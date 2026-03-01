These 7 Home Organization Trends Will Shape How You Tackle Clutter in 2026 — From Digital Wardrobes to 'Less Aggressive' Decluttering

Although it might not feel like a sudden shift in the way we tidy our living spaces, home organization trends do take on a new look every year. And as of 2026, it feels like this concept of keeping our homes well-organized has undergone a total facelift.

From digital inventories for wardrobes to systems designed around routines and intentional solutions, here are some easy organization ideas you're bound to see in all the beautiful homes this year.

The home organization trends this year clearly reflect the desire for homes to balance feeling put-together but lived-in, strategically smart, and conscious all at once. Don't believe me? Take a look.

1. Intentional Ownership Over Minimalism

Rather than decluttering your home ruthlessly, shift your attention to thoughtful purchases and slow decluttering. (Image credit: MKG Studio. Design: skollab designs)

Arabella Drake, professional organizer and co-founder of Ankersen Drake, tells me that aggressive decluttering is no longer as popular as it once was. "It seems that in 2026, it's less about owning as little as possible and more about owning and organizing with purpose," she says.

"People want confidence in what they keep, and spaces that reflect who they're becoming rather than what they've managed to discard. I think this is partly driven by growing environmental awareness, and partly by the lasting influence of Marie Kondo’s techniques."

Most of the decluttering challenges trending online reflect this intentional shift in maintaining a tidy home. And thoughtfully curating your space will make organizing it a much more organic experience.

Arabella Drake Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Arabella Drake is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Amalie Ankersen, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces that support each client’s unique lifestyle. Whether it’s curating a perfectly arranged wardrobe, streamlining a busy kitchen, or bringing order to an entire home, Ankersen Drake creates stylish, clutter-free environments designed to make everyday life smoother.

2. Wardrobe Intelligence and Digital Inventories

Imagine having a gallery of your outfits at your fingertips. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Mckimm)

Arabella tells me that visibility over what we own is another key home organization trend for 2026. "A well-organised wardrobe is now seen as asset protection as much as aesthetics — especially with investment pieces," she says.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In London, particularly, where space comes at a premium, digital wardrobe catalogues and seasonal rotation systems have become genuinely practical tools rather than nice-to-haves."

With all the coolest fashionistas making stickers of each piece of apparel and designing a virtual closet in their phone's Notes app, this elevated alternative feels like the perfect next move. Not only does it make organizing your closet a breeze, but it also helps you step out in outfits lost to the depths of your wardrobe.

3. Discreet, Concealed Storage

Help your storage systems blend into the design of your home by keeping it low-key. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Design)

According to Arabella, open shelving is quietly on the way out. And considering it's one of the most common design dirt magnets to avoid, I have no complaints.

"Homes are gravitating towards systems that maintain calm, clean visual lines, and organization that works flawlessly but stays out of sight," she adds. "In smaller properties, especially, reducing visual noise makes a big difference to how a space feels."

Not only do built-in solutions make your home feel chaos-free, but they can also be matched to your design scheme. Hence lending to a more cohesive finish. And Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, tells me that it doesn't have to be as complex and expensive as bespoke organizers.

"Furniture with discreet storage, like bench seats or under-bed bins, is a great way to organize your bedroom," she says. "It'll keep the space restful and clutter-free while making everyday items easy to access."

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer and owner of Di Is Organized Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

4. Household Infrastructure Planning

Mapping out your organizational system so it strategically runs throughout your home is an up and coming trend. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

Gone are the days when planning out the organizational scheme of your home was an afterthought. Now, it's part of the foundation of your layout to improve productivity and efficient storage. "It's increasingly being treated as infrastructure, not a one-off tidy-up," Arabella confirms.

"In larger homes, we're implementing documented systems (such as inventory tracking, labelling protocols, and digital storage maps) so that family members and household staff can all be on the same page."

With the rest of your chores getting smarter, it was only a matter of time before home organization caught up. And well, as of 2026, we're in the year of technologically advanced infrastructural storage ideas.

5. Sustainability Through Longevity

Converting to hard-working storage and sustainable organizers is the way to go. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

"Clients are finding that good organization prevents waste and protects their investments," says Arabella. "Proper storage, rotation, and containment help items last longer and stay in better condition. This is especially important for clients with investment pieces in their wardrobes."

And to contribute to both sustainability, longevity, and style, flimsy plastic bins are out in 2026. On the other hand, biophilic decluttering and organizers crafted from sustainable materials are in.

"Homes are moving away from plastic bins and embracing natural materials like bamboo, rattan, seagrass, wood, and woven baskets," says Di. "These materials feel warmer, last longer, and look intentional rather than purely functional. It’s about storage that blends beautifully with decor."

6. Systems Designed for Routines

Rather than working your organizers around your routine, flip the concept on its head. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

"Homes are increasingly being organized around daily rhythms rather than just categories. We design systems around things like morning routines, workout regimes, travel prep, or hosting," says Arabella.

"When storage is designed around behaviour rather than convention, organization stops feeling like effort. It's something we're seeing so much demand for at Ankersen Drake that we've introduced a dedicated "Category Specific Organization' service to meet it."

Additionally, Di tells me that this trend will be especially prevalent in organizing bathrooms and wardrobes. "Instead of just grouping items by type, bathrooms are being organized by when and how you use them — trays for daily skincare, baskets for towels, and easy-reach caddies for kids’ items," she explains.

Consider bathroom organizers like skincare fridges for easy AM and PM routines. Plus valet stands for your daily GRWM (get ready with me).

7. Organization as Self-Care

Is this the year you officially look forward to organizing your home? I think so! (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

Ever since dopamine anchoring made its way onto our social feeds, organizing our living spaces has felt less like a chore to tick off and more like a reset ritual to look forward to. And Di tells me that we can expect this attitude to continue in 2026.

"People are treating organization as more than just tidying up — it’s a way to reduce stress and support overall wellbeing. Systems are designed to make daily routines smoother and homes feel peaceful," she says.

So if you have a Sunday reset penciled in this week, try to reshape the way you look at your weekend to-do list. It's like a spa day for your home, and it'll make your weekly routine feel refreshed and ready to take on anything.

On-Trend Organizers to Shop

Once your home feels clutter-free and well-organized, it's time to move on to making your spaces further evoke a sense of calm. And my guide to this year's home wellness trends reads like a menu of ways to do so. Plus, you can always keep up to date with the latest trends by signing up for our newsletter.