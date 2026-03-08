Offering a means of opening up the home to the outdoors, pulling in bags of natural light, and providing far-reaching views of your garden, there is no denying the allure of bifold doors. I happen to love my own small set, which leads from the snug area of my home to the patio. That said, for all their obvious plus-points, there are also some shortcomings that go hand-in-hand with this design choice.

If your extension or renovation plans involve bifold door ideas, it is well worth familiarizing yourself with their most common drawbacks — that way, you can be certain that they are the right option for you. You might just find that there is an alternative solution that could work even better for your home.

To help ensure you understand the potential pitfalls of bifold doors, I spoke to two leading experts, asking them for their opinions on the downsides of this style of door and how to avoid running into them.

1. They Don't Offer the Clear Sightlines People Think They Do

Where crystal-clear modern garden views are called for, the thicker sightlines of bifolds don't always work. (Image credit: Matt Clayton; Design: Scenario Architecture)

One of the main draws of heavily glazed patio doors, such as bifolds, is the far-reaching and expansive views they can offer — a way of enjoying that sense of being connected to nature without actually having to brave the elements. However, according to Rebecca Clayton, a director at IQ Glass, bifold doors don't always deliver on this front.

"Even the slimmest bifold systems on the market require relatively substantial framing, with sightlines typically around 80mm," she explains. "For clients prioritizing minimalism and expansive, uninterrupted views, this added visual weight can feel at odds with contemporary architectural intent.

"Where a slender aesthetic is essential, consider whether the opening size and design would be better served by sliding doors, which offer far slimmer sightlines and a cleaner visual expression for large-format glazing," continues Rebecca. "Using bifolds only in areas where their functionality adds value can preserve design coherence elsewhere."

Rebecca Clayton Social Links Navigation Expert at IQ Glass Rebecca Clayton is a director at IQ Glass. She has many years of experience with the company, which specializes in architectural glazing and installs some of the most pioneering architectural glass technology available today.

2. Careful Design Is Required for Very Wide Openings

Bifold doors tend to work best where openings are kept smaller. (Image credit: Sketch Architects)

If you are dreaming of using an enormous swathe of opening glazing as a way of completely opening up your home to outdoors, as well as a striking focal point in its own right, meticulous attention to detail is going to be required in the case of bifolds — fail to consider this and you might just be making one of the most common glazing mistakes around.

The problem lies in the opening configurations required of this style of door, as Rebecca Clayton explains. "When bifold doors are used to span wide apertures, the system will require numerous door leaves to fill the entire span," says Rebecca. "This can make the folding action feel cumbersome and create a bulky stack when fully open, particularly in high-use areas."

So what does she suggest?

"A carefully considered opening configuration can dramatically improve usability. A bi‑parting opening, for example, reduces the number of leaves that must be folded in one direction, creating a more elegant and manageable operation. For openings over six meters, sliding doors might be a better option to provide wide openings with more 'ease of use'."

Edward Stobart, expert at IDSystems, has further words of wisdom on how to navigate this issue.

"When it comes to bifold doors, keeping configurations simple is the best way to go," says Edward. "With more frame and less glass compared to sliding doors, bifold doors are now most often used on smaller apertures, so the most common span is a 3-panel set."

Edward Stobart Social Links Navigation Expert at IDSystems A long-serving member of the IDSystems team, for the past 20 years, Edward has advised and supported self-builders and renovators to identify the most suitable glazing options for their projects. He has recently finished a complete renovation and remodel of his own home, transforming a tired 1960s house into a stylish modern family home. His expertise ensures that each project is equipped with cutting-edge, bespoke glazing designs that enhance both functionality and aesthetics.

3. Pairing Them With a Flush Threshold Can Be Complex

While it is possible to create a totally flush threshold between inside and out with bifold doors, it is simpler to do so with sliding systems. (Image credit: IDSystems)

Any kind of exterior door needs to be properly weather-sealed if you want to make sure water won't be seeping in beneath it during periods of heavy rainfall, but in the case of floor-to-ceiling glazing and larger apertures, particularly those that are being designed with low or flush thresholds, this becomes even more important.

"Creating a seamless transition between inside and out to enhance the connection between your home and garden is one of the biggest reasons homeowners choose bifold and sliding doors," picks up Edward Stobart. "While sliding doors can create completely flush thresholds without reducing the protection the systems offer from wind and rain, for bifold doors, it is a bit different. This is because the panels of bifold doors sit above the track, so they need an upstand within it to close against to form an effective weather seal."

Is a flush threshold out of the question, then, if you opt for bifolds? Not entirely, according to Edward. "There are completely flush thresholds available, but the only connection between the panel and the track is brush-pile, which does not create a complete seal and is therefore prone to drafts. Fully weathered tracks offer the ultimate protection from wind and rain and are ideal for really exposed and coastal locations, but they do require a 35mm upstand — so not entirely flush.

