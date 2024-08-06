"Skincare Fridges" Are the New Bedroom Must for the Beauty-Obsessed — And I Found the Most Incredible One
If you start to notice this appliance cropping up in bedrooms, closets and bathrooms, it's less likely to be for snacks, and more for keeping skincare chilled
The landscape of self-care has changed a lot in recent years. While you'd once be surprised to find much more than a good moisturiser in a skincare arsenal, now more often than not you'll find a multiple-step routine made up of toners, serums, lotions and masks.
And it's not the only difference. For those serious about their skin, optimizing their regime means keeping some of their skincare chilled — which has seen the rise of the 'skincare fridge' in bedrooms, bathrooms and more.
And it's something that interior designers are starting to include in their high-end projects, too. "At Milan's Salone de Mobile this year, I was introduced to a beautiful new 'lifestyle' fridge appliance by Signature Kitchen, that looks as good as a piece of modern design, but hides refrigerated shelves behind a tiled façade," says Hugh Metcalf, editor of Livingetc.com. "However, I was surprised to hear that, it was also destined for a setting outside the kitchen, dedicated to wellness supplies."
For the skincare warriors among you, the idea of a 'cosmetics fridge' may be nothing new, but we took a deep dive to find out exactly why this new bedroom trend has emerged, and how we can expect to see skincare storage play out in the home of the futue.
Why are skincare fridges trending?
Skincare gurus and MUAs not only pride themselves on using the very best products, but on storing them properly for optimum use. According to Robyn Song, an expert writer for Glam and a makeup artist, this helps preserve the product by extending the life of their ingredients. "Products containing heat or light-sensitive ingredients — such as oils, peptides, vitamins, and retinols — can lose potency when exposed to very high temperatures," she says. "Skincare exposed to extreme conditions can change in color, smell, or texture, though degradation can also occur without any obvious signs."
Meet the skincare fridge designed we're obsessing over
Picture a world where your fridge isn't only made of something more beautiful than stainless steel but lives outside of your kitchen. We saw this idea of beautiful fridges that look like stylish furniture - emerge at Milan Design Week the brand Signature Kitchen Suite showcased its fresh take on the humble refrigerator.
The intriguing, almost pearlescent piece of furniture you see above is indeed a fridge. This under-counter design features two independent drawers which can be set to any temperature in the range of -23°C to +10°C, with a sculptural tiled exterior. It's the product of a collaboration between Signature Kitchen Suite and industrial designer Patricia Urquiola. The resulting range, Mantle, offers stylized fridges that act as standalone furniture elements that expand cooling technology beyond your typical kitchen ideas.
"Our built-in refrigerators, like all Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, embody a broad and modern concept of luxury," explains Manuela Ricci, Marketing Manager Signature Kitchen Suite Europe. "This approach is founded on the synergy between design and cutting-edge technology to ensure the highest standards of food and beverage preservation, in line with our philosophy 'True to Food'."
Besides the aesthetic beauty of these fridges, all available in various colors, they prioritize practicality, too. The compartments are well organized and flexible and the technology is integrated for ease of use. "We like to think “out of the box” and push the appliance boundaries a little bit further," Manuela says. "Mantle, by Patricia Urquiola, totally embodies this spirit, completely changing the perspective around the world of appliances: our under-counter convertible refrigerator is encapsulated in a beautiful, innovative cabinet in Cimento tiles, becoming an intriguing piece of design."
As Manuela points out, this trend for practical appliances that marry form and function has grown out of the changing relationship we have with our spaces. "Previously, there was a clear division between rooms and their functions," she says. "Now, people need to experience their spaces more freely and fluidly to feel comfortable. Today it is not uncommon for example to place a beautiful armchair in the kitchen, or a design lamp in the bathroom. In the same way, kitchen appliances can move from their 'comfort zone' and explore other spaces of the house, and sometimes find new meaning and way of use."
So, what set-up does Manuela suggest for a skincare fridge? "For this, we propose a base module which only contains the fridge together with two bigger versions complete with shelves or extra drawers for stockage," says Manuela.
Shop skincare fridges
Of course, as you might expect, the Mantle comes with a price tag to match its beauty... but there are still plenty of options out there for people who want to start incorporating the skincare fridge into their routine, even if they're not quite as spectacular.
Here are just a few designs we like, below.
Price: $64.99
Size: 4L
A compact mini-fridge that doubles up as a mirror for your vanity.
Price: $199
Size: 12L
This Pottery Barn skincare fridge will add a little color to your space.
Whether you're a skincare fanatic with a dedicated self-care boudoir or lean more towards a sophisticated home bar setup fully stocked with chilled drinks (or, more likely, want to integrate both) these design-forward fridges are the way to go. We think they're paving the way for a new generation of household appliances that not only contribute to an aesthetic home, but change the way we engage with it entirely.
Lilith Hudson is the Color & Trends Editor at Livingetc. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
