Should You Include a Wine Fridge in Your Kitchen? Experts Are Divided on Whether This 'Valuable' Feature Is Really Worth It
A suave and sophisticated kitchen feature, or peripheral and passé? We explore whether or not a wine fridge deserves a place in your kitchen plans
Searching for ways to make your kitchen look more expensive? You already have the island, you've upgraded your countertops, you finally purchased those matching Le Creuset pans you've always wished for — where do you turn next to finesse that luxe, elevated look? If you haven't yet considered one, a wine fridge could be the answer.
Wine fridges have become the hallmark of luxury kitchens. A growing number of modern kitchen ideas are integrating vino coolers alongside a standard fridge to make a suave, sophisticated statement. The main difference? They typically feature a glass door so you can show off your collection of chardonnays, champagnes, and chablis'.
Besides the obvious advantage of keeping your bottles crisp and fresh, a wine fridge lets guests know that you take your hosting game seriously. And since a standalone wine room remains a pipedream for most of us, a small wine fridge tucked within your pantry or under your kitchen island offers a far more accessible alternative.
And yet, not all designers are sold on this kitchen status symbol. Size, cost, and waning relevance in a society that's increasingly abstaining from alcohol are just a few of the reasons why some designers think this valuable feature isn't actually worth the investment. To find out more, we spoke with designers and kitchen experts to help you decide whether to include a wine fridge in your kitchen plans.
Is It Worth Having a Wine Fridge in a Kitchen?
When it comes to whether or not to have a wine fridge, the decision really depends on two things: first, how often you enjoy a drink, and second, how much space you have in your kitchen. If the answer to those is "often" and "plenty", then a wine seems like a worthy contender for your home.
If you're the sort of person who splurges on the very best wines, you need gorgeous wine storage that chills them to perfection, but what about the rest of us? For those who only enjoy the occasional tipple and opt for a cheap plonk instead of the top price point, is it really worth splashing the cash on an extra fridge solely dedicated to wines?
"In high-end, bespoke kitchens, wine fridges have been a popular addition for many years now, even for those individuals who aren’t full-on collectors," says Richard Davonport, managing director at the kitchenmaker Davonport. "If you enjoy wine and like to keep a few bottles at the right temperature, then yes, a wine fridge can be a really useful addition. It keeps whites chilled, reds stable, and frees up space in your main fridge, too. It’s one of those things people don’t always think they need, until they have one."
Richard's point on freeing up existing fridge space is something Emily Picket, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, also notes. "From a technical perspective, most wine fridges offer dual or multi-zone temperature controls, allowing different types of beverages to be stored at optimal temperatures within the same unit," she adds. "This makes a strong case for separating drinks storage from your main refrigerator."
From an aesthetic point of view, however, Magnus Nilsson, lead designer at Blakes London, isn't sold on the idea that they make a kitchen look more expensive — at least not as far as current trends go. "From a design perspective, wine fridges aren't always the most attractive feature," he says. He puts it down to a shift towards concealing appliances behind joinery. "The goal is to make kitchens feel more like part of the living area and less like a purely functional workspace," he says. "As a result, the current consensus is to keep appliances, including wine fridges, out of sight."
Can I Put a Wine Fridge in a Kitchen Island?
If you've decided a wine fridge is, in fact, for you, the next question is where to put it (and what style to opt for). The kitchen island is becoming an increasingly popular spot. Once the marker of high-end kitchen design, this central, convivial part of our kitchens does indeed seem like an obvious choice for a built-in wine cooler. They can be added in a run of cabinetry under an island, or added to the end of your units as a beautifully functional bookend to your island.
"The kitchen island is an ideal location for a wine fridge, especially since it’s often close to seating areas where guests gather during entertaining," Emily explains. It's a sentiment shared by Richard, too. "It makes sense as you can access it from both sides, and if you’re hosting, it’s right at the heart of the space," he says.
That said, there are so many spots for a wine fridge (even outside the kitchen). "Some people prefer to tuck it near the dining area or bar zone, especially if it’s a dual-temperature model that stores soft drinks as well," says Richard. "And if you're considering a taller, full-height model, it’s best positioned within a run of cabinetry," adds Emily. "However, it’s worth noting that these larger units are a significant investment (some can cost up to £8k), so they should only be chosen if they truly suit your lifestyle."
According to Magnus, the pantry is the most popular place for a wine fridge for his clients. "If there is no pantry available, we tend to hide them behind cabinetry," he says. He claims that wine fridges, as we know them, are being usurped by statement home bar ideas instead. "These bar areas serve as focal points that add visual interest and character to a room," he says. "They often include wine storage, but it is usually hidden so that the bar itself can shine as a showpiece."
What to Know Before Investing in a Wine Fridge
If you're remodeling a kitchen and considering a wine fridge, there are a few things you ought to know before investing. As Emily touches on above, wine fridges don't come cheap. Prices range from £300 to upwards of £1,000 for freestanding options, and for a seamless, built-in look, expect to pay a lot more.
Of course, there are also styles to consider, too. "Before investing, it’s worth thinking about how much you actually want to store," advises Richard. "There’s quite a range in sizes, from compact under-counter versions to tall, full-height cabinets."
In terms of upkeep, Emily says they require no more maintenance than your regular fridge. The main consideration, she says, is whether to go for a built-in or freestanding unit. "Built-in models generally offer a more seamless look and greater longevity, but they do require more advanced ventilation and professional installation, which adds to the overall cost."
For some, investing in a small, compact wine fridge just won't be worthwhile (if you're a periodic drinker, for example, a simple wine chiller will do). And if you're a dedicated collector and connoisseur, chances are a wine fridge just won't cut it, either. "Most enthusiasts prefer a dedicated, temperature-controlled wine cellar, which can be surprisingly affordable," says Magnus.
FAQs
Does a Wine Fridge Add Value to a Home?
A kitchen renovation that increases your home's value is always the end goal. As outlined above, wine fridges are no doubt an investment feature, meaning they will add value to your home if you're looking to sell or rent. As Richard notes, "Buyers often like seeing those thoughtful extras already in place and are often expected at the higher end of the market."
However, it's worth noting that wine fridges won't appeal to everyone. If you want a quirky, unusual kitchen feature that's more versatile with wider appeal, Magnus suggests integrating a statement bar instead. "Unlike standalone wine fridges, a well-designed bar area can significantly enhance both appeal and resale potential," he says.
A wine fridge could be a great addition to your kitchen if you're a keen collector, but it's unlikely to be a total deal-breaker. A simple wine cooler or a more versatile home bar offers a cheaper, more convenient alternative — even if you're the designated dinner party host among your friends — so shoehorning one in where it isn't necessary isn't the answer.
If you do decide to include a wine fridge in your kitchen plans, think carefully about the size and style you choose, and where you incorporate it. For a more self-effacing, timeless design, a hidden wine fridge might be your best bet. The bottom line? There's no denying that wine fridges make it easier to host beautiful dinners featuring happy guests and great-tasting wine, and we'll happily toast to that.