"The perfect scenario is something in the middle — a low-threshold track where the upstand is small enough to appear completely flush," continues Edward. "This is still compliant with Building Regulations Part M for access, but substantial enough that when the doors close against it, they keep the weather out."

"If a fully flush threshold is non‑negotiable, discuss the site exposure early so the system can be engineered appropriately — or consider a sliding system. These can achieve flush thresholds without compromising weather resistance," points out Rebecca Clayton.

4. Not All Materials Are Well-Suited to Bifolds

Aluminium is a low-maintenance alternative to timber for bifold doors — and has greater longevity than uPVC. (Image credit: IDSystems)

Bifold doors operate with complex systems, and their success relies heavily on their quality as well as installation. One factor to be aware of is that the materials the doors are made from can have a huge effect on how well they perform, so don't just look to architectural trends when making your decision.

"One of the biggest mistakes when it comes to choosing bifold doors is selecting a material based purely on price rather than performance," picks up Edward Stobart. "While uPVC doors may seem appealing because of their lower upfront cost, their bulkier, more flexible frames are less suited to continued usage over time.

"Timber bifold doors have also become significantly less popular over the years because, while the natural beauty of timber is a plus, the ongoing maintenance required and the potential for the wood to warp over time have meant that they are now only really utilized where it is a requirement of planning permission."

My own bifolds are composite, meaning they have timber frames internally — which adds a sense of warmth to the room, with powder-coated aluminium externally — but what does Edward suggest?

"The go-to option for the vast majority of projects now is aluminium frames," reveals Edward. "With slender sightlines, stronger, more rigid frames, and low maintenance, they are far better suited to long-term usage and performance."

5. Choosing Oversized Panels Can Be Problematic

Wider apertures and oversized panels need special consideration if you have your heart set on bifolds — sliding doors can be simpler in these instances. (Image credit: IQ Glass)

If part of the reason you are considering bifold doors is because you love the idea of using oversized glazing as something of a statement, you might be better off looking at a different system — in short, this is the time to give some consideration to bifold doors vs sliding, as the latter might be the better option here.

"To counter the popularity of sliding doors, some bifold door systems can offer massive panels up to 1.5m wide, but here's the thing — just because you can, doesn’t mean you should," warns Edward Stobart.

"Irrespective of the amount of space the panels will take up on the patio when they are opened, the weight of the glass units required for wide panels like this (along with the requisite frames) makes the panels incredibly heavy to operate — plus think about the long term stress they put on the door hinges and hardware. Typically 1.1m-1.2m wide is the limit on the width of the panels that should be considered."

6. You Might Be Restricted on Opening Configurations

Consider incorporating an access door into your configuration in order to avoid having to open all the doors up to get in and out. (Image credit: IDSystems)

While bifolds still have their place in the world of patio doors, they have fallen in popularity in more recent years — and Edward Stobart can reveal one of the main reasons why more and more people are looking at bifold alternatives.

"Bifold doors still have a place, but that place is for smaller apertures — typically 3m wide or under, where maximizing the opening is the absolute key requirement," states Edward Stobart. "For larger apertures over 4m wide, sliding doors really come into their own. Where once 5, 6, or 7-panel bifold door sets were a popular option, now those widths of openings will almost always utilize sliding doors for their choice of system."

Rebecca Clayton goes on to explain how configurations can also stand in the way of homeowners specifying the sizes they want.

"For optimal functionality and security, bifold doors need to be installed with an uneven number of panels, allowing one leaf to operate independently as an everyday access door with a secure euro‑cylinder lock," says Rebecca. "For example, if someone has an opening that is 4m wide, the opening is too wide to have a 3-panel bifold door and too narrow for a 5-panel door.

"The key is early design consideration. By planning the structural opening around the desired bifold configuration rather than the other way around, you can ensure the system delivers both practical everyday use and secure operation," adds Rebecca. "If the architectural constraints are fixed, alternative glazing solutions may provide better long-term usability."

FAQs

Who Should You Get to Install Your Bifold Doors?

Many of the problems surrounding bifold doors arise because of poor installation.

"In addition to finding a supplier you can trust it is also absolutely crucial to know who is going to actually be installing the doors," picks up Edward Stobart. "Bifold doors are a precision solution and while it may save you a bit of money, entrusting the installation to a builder who isn’t an expert can lead to problems further down the line.

"The ideal solution is to find a supplier who manufactures, supplies and installs the systems themselves — that way you have one point of contact should anything go wrong," adds Edward. "In the years to come you won't find yourself stuck in the middle of a blame game as the parties involved all point fingers at each other for the issues."

For many people trying to decide on the best type of patio doors, the choice tends to come down to sliding or bifold — but there is a third option that all too often gets overlooked these days. Don't discount French door ideas — they can be every bit as modern and practical.

For more design ideas, sign up to Livingetc's newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.