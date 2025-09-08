Turns Out, 'Dopamine Anchoring' Is the Anti-Procrastination Trick You Need to Cross Off Your Decluttering and Organizing Home Chores

We've all been guilty of enthusiastically penning a comprehensive to-do list, only to then put it off until the very last moment. But what if I told you that there's a science-backed way to overcome mental roadblocks and tackle your home refresh chores in a fun way?

And that's through dopamine anchoring. This science-backed method helps you associate otherwise taxing things like decluttering your home with a positive feeling, which makes ticking off chores and making progress a whole lot easier.

Now, let's gain a deeper understanding of what dopamine anchoring entails, how it benefits us, and how to activate it at home.

What Is Dopamine Anchoring?

Associating positive thoughts through rewards is at the heart of this concept. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson Architects. Construction: David Fletcher Constructions)

"Dopamine anchoring refers to a psychological technique of using conditioning to intentionally pair a behavior someone might usually avoid doing with a pleasurable reward," says Dr. Ashwini Nadkarni, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

"This way, your brain forms an association between something that's either unpleasant or neutral with something that generates a dopamine-boosting stimulus, and over time, links the two together to enhance motivation."

Let's be real, your home will encounter plenty of different types of mess, especially with the festive season slowly creeping up. And to tackle each space, you will need some sort of motivation to help you through it. This is where dopamine anchoring comes in handy.

Dr. Ashwini Nadkarni
Psychiatrist
Dr. Ashwini Nadkarni, MD, is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

How Can it Help With Decluttering and Organizing?

By using dopamine anchoring, you can move the past any mental decluttering roadblocks. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture & Interiors)

Anna Tatsioni, design director at Decorilla, explains that dopamine anchoring is all about pairing the good with the bad to make tasks and chores manageable. So blending this concept with easy home organization ideas or actioning it alongside your decluttering schedule is super helpful.

"Most interior designers and homeowners who have renovated will be all too familiar with how overwhelming decluttering can be. It's an inevitable first step in most interior design projects, and to make this much more enjoyable (and less mentally taxing), I recommend dopamine anchoring," she says.

"For example, I save a new episode of my favorite podcast to listen to while I sort through items. Another option is rewarding myself with a sweet treat after finishing a room. As long as I’m sandwiching the chore of decluttering with a positive experience, it makes the process feel less like a chore and more like part of the creative process."

By pairing the task of organizing with something that feels good, Anna finds that dopamine anchoring keeps momentum high and helps transform cluttered rooms into clean canvases that are ready for an update. "It’s a small psychological trick, but it can make the process of preparing a home for interior styling far more enjoyable and satisfying," she notes.

Another clever (and satisfying) way to imbibe this practice into your daily routine could also be to treat yourself to dopamine decor that doubles as organizers. This way, you can keep your space tidy while using stylish storage ideas to keep clutter at bay.

Anna Tatsioni
Design Director
Anna is a Lead Interior Designer & Architect at Decorilla Online Interior Design.

How You Can Use Dopamine Anchoring at Home

Take your time and don't rush the process of learning how to use dopamine anchoring to your advantage. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studio NiCHE)

"Dopamine anchoring works because we are working with our preferences and interests rather than trying to force habit changes and motivation with willpower alone," says cognitive behavior therapist Caitlyn Oscarson. "This allows change that feels like it's going along with the current instead of pushing upstream."

When you're practicing this approach at home, she recommends starting small. "Select one area that you want to declutter or organize, and pick a simple salient reinforcer to get you started," she advises. "Then personalize it by really thinking about what sort of activity is enjoyable and reinforcing to you."

She points out that keeping it consistent is key. "Pair the same pleasurable activity with organizing or decluttering to solidify the association and track visible wins," she adds.

"Before and after photos or a simple tally can reinforce momentum. Also, remember to be patient. These associations can take time, so don't worry if it doesn't feel like it is working at first."

Whether you're organizing your closet, decluttering your kitchen, or making your way through your household cleaning schedule, let dopamine anchoring aid you in your day-to-day tasks.

Caitlyn Oscarson
Therapist
Caitlyn Oscarson, LMFT is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a master's degree in clinical psychology, specializing in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD).

