I'm a Modernist Design Geek — These 9 Desk Accessories Put an Unexpected Spin on Office Organization

There is something inherently beautiful about objects that manage to balance eye-pleasing form and function, and the best desk accessories are no exception.

If you have read my curated list of the best stationery brands, you probably know that, as a work table-bound editor forced to spend up to nine hours a day sat at a desk, there are multiple things I look for in my most cherished office possessions.

Whether providing a platform to collect my appointments in an organized manner or giving me the tools necessary to arrange and visualize my greatest ideas yet, the best desk accessories should come packed with equal amounts of style, functionality, and humor. Yes, that's right — humor. Because what's the point in work if we can't even enjoy a little fun?

To make everything more tangible for you, in this edit of cool desk accessories I have borrowed from the apparent simplicity and geometry of modernist designs from pioneering voices like Enzo Mari, James Irvine, and Memphis Milano founder Ettore Sottsass to provide you with a list of buys that are as bright and amusing as they are essentially practical, though we've not been hands on with everything on this list.

Thank me later, as the best desk accessories are all yours to explore below.

How to Find the Best Desk Accessories

People may have many answers to this question, but for us at Livingetc, there's only one way to solve the dilemma: stick to those buys that nail craftsmanship, inventiveness, and functionality all into one. Those were the criteria that, along with price-quality ratio and vintage inspiration, pointed me in the direction of the home office additions outlined above.

Searching for more home office organization ideas beyond obvious buys? Dive into our ten-step guide to decluttering your work station and make the most of your focus time while amplifying your study's style.