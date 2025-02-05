I'm a Modernist Design Geek — These 9 Desk Accessories Put an Unexpected Spin on Office Organization
Turn every working day into an inspiration session with our designer selection of cool desk accessories, blending artistry and functionality
There is something inherently beautiful about objects that manage to balance eye-pleasing form and function, and the best desk accessories are no exception.
If you have read my curated list of the best stationery brands, you probably know that, as a work table-bound editor forced to spend up to nine hours a day sat at a desk, there are multiple things I look for in my most cherished office possessions.
Whether providing a platform to collect my appointments in an organized manner or giving me the tools necessary to arrange and visualize my greatest ideas yet, the best desk accessories should come packed with equal amounts of style, functionality, and humor. Yes, that's right — humor. Because what's the point in work if we can't even enjoy a little fun?
To make everything more tangible for you, in this edit of cool desk accessories I have borrowed from the apparent simplicity and geometry of modernist designs from pioneering voices like Enzo Mari, James Irvine, and Memphis Milano founder Ettore Sottsass to provide you with a list of buys that are as bright and amusing as they are essentially practical, though we've not been hands on with everything on this list.
Thank me later, as the best desk accessories are all yours to explore below.
Best Timer
Price: £17.99
Ever heard about the Pomodoro Method, or the time management technique that suggests breaking your work routine into 25-minutes intervals interspersed with short pauses might maximize your productivity? Well, this magnetic, retro-fueled timer, rechargeable via batteries or its integrated USB port, won't just allow you to test its effectiveness, but will also add minimalist charm to your home office desk.
Best Tray
Price: £106.25 (was £125)
If you don't like the linearly whimsical work of pioneering modernist designer Enzo Mari, this curation of the best desk accessories might not be for you — thought it might well change your mind. The first of a series of creations conceived by the Italian pioneer to appear in this list, the Ventotene Pencil and Paper Tray, carved from shiny stainless steel, synthetizes his playfully iconic approach to design in one of the best desk accessories I have ever seen.
Best Calendar
Price: £125
The fact that this quirky flip calendar was released in 1967 and is still in production speaks to the evergreen essence of Enzo Mari's vision. Should you be looking for cool desk accessories that marry looks with functionality, then this trinket may be your buy of choice. Sculpted from hard plastic, its toy-like aesthetic will be enough to break with the tension of your working day, while its amusing, flag-like date means you'll never forget what day it is again.
Best Box
Price: £285
Buying a box might seem an easy way out of real home office organization, but the truth is this overlooked addition might well be one of the best desk accessories for professionals keen to maximize style and tidiness with one item. Handmade by Italian family-run brand Biagio Barile, this Maglia Pattern Wood Inlay Box isn't your usual storage unit, either. Imported from Sorrento, it is crafted from maple wood, hand-finished with a velvet interior, and made precious by its kaleidoscopic glossy top.
Best Organizer
Price: £70.44
What makes cool desk accessories stand out from the crowd? For me, it is all about their shape, and this wavy LawaDesignDk Squiggle Organizer, with multiple folds to accommodate most of your work station essentials, can be styled differently based on your mood and necessities, transforming before you as you move onto your next task. Sculpted from solid beech wood and birch plywood, it is an organic fusion of Modernist and Scandinavian design.
Best Bookstand
Price: £155
Ettore Sottsass' protégé James Irvine has created a minimalist bookstand that isn't yet another one of the best desk accessories, but has the feel of an actual work of art. Crafted for iconic Italian design house Danese Milano, this Archivio Vivo ("living archive") comes in three different shades, including white, chrome, and the above night blue, and as many sizes, lending its surfaces to a highly personalizable home office experience that will morph along the way.
Best Paper Knife
Price: £45
Can you believe Enzo Mari designed this stainless steel letter opener back in 1962? Me neither, but that's exactly why it deserves to be included in this curated edit of cool desk accessories. Inspired by the shape and dynamicity of propellers, its essential look and handle-less structure makes it as unexpectedly sophisticated as a paper knife can be. Not only it will never go out of fashion, but it will also continuously bring a touch of light — and inspiration — to your worktable.
Best Light
Price: £589
No work station is ever complete without a good table light, and this one has to be one of the best desk accessories I have ever stumbled. Why? Not only does it rely centuries-old techniques from 1880s London to infuse your work space with a stylishly industrial aura, but its retro-fueled aesthetic, aluminium semi-sphere shade, and Mondrian-esque color scheme (pick your favorite from the yellow, red, putty gray, black, and red-and-blue combo shades available), all heightened by chrome metallic finishes, marry the quirkiness of the biggest interior design trends of the moment.
Best Paperweight
Price: £186
The item that heralded my obsession with office objects and stationery? One of my father's treasured vintage paperweight. Just like Murano glass chandeliers, this hand-blown buy adds an instant touch of color to any room of the house, and a spark of joy to your home office. Because cool desk accessories should do just that — revive the ambience of your surroundings so that every day feels more digestible, comforting, and inspiring. Choose from the many models available via ABASK and never lose important paperwork again!
How to Find the Best Desk Accessories
People may have many answers to this question, but for us at Livingetc, there's only one way to solve the dilemma: stick to those buys that nail craftsmanship, inventiveness, and functionality all into one. Those were the criteria that, along with price-quality ratio and vintage inspiration, pointed me in the direction of the home office additions outlined above.
Searching for more home office organization ideas beyond obvious buys? Dive into our ten-step guide to decluttering your work station and make the most of your focus time while amplifying your study's style.
