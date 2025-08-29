I Asked Professional Home Organizers for Their 'Organizing Icks' — These Are the 9 That They Say They Can't Stand

2025 feels like the year of honesty, with so many people expressing their general 'icks' in relationships, fashion, decor, and beyond. So, I figured it was only right that I speak to some experts to find out their organization icks, too.

With so many easy home organization ideas out there, these faux pas can be easily avoided. So, if by chance, you happen to have one (or more) of these organizing 'don'ts' at play in your home, don't worry.

Along with each ick, these professional organizers have included some simple tips to turn your home around in no time. Plus, I've included some super stylish organizers to lend a helping hand. Let's get into it.

1. Neglecting the Finish of Your Room

DO INSTEAD: Curate your organizers as you would every other aspect of your interior design. (Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: CG Design Studio)

"Many people invest heavily in joinery, wallpaper, or paint, only to undercut the final look with cheap, mismatched storage products," says Arabella Drake, co-founder of Ankersen Drake.

"Using poor quality baskets, hangers, or jars not only cheapens the space but also won’t last. Instead, choose storage ideas that complement the room’s design and feel durable enough to stand the test of time."

She tells me that organizers are as much a part of the finish as the interiors themselves. So they deserve to be intentionally cherry-picked, just as you would with decor.

Anthropologie Woven Baskets, Set of 3 £148 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Black These gorgeous woven baskets from Anthropologie will fit into any aesthetic and look better than your average organizer while doing so.

Arabella Drake Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Arabella Drake is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Amalie Ankersen, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces that support each client’s unique lifestyle. Whether it’s curating a perfectly arranged wardrobe, streamlining a busy kitchen, or bringing order to an entire home, Ankersen Drake creates stylish, clutter-free environments designed to make everyday life smoother.

2. Unsustainable Organization Systems

DO INSTEAD: Adopt organization ideas that fit your daily routine. (Image credit: Omer Ozturk Interiors)

According to Arabella, organization often fails because systems don’t leave space for growth. "A wardrobe that doesn’t allow for new clothes, or a toy cupboard that doesn’t factor in rotation, will quickly feel cluttered again," she says.

"Similarly, over-decanting fast-moving items or creating intricate systems in high-traffic areas is impractical. Instead, build in breathing room, keep systems simple where life is busy, and decant only where it truly adds value."

This year's home organization trends reflect a shift towards sustainable storage in both function and material. So if you haven't taken the trend home yet, now's your chance.

3. Catch-alls That Never Get Emptied

DO INSTEAD: Treat your catch-alls to a regular purge. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: Studio Keeta)

"We all have that basket where random things seem to land — mail, toys, hair ties, receipts," says professional organizer Di Ter Avest. "The problem is when it becomes a permanent home instead of a temporary stop."

Instead of fighting it, she recommends redefining what belongs there to give it a clear purpose. "Then, make it part of your routine to empty it weekly so it doesn’t become overwhelming," she suggests.

"This simple little reset helps you feel more in control of your living spaces and keeps your home running smoothly without any unnecessary extra stress." For this problem, I love using the library cart method to ensure all my trays and catch-alls are clutter-free and ready to go at the start of a new week.

La Redoute Tarifa Ceramic Fruit Bowl £21 at La Redoute UK Size: 22 cm x 16 cm I prefer a footed catch-all like this Tarifa Ceramic Fruit Bowl to keep my essentials in one place.

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer and owner of Di Is Organized Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

4. Expired Pantries

DO INSTEAD: Make sure you organize your pantry by expiry to keep it in check. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

"If you’ve ever found expired snacks or three jars of the same spice, you’re definitely not alone. Pantries are one of those spaces that collect extras without us even realizing it," says Di.

"A simple quarterly purge helps you clear out expired items and create a fresh start. Group foods by type — snacks, canned goods, grains — so you can actually see what you have."

This is one of the most common pantry organization mistakes around. And she explains that a clear pantry not only saves money but can also make meal prep less stressful, giving you back energy for the rest of your day.

