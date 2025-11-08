You Need to Start Now — This Is the 6 Week Organizing Schedule to Follow to Get Your Home Ready for Christmas

As of today, there are only six more Saturdays before Christmas. And while that might seem like plenty of time in theory, if the past few months have made one thing certain, it's that the year is flying by. Before you know it, you'll be in full hosting mode, and your home should support you through the season.

To help you play host without breaking a sweat, we've put together a six-week schedule with easy home organization ideas that will strategically tackle the parts of your home that will undoubtedly be the busiest over Christmas and into the new year.

Let's not waste any more time! Here's how to plan your organizing for the next few weeks and enjoy the holiday season with some of the weight off your shoulders.

Week 1 — Common Areas

The common areas in your home will see a lot of guests and so they need to be in tip top shape. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

Since you'll probably have the most energy and motivation to work through this six-week home organizing schedule in week one, it's best to start off strong by tackling your common spaces.

Brittany de la Fuente, storage expert at Saint Louis Closet Co., recommends organizing your entryway and main living spaces first. "Bringing order to these rooms will set the tone for an organized season and make a good opening impression," she says.

"I suggest storing away non-seasonal decor, wiping down flat surfaces, and making room for incoming holiday decorations. This helps reduce stress before the busy weeks begin."

You can also spend week one perusing our pre-Christmas decluttering rules to give you a cleaner slate to work with.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

H&M Lacquered Tray £39 at H&M (US) Color: Bright Blue Something as simple as this Lacquered Tray from H&M can help you organize those loose items found in your entryway — bonus points for this blue number matching our color crush of the month.

Brittany de la Fuente Social Links Navigation Organization Expert Brittany De La Fuente majored in interior design and minored in architectural design in college. For more than 12 years, she’s been creating beautifully organized closets and storage solutions at Saint Louis Closet Co. Known for her exceptional eye for detail and commitment to client satisfaction, Brittany consistently designs spaces that are as functional as they are stylish. She’s truly an interior design guru and is dedicated to making every client’s vision come to life.

Week 2 — Christmas Closet

Since you'll be dusting off your Christmas decor and homewares for the season, this needs to be organized, too. (Image credit: The Roost)

If you're wondering what to organize in November, besides full-fledged rooms, your hosting closet should be high on your list of priorities. And Brittany suggests pulling out all of your Christmas decor and taking inventory at the start of week two.

"Before you decorate, it's essential to sort through all of your decor and neatly store whatever you've chosen to remain in your collection for this year," she says. "Having labeled bins and adjustable shelving systems can make decorating and your post-Christmas deep clean much easier."

Properly storing your Christmas ornaments now will save you so much time on your first day of styling your home for the season.

SONGMICS Christmas Decoration Storage Box £22.99 at Amazon UK Capacity: 64 Slots This Christmas Decoration Storage Box is especially handy with its pull-out drawers and nifty handles to make organizing your Christmas closet a breeze.

Week 3 — Kitchen and Pantry

Give your kitchen and pantry special attention during week three for peaceful cooking from thereon. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: the Stylesmiths. Architecture: Di Bartolo Architects)

Tina Priestly, founder of Ready, Set, Refresh, rightly points out that we're heading into that time of year when your kitchen is about to work overtime. "Take a morning to go through the fridge and pantry," she advises.

"Toss expired food, wipe down shelves, and organize ingredients for baking and entertaining. Make space in the freezer for leftovers and clear a spot for serving platters and dishes you’ll use soon. A little prep now makes holiday cooking so much easier later."

This is your week to learn how to organize your kitchen and treat your culinary closet to some pantry organization ideas. That way, your cooking zone will be perfectly put together from Thanksgiving through to Christmas.

Mette Ditmer Large Luna Jar with Lid £35.90 at nordicnest.com Color: Brown Whether home to your secret hot chocolate mix, a bundle of candy canes, or even some delicious Christmas chocolate minis, this Large Luna Jar is great.

Tina Priestly Social Links Navigation Founder of Ready, Set, Refresh Tina, founder of Ready, Set, REFRESH!, embarked on her journey into home decluttering and design during the pandemic. Her approach combines craftsmanship, sustainability, and a commitment to client satisfaction. With a focus on creating clutter-free, relaxing spaces, Tina helps clients declutter, reorganize, and refresh their homes.

Week 4 — Guest Rooms

You can always push this up to a week or two earlier if you have loved ones bringing in the start of the Christmas month with you. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

According to Brittany, you should spend week four organizing your guest bedrooms. From clearing out any outlying stuff that may have taken up closet space over the summer, to refreshing the guest bedscape, and organizing the bathroom, there's much to do.

"Swap out fall items for winter homewares, and ensure guests have space to hang coats or unpack their things," she notes. "Adding adjustable shelving, pull-out baskets, and double hanging rods can instantly make these areas more functional and welcoming."

This is also a great time to organize your entertainment center. And if you have time to spare, you can also add thoughtful finishing touches to make your guest bedroom look more expensive.

Lauren Rubinski Faux Suede Jewelry Tray £130 at NET-A-PORTER Color: Blue One of my favorite things to add to a guest's bathroom or vanity is a pretty trinket catch-all like this Faux Suede Jewelry Tray by Lauren Rubinski.

Week 5 — Gift Wrapping Station

I organized my gift wrapping station in November last year and it was an absolute gamechanger. (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

"With your house now prepped, it’s time to tackle the gift situation," says Tina. Rather than struggling at the last moment to wrap, ribbon, and ship your holiday presents, this prepared space will ease your nerves and make gift-giving fun again.

"Write a list, keep track of what’s been purchased, and wrap as you go," she advises. "Set up a small gift station so wrapping is easy, not stressful, with your scissors, tape, and gift tags. If mailing packages, do it this week before the post office lines are all out of control!"

Properly organizing your gift bags and neatly storing your gift wrap is another great tip to keep your gift wrapping station void of crumpled paper and snagged bags.

IKEA SKUBB £10 at IKEA Color: Dark Gray IKEA's SKUBB is a brilliant choice to corral your wrapping paper, ribbon rolls, gift bags, and other flourishes in one spot.

Week 6 — Final Touch-Ups

As a final week task, I'd recommend tackling your home bar to make it ready for holiday espresso martinis on repeat. (Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: CG Design Studio)

Tina tells me that the last week of this six-week organizing schedule should feel tranquil and not rushed. "Quickly tidy up your main spaces, light a candle, and then turn on your favorite playlist," she suggests.

"Focus on small details, such as folding blankets, fluffing your pillows, and wiping down the counters. Then stop. Enjoy your space. You deserve it. An organized home isn’t about perfection; it’s about creating space to really experience the season."

This is one of the final things hosts do to prepare for the holidays, and now you can spend the holidays focusing on what's actually important — making memories and toasting to the end of the year in a cool, calm, and collected home.

Letitia Rouget I Am Santa Vide Poche Earthenware Jewellery Tray £65 at Selfridges Color: Green, Red, Gold You can never have too many trays, and this I Am Santa Vide Poche Earthenware Jewelry Tray is perfect for a nightstand in your bedroom or the guest bed, too.

One last word of advice. As you make your way through each week of this pre-hosting schedule, there are some key organization icks you'll want to steer clear of for tidiness that lasts longer than a week. And our guide will help you do just that.