle invitation to reconnect with ourselves, with others, and with nature and the universe."

Minako Bryson Founder of Studio Kaimi With over ten years of experience as an interior designer, Minako’s love of color, materials, and texture inspired by nature, and a rigorous attention to detail and function, bring each story to life. Studio Kaimi makes beautiful spaces that work, often finished with bespoke pieces of furniture and artwork that mix old with new and Eastern and Western cultures, made by their special network of fine artisans and artists in the UK, Europe, and Japan.

1. Stick to Your Structures

Natural light and bright, light colors can help to emphasize this calm, relaxed design approach. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth Design: Makers Kitchen)

Ma does not begin and end with the design of your home; it is something you should consistently be working to maintain and upkeep.

A large part of this revolves around the habits and structure you build for yourself within this space. "For example," Azumi suggests, "avoid leaving dirty dishes in the sink; either wash them by hand or load them into the dishwasher. Put away clean, dried dishes in the kitchen cabinet instead of leaving them out."

It may sound simple, but this is one of those habits that, when you hold yourself accountable, can transform the way you feel in your home. Even if it feels easier in the moment, dirty dishes can present a mental load for you to carry as a burden, and can trigger a stressed response each time you enter the room.

And this doesn't just apply to your visible surfaces; it's just as important to keep your hidden spaces in order, too. "It is also important to monitor our food inventory so that the fridge and pantry do not become stagnant," says Azumi.

"Even the most beautifully designed and functional kitchen can feel cluttered if we do not maintain these habits. By consciously creating space through mindful actions, we preserve Ma and allow both the kitchen and ourselves to flow more freely."

2. Accept That Less Is More

"It is essential to have the courage to leave surfaces intentionally empty, treating the void itself as a key design element that allows both the room and your mind to breathe," says Minako. (Image credit: L'Ercolini)

I know I said Ma is more than just 'less is more', and that is true, but it is also a central part of the philosophy.

We have to work against our instincts to fill up every inch of space, which can be surprisingly difficult to accept. "Many of us try to make every corner more functional by adding extra cabinets, appliances, or decorations," and although this may feel like the most logical approach, trying to maximize your kitchen storage, as Azumi explains, "When every corner is filled, the kitchen can quickly feel overwhelming."

To prevent this overwhelming, cluttered effect, Minako says, "The key is ensuring sufficient storage without filling every inch with cabinetry. For instance, instead of wall-to-wall units, leaving intentional wall space or using open shelving creates lightness and rhythm."

It may seem counterintuitive to leave empty spaces in your kitchen, especially when for most of us, storage can be so hard to come by, but when you try to stuff as much as possible into your space, it can end up feeling suffocating.

Instead, Azumi suggests, "Start by keeping the main working areas clear and uncluttered. Leave enough space between appliances, work surfaces, and pathways so that you can move comfortably while cooking. Instead of filling every corner with objects or tools, choose only what is necessary and meaningful."

A lot of this comes from making intentional choices to reduce your consumption. That means not investing in every new kitchen appliance trend, no matter how tempting. You may also want to consider the classic kitchen work triangle approach to encourage more flow in your movement across the space.

3. Create Moments of Intention

Something as simple as a fruit bowl can provide some life for a quiet corner. (Image credit: Nune)

Ma isn't all about getting rid of things, though; it's about introducing moments of pause and respite, which is especially important in rooms like the kitchen, when functionality is typically front and center.

"We are so used to making every space and every corner in the kitchen purely functional," explains Azumi. This concept invites you to step away from that. "To create Ma, we take a breath and consciously allow ample space to move and manoeuver."

And while part of this comes from leaving your kitchen worktops as uncluttered as possible, introducing small, intentional moments of decor can also help to create Ma. This is an approach Minako often refers back to in her work. While she strives to keep countertops as clear as possible, she says, "Placing a single, subtle object — such as a small piece of art — within the void creates a quiet, intentional focal point."

This doesn't have to be something dramatic, or even particularly noteworthy. "Even a small empty corner can make a difference, perhaps with a single flower or plant, and nothing else," suggests Azumi. "What matters more than the design itself are our actions and daily habits."

Dedicating one corner of your kitchen to something with no function beyond looking beautiful, like a houseplant or flower, acts as an invitation to stop and smell the roses, literally.

"A subtle, intentional element, such as a flower, a plant, or a simple object, could bring life to an open space," says Azumi, "This Ma will give you peace and comfort while you are busy in the kitchen."

MOYSES STEVENS Pink Orchid £50 at Selfridges There is a meditative beauty to an orchid, and it makes for a beautiful statement flower in a quiet kitchen corner. H&M Home Large Irregular Stoneware Vase - Dark Green £34.99 at H&M (US) This slightly wonky pot has enough character to make it stand out, while still maintaining a simple, minimalist finish. Books Stillness - Japanese Aesthetics in Architecture & Design £60 at earlofeast.com If you want to dive in a bit deeper to the Japanese philosophy around stillness in the aesthetic world, then this gorgeous hardback is the perfect place to start.

It's all too easy to reduce these concepts to suit our Western understanding, but doing so is to lose the true nuance of these philosophies. "While here in the West, 'Ma' is often equated with minimalism, I believe they are fundamentally different," explains Minako. "It is not simply about the act of reducing possessions, but about carefully refining the relationship between objects and the space around them.

"By embracing 'Ma,' the beauty of materials, forms, and the items placed within that space becomes more pronounced. This delicate balance is what creates the unique comfort found in Japanese spatial design."

If you're keen to learn more ways you can use a Japanese concept to take charge of your space, this is how using Dinshari can help you clear your living room of clutter. And for more design ideas, why not sign up to our newsletter, and you'll never miss a thing.