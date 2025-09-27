Are You Getting Your Tidying Advice From the Wrong Place? 4 TikTok Organization Trends That Make Professional Organizers Want to Scream

Trust me when I say, I love a helpful internet hack as much as the next person. However, after testing many organizational trends in my own home, only for some to end up totally disrupting my space in the moment (or eventually), I have become quite the skeptic.

So I thought it was only right to ask the true organizing professionals to set the record straight and lay out the worst TikTok home organization trends right now. And instead of following these overhyped ideas, they have also suggested some trustworthy home organization trends you can actually rely on.

Here's what they had to say.

1. 'Storage-First' Mentality

DO INSTEAD: Declutter first, salvage old organizers second, and buy extra storage third. (Image credit: Jellis Craig. Design: COS Design. Architecture: Taouk Architects)

One of the biggest organization trends I have come across on TikTok is the storage-first mentality. And Amy Bergman, founder of Amyzing Spaces, tells me that this hack is just not worth taking inspiration from.

"Buying beautiful bins and boxes before paring down belongings often leads to simply hiding clutter rather than reducing it. Clients tell me they feel overwhelmed when every space has to look picture-perfect instead of functional," she explains.

"I often suggest not buying any containers until after we have decluttered the area, decided what items are staying, and then explored what storage ideas we already have on hand before we purchase anything."

Amy Bergman Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Amy Bergman is a native Floridian living in West Palm Beach who has spent the past 20 years working in the nonprofit world, serving her community. She has always been obsessed with creating and organizing functional spaces, and she has loved turning her hobby and passion into her profession. As a professional organizer, her goal is to help you create 'Amyzing' systems that work in your home and professional spaces that work for you, make sense with your stage of family life, and help you be stress-free. She knows that home organization done properly can change lives.

2. Tiny Bin Epidemic

DO INSTEAD: Go for large dividers and spacious storage pieces with compartments. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

If you get your home organization advice from TikTok, there's a high chance that you've come across the tiny bin epidemic. And while it might seem like just another easy home organization idea, the truth is that it could be causing more chaos than you'd expect.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I don't love the trend of using tiny bins for every single drawer," says organization expert Robin Westerling. "It just always seems to create more clutter. So, instead, I just use a few larger dividers."

Whether you're organizing your kitchen drawers or tidying your desk drawers, this 4-Pack of Bamboo Drawer Dividers from Amazon is a versatile add-on to control the clutter in any space.

Robin Westerling Social Links Navigation Storage Expert Robin Westerling is a luxury packaging expert and the founder of Longvadon. He has extensive knowledge on practical organization and how people actually use and store their accessories.

3. Over-Decanting Your Pantry

DO INSTEAD: Only decant the essentials and leave the rest as it is. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: Studio Keeta)

According to Amy, another TikTok trend mistaken for an organization game-changer is over-decanting into matching containers in the name of pantry organization aesthetics.

"It looks polished, but can be impractical with cleaning jars, maintaining consistency, losing labels, or items that don’t store well in clear containers can make this trend more trouble than it’s worth."

The key is balance. Decant some of your pantry regulars, but it's definitely not a crime to leave other ingredients and condiments in the packaging they come in.

4. Extreme Color-Coding Organization

DO INSTEAD: Avoid equating color-coding to aesthetic organization. (Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Design: Denise Lee Architect)

According to Robin, another TikTok organization trend that is overhyped and underwhelming is complete, cohesive color-coding. "If you're asking me, I wouldn't sort everything by color," he says.

"This trending organization trend is pretty much impossible to maintain. Not to mention, it's going to take a lot longer. Instead, I'd rather group everything by frequency of use."

Plus, the home organization trends of the year state that minimalism is in. And even if you like a splash of color in your organization systems, the effortlessly put-together look is far cooler.

Book Buys for Trusty Organization Advice

Nikki Boyd Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home £14.39 at Amazon UK Format: Hardcover This guide to holistic home organization offers plenty of visual inspiration and reliable tips for a home that looks elegantly tidy. Marie Kondo Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life £18.99 at Amazon UK Format: Hardcover Coming from the organization icon herself, this book is a lesson in organizing your home to make life easier and more stress-free. Lynda Gardener + Ali Heath Curate: Inspiration for an Individual Home £15.99 at Amazon UK Format: Hardcover If you're looking for interior inspiration that involves stylish storage ideas, then let this be your go-to guide for advice.

While we're on the topic of tips and tricks that aren't worth your time, here's our guide to decluttering hacks that don't work. By avoiding these mistakenly helpful ideas, you'll be doing your space a solid and avoiding any double work.