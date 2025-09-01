I'm a Neat-Freak and These 7 Tidying Tips Are How I Keep My Desk Drawers Organized

If there's one non-negotiable space that needs to be perfectly organized, it's my study. And since I prefer to keep my counter space clear of almost anything while I work, that means my desk drawers have to be totally put-together.

Considering the fact that I work from home frequently, I have spent many a day imbibing desk organization ideas for a more productive space. And along the way, I have discovered what works and what doesn't when tackling desk drawers.

Today, I will explore the former, with help from experts who swear by keeping desk drawers properly in check. So, here are seven tips you'll want to bring into your own WFH zone for a calmer work environment.

1. Start With a Clean Slate

Completely cleansing your drawers and starting afresh is always a good way to begin. (Image credit: Alan Tansey. Design: Iglehart Design)

First things first, you need a clean slate. "I know it feels like a lot of work, but trust me, taking everything out of your desk drawers is the best way to start," says professional organizer Di Ter Avest.

"You’ll be surprised at how many dried-up pens or random paperclips are hiding in there. Once everything is out, group like things together so you can see exactly what you’re working with."

Di tells me that it’s kind of like giving your drawers a fresh start, and it builds a solid foundation for a clutter-free desk.

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer and owner of Di Is Organized Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

2. Introduce Drawer Organizers and Dividers

Don't skip out on a couple of in-drawer organizing accessories. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

According to Di, this step is a total game-changer for home office organization. Instead of everything rolling around in one big space, she recommends introducing drawer organizers to create little 'homes' for each and every item.

"Pens stay in one section, sticky notes in another, cords in another — you get the idea," she says. "Clear organizers are great if you like to see everything at a glance, but adjustable dividers are amazing if you want to customize your drawer to fit your exact stuff."

This 25-Pack Drawer Organizer from Amazon is a great way to keep your stationery in order. Otherwise, you can rely on this set of Bamboo Drawer Dividers for a well-split storage space.

3. Apply the 'Everyday Access Rule'

Reducing the time you waste looking for things on the daily will help you in the long run. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson Architects. Construction: David Fletcher Constructions)

"My advice is to store your everyday use items, such as pens and notebooks, in the first drawer at the top," says productivity coach Cindy Cavoto. "And your less frequently used items, such as spare cables and tape, can be kept in the lower drawers."

By following this method, she finds that you can avoid performing 10 to 15 unnecessary daily movements, which will accumulate into hundreds of wasted motions throughout each month.

It might seem like just a couple of minutes lost every day, but in the long run, you will thank yourself for taking the time to sort