5. Piles and Coils of Chargers

DO INSTEAD: Tame your chargers and coils with cable clips and organizers. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: Studio Keeta)

"Phone cords, chargers, and random cables seem to multiply when we’re not looking. Before long, you’ve got drawers or baskets full of mystery wires you’ll probably never use," Di notes.

"My advice is to take a little time to sort through and keep only the cords you actually need. Store them in a labeled cord box, pouch, or even a small organizer with compartments."

Di tells me that less visual clutter means less mental clutter, and so investing in stylish cord organizers will ensure that there's one less thing competing for your attention.

Coastal Villa Marble Cube Cable Holders £40 at Etsy UK & I Color: Golden Onyx, Grey, Beige Color me obsessed, these Marble Cube Cable Holders from Etsy are a bedside saviour.

6. Tossing Random Items Under the Bed

DO INSTEAD: Put under-bed organizers and alternative storage spots to use. (Image credit: Lake & Walls)

"Under the bed often becomes the 'out of sight, out of mind' zone, but it can quickly turn into a clutter trap. Random piles gather dust and make it hard to find what you actually need," says Di.

"Instead, use the space intentionally with under-bed storage, like bins or drawers. Store off-season clothes, spare bedding, or keepsakes in labeled containers so they stay organized."

This might be one of my biggest organization ick, and it's not ideal for bedroom Feng Shui, too. Di finds that this shift helps your bedroom feel more restful, which in turn supports better sleep and a calmer mindset.

Dunelm Fabric Underbed Storage Box £15 at Dunelm Color: Sandstone This Fabric Underbed Storage Box from Dunelm will help you stow your excess apparel and other miscellaneous items away with ease.

7. Paper Piles on Every Flat Surface

DO INSTEAD: Make a habit of corralling your paper clutter. (Image credit: Oracle. Design: Agence Volta)

An organizing ick I'm equally guilty of and repulsed by is paper clutter blanketing every flat surface. And Di tells me that counters and tables are notorious for attracting mail, flyers, and school papers.

"Before you know it, the piles feel like they’re taking over. Instead of trying to stop papers from coming in (which isn’t realistic), set up a small system that tackles this under-the-radar clutter and works for your family," she says.

"Try a tray for bills, a folder for school forms, and a recycling bin nearby. With this system, your surfaces stay clear, and you get back that sense of calm every time you walk into the room."

Ferm Living Herman Newspaper Stand £82 at nordicnest.com Color: Black Place Ferm Living's Herman Newspaper Stand in your home office or by your study table as a catch-all for paper.

8. Mismatched Closet Hangers

DO INSTEAD: Treat your wardrobe to matching children's hangers. (Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: CG Design Studio)

"Most of us start out with a mix of hangers from stores or dry cleaners, and it works for a while. But over time, all those shapes and sizes can make a closet feel visually cluttered," Di explains.

"Switching to slim, matching hangers instantly makes the space feel calmer and more put-together. Plus, making this swap also helps save space, which is always a bonus."

She finds that starting your day with an organized closet sets the tone for smoother mornings and less decision fatigue. And having tried children's hangers for my adult wardrobe, I can say for certain that it makes all the difference.

Mustard Made Kids Top Hangers £24 at Mustard Color: Slate These Kids Top Hangers from Mustard Made come in a rainbow of colors, but this slate hue is perfect for seamless organization.

9. General Lack of Zoning

DO INSTEAD: Always, always, always start by zoning your home for a solid organization foundation. (Image credit: Matthew Kappas. Design: Jessica Gersten)

"Skincare backstock stashed in four different cupboards or cleaning products hidden in every room creates confusion and waste," says Arabella. "Thereby causing you to lose track of what you actually need to stock up on."

"Instead, I recommend zoning all of the items in your home and consolidating well-planned categories so that each type of product has a clear, logical storage spot."

Whether you're organizing a small kitchen or a bathroom, introducing a zoning system is organization 101 and is one foundational rule you should not miss out on.

