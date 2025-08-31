5 Back-To-School Organizing Tasks to Reset Your Home After the Summer Holidays

After managing fun summer activities and the chaos that often comes with the mid-year holiday season, it's only natural for your home to come a touch undone. It's part and parcel of this time of year, but now that we're moving into back-to-school season, it's time to recoup composure and reset.

I spoke to a couple of experts, and they have come up with a handful of helpful and easy home organization ideas to get your home back in order for the upcoming term. Tack these chores on your to-do list and cross them off as soon as you can to restore calm.

I won't keep you from your post-holiday reset any longer, so here's what to start with.

1. Pack Away Summer Essentials

Sadly, it's time for pool floaties, summer swimsuits, and other seasonal items to go back in storage. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: Studio Keeta)

Just as you would when you're conducting a summer reset, it's important to consider the seasonal turnover of your home. "Summer items, such as sports equipment, toys, and beach towels, can make your spaces feel cluttered," says storage and moving expert Rosie Rowe.

"That means it's time to pack them away in your storage until next summer. It's best stored in a bin labelled 'summer essentials' so you know exactly where your items are stored."

This Phomemo D30 Label Maker from Amazon is a versatile organization essential that will come in handy any time you're organizing your home.

Rosie Rowe Social Links Navigation Storage and Moving Expert Rosie Rowe is a storage expert and the founder & CEO at Ottawa Moving Logistics. With 15 years of experience in the service industry and 6 years in the moving industry, Rosie brings many talents and strengths to O.M.L, creating an unbeatable team.

2. Tackle Your Children's Closets

Organizing your kid's closet now will help you get them through the school year in style. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Mckimm)

According to Rosie, the next space you should be planning to organize is your children's rooms. And, more specifically, their wardrobes. "Back to school means a fresh start to your kids' closets," she says.

"Before going shopping for clothes for the new school season, it is essential to go through their closets and donate any items that no longer fit or are no longer likely to be worn."

This is also a brilliant chance to rethink your children's room storage ideas and make room for any fresh clothes and uniforms that are soon going to fold their way in. And for any off-season clothing that's being stowed away, I swear by these Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags.

3. Streamline Important Paperwork

Getting your paperwork in order is among the most important tasks of the season. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studio NiCHE)

Storage expert Melissa Rivera tells me that no back-to-school reset is complete without streamlining the paperwork that's no doubt taking up counter space all over your home.

"Between school forms, insurance papers, and everyday mail, paper clutter can pile up quickly," she says. "Organizer boxes keep everything sorted in one stylish, accessible place so families can start the school year feeling in control."

After getting rid of your paper clutter and narrowing the pile down to only what you need, you can also neatly organize your paper files in racks and folders.

Melissa Rivera Social Links Navigation Isola Bella Boutique Melissa is a co-owner of a thriving children's boutique. She has built a brand that blends creativity, personalization, and premium quality — turning everyday moments into something truly special. From designing milestone storage solutions that moms actually want to display to crafting sports-themed apparel that lets kids (and parents) show off their passion, she knows what it takes to create products that stand out in a crowded marketplace.

4. Manage Sentimental Clutter

Don't forget to cull and corrall the sentimental items that have piled up in your home. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson Architects. Construction: David Fletcher Constructions)

Melissa rightly points out that back-to-school also means new art projects, report cards, and keepsakes. And since decluttering sentimental items can be tough, she has some helpful advice that's sure to come in handy.

"Instead of letting them stack up, parents can place them directly into a milestone box designed to hold 18+ years of memories," she advises. "This will help you hold onto these mementos in an organized, intentional way."

And if there are some drawings and keepsakes that you want to remember but don't have the room for, then the best thing to do is snap a couple of photos so you can digitally memorialize them.

5. Organize Your Mudroom

Bring your mudroom some peace by decluttering and tidying the space when you have a chance. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Fifth and finally, if there's one other urgent organizing task you need to take on to reset your home after the summer holidays, let it be an hour catered to organizing your entryway.

"The back-to-school rush often results in entryways cluttered with piles of shoes, backpacks, sports gear, and jackets," says Rosie. "Start by getting rid of outgrown or unused items, then add labelled hooks, cubbies, or bins for organized storage."

Take a moment to ensure your entryway storage is tidy and ready for the upcoming school season. Trust me, it's where your home begins and ends, making it a crucial part of your daily routine.

La Redoute Masa Metal Storage Trunk £57 at La Redoute UK Color: Mustard La Redoute's Masa Metal Storage Trunk is a clever addition to any kid's room to act as a catch-all for art, diaries, dress-up accessories, and any other miscellaneous items that need squaring away. Ferm Living Pear Storage Basket £75 at nordicnest.com Color: Nature I love the look of this Pear Storage Basket from Ferm Living. And it's yet another creative way to get your kids in on the task of keeping their playrooms organized. H&M Foldable Storage Crate £6 at H&M (US) Color: Dusty Pink H&M's Foldable Storage Crates come in a range of cool colors, but this dusty pink one is my favorite for a craft corner or even just a homework zone.

FAQs

What's the Most Important Room to Organize After School Holidays?

Aside from your children's playrooms and closets, Rosie tells me that the kitchen is the next most important room to organize when resetting after school holidays. "It's the hub of family activity," she notes. "And an organized kitchen makes meal prep, lunch packing, and snack organization effortless."

And while you're preparing your home post summer holidays, I recommend scrolling through our guide to the best back-to-school buys for your kids' rooms for organizers, decor, and other fun extras, too.