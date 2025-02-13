I Don't Care About Hiding Cables Anymore, Because These Cord Organizers Are Just Too Chic
Extension cords and charging cables are things we typically try to disguise in our homes, but what if there was another way?
Let's face it: tech cords and cables are an eyesore. I'm sure I'm not the only one who sighs every time I catch sight of that skinny black wire running across my desk and into an outlet. And while we tend to try to find ways to camouflage and conceal our cords, it got me thinking... could there be another way?
At Livingetc, we like to think there isn't anything in the home that you can't do aesthetically. As a design and organization junkie who just so happens to always be on her computer, finding the best desk accessories means finding pieces that are just as practical as they are pretty. So, what do we do with our cords and cables?
Of course, you can find clever ways to hide them, but you can also find accessories to make them look better. Yes, I'm talking tech cord décor. From luxurious extension cords to stylish holders, I've found nine small and stylish products to satisfy the needs of any design-oriented person who likes to keep things in order.
Cords are unavoidable these days, but as for ugly ones? Well, that's a choice. Here's nine ways to make them look better.
Price: $19.49 each
I was instantly attracted to these marble cube cable holders because of how chic they are. While very small in size, this ways to organize cords offers such a unique way to keep your tech cords on your desk. From laptop cords to phone chargers, these little blocks will keep your cords from sliding onto the floor in the most stylish way possible.
Price: $270
Extension cords are usually quite unattractive, but they don't have to be. Why not make a design statement out of it, by using this wooden block and beaded style. Currently only sold in Type F plug style (so sorry, fellow Americans), but you'll hear from me when they make this in more plug variations.
Price: $23.39/set of two, Was: $25.99
Sometimes, the simplest products make the most impact. This small wooden box securely holds up to four cables and is held shut by magnets built into its design. It comes in three different wood variations, allowing you to choose which looks best with your existing décor. While simple in design, this product will certainly enhance your cord organization.
Price: $56
I love the look of this marble cable holder. Not only will its weight keep a cord in place, but it's unique concave surface offers space to place small objects. This unique style also comes in black and grey marble. It'll act as the perfect bedside table décor that can hold small jewelry and keep your phone charger from falling down.
Price: $179
This highly-rated charging station offers a sleek alternative to traditionally unattractive options. The cord itself features a stylish white and gray fabric finish, while the outlet box is made of sleek solid wood. This model comes in two outlet cover color options so you can match this accessory with your existing home décor.
Price: $95
Once you're finished using your tech cords, or you need to pack them up for transport, you'll need a highly functional and stylish case in which to store them. This roll-up organizer fits the bill — it features four slots to store your cords along with a pocket for any larger accessories. The supple leather of this design just oozes luxurious organization.
Price: $14.99
If you're loving the metallic décor trend, this cable holder is for you. Its small size presents a sleek and simple option for holding a computer or phone cable in place. This design also comes in a larger size that can fit up to three cords. Plus, it's finished with a rubber base so the stainless steel won't scratch any surfaces.
Price: $49.95
As if I couldn't love MacKenzie-Childs home décor any more, they just had to create a stylish cord cover in the brand's signature checkered pattern. This design is made from a luxurious silk dupioni and features two gold bows on either end. While I'd consider using this to hide my computer cable, you could easily opt to use this to cover cords from table lamps or ceiling lamps.
Price: $141.99, Was: $229.99
This clever side table is a 'quiet tech' triple threat, and actually removes the need for cords and cables beside your bed all together. With a built-in charging port, Bluetooth connectivity, and speakers, you'll never have to worry about plugging-in again.
These tech cord décor options stylize the traditionally unattractive but necessary home office accessories. However, are many other home office organization ideas that can not only help you improve the functionality of your work space, but the design, too.
