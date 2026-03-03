Is there anything more satisfying than perfectly organized cabinets? Where everything has a place, and everything is in its place. Just thinking about it makes me feel more relaxed. And yet, so many of us struggle to make that dream a reality. I've been there too.

The beginning stage, full of hope and ambition and grand plans for organizing kitchen cabinets that you’ve ever seen, and then inevitably, after a few weeks, maybe even days, they're back to their initial chaotic state. No matter how many smart jars and kitchen organizers I buy, it's no use — even with all the right gear, it seems I still have no idea.

So, instead, I've turned to the experts, and their advice has completely shifted my perspective. They've shared the biggest mistakes they see in their clients' cabinets, and how to fix them — you might just be surprised at how many of them you've been unknowingly falling for.

1. Ignoring Logical Groupings

DO INSTEAD: Organize your cabinets by function, as opposed to space. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

"The biggest mistake I see people make is not setting up their kitchen space into zones," shares Laura Wittmann, author of Clutter Rehab: 101 Tips and Tricks to Declutter Your Home and Organize Your Space.

And it's not just Laura who's noticed this; out of all the kitchen planning mistakes, this was the one mentioned by almost all the experts. Despite how simple it may sound, so many of us leave logic at the door when we organize our kitchen cabinets, focusing instead on maximizing space or on making it all look orderly.

However, by doing this, you're ultimately left with a design that makes you work harder, when the goal should be introducing more ease.

Instead, Laura suggests you "set up various zones in your kitchen where you actually use the items." We all have different routines, and our kitchen layouts should reflect this. For example, if you can't start the day without a fresh brew, it would make sense to set up a coffee bar and store your mugs and espresso machine in the same place.

Or, if you're an active baker, create "a baking center that is readily accessible from where you stand to do your baking. All baking supplies are stored in one cabinet, not scattered all over the place," she explains.

The more personalized you can make it, the better. "For instance, if you make a protein smoothie every day, grab a basket and keep all your proteins and other add-ins together. That way, you can quickly grab the entire basket, set it on the counter, make your smoothie, and put it all away again in fewer steps. Make less work for yourself, not more," Laura adds.

2. Diving Straight Into Organizing

DO INSTEAD: Begin the process with a thorough declutter, take stock of what you've already got, what you need, and get rid of any unnecessary extras. (Image credit: Nate SHeets Photo. McCroskey Interiors)

It's all too common to think of organizing your cabinets as a task that requires immediacy, starting as soon as the thought pops in your head, for fear you'll abandon it if you don't. However, according to the experts, this impulsive approach can end up working against you.

It's an easy mistake to make, as Cathy Orr, cofounder of The Uncluttered Life, says, "People get so excited to purchase organizing supplies, bins, and tubs." Buying the best kitchen organizers may seem like a crucial step, and a logical starting place; however, Cathy explains, "If they do that before decluttering, they spend more time, money, and energy than they need to."

It may not be fun, but decluttering kitchen cabinets should always be your first step. Before you even start to think about organization, "Go through everything first, eliminating duplicates and things that have, for example, expired," says Cathy. If you find it hard to get started, following a decluttering schedule is a smart way to stay on track.

Although it may seem like a lot of effort at first, in the long run, it will make your life far, far easier. And, as Lana Lorena, from Organize with Lana, so aptly puts it, "Organization without decluttering first is just neatly arranged chaos."

3. Organizing For Aesthetics, Not Function

DO INSTEAD: Take time to consider the way you move through your kitchen, and what tasks you prioritize, and organize your cabinets according to that. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

"Another mistake people make is realizing that they don’t live in a Pinterest world," says Cathy. For many of us, the desire to organize our cabinets most typically arises after seeing someone else's impeccably organized, modern kitchen. We're motivated by an aesthetic goal, rather than a functional one. When it comes to organization, just because it looks good on Instagram, it doesn't mean it's the best approach.

"Real life means putting the most important things at the front of the cabinet instead of making everything look perfect but unusable," says Cathy. When it comes to home organization ideas, a personal approach will always be the most beneficial, and what works for you may look different from what works for your favorite organization influencer.

"And, one of the most important things to remember is to leave yourself about 20% of unused space," recommends Cathy. "Cabinets need to breathe, be easy to reach into, and not spill over if one thing is moved. Don’t stack, as you’ll have to pull from the bottom, and the top will fall over. Organize for real life, not what looks good in a magazine."

It may take a bit of effort at first, but in the long run, having neat, tidy cabinets will make your life so much easier. If you still need some more guidance, though, our experts have plenty of tips on how to declutter room by room.

It may take a bit of effort at first, but in the long run, having neat, tidy cabinets will make your life so much easier. If you still need some more guidance, though, our experts have plenty of tips on how to declutter room by room.