I Don't Care About Hiding Cables Anymore, Because These Cord Organizers Are Just Too Chic

Let's face it: tech cords and cables are an eyesore. I'm sure I'm not the only one who sighs every time I catch sight of that skinny black wire running across my desk and into an outlet. And while we tend to try to find ways to camouflage and conceal our cords, it got me thinking... could there be another way?

At Livingetc, we like to think there isn't anything in the home that you can't do aesthetically. As a design and organization junkie who just so happens to always be on her computer, finding the best desk accessories means finding pieces that are just as practical as they are pretty. So, what do we do with our cords and cables?

Of course, you can find clever ways to hide them, but you can also find accessories to make them look better. Yes, I'm talking tech cord décor. From luxurious extension cords to stylish holders, I've found nine small and stylish products to satisfy the needs of any design-oriented person who likes to keep things in order.

Cords are unavoidable these days, but as for ugly ones? Well, that's a choice. Here's nine ways to make them look better.

These tech cord décor options stylize the traditionally unattractive but necessary home office accessories. However, are many other home office organization ideas that can not only help you improve the functionality of your work space, but the design, too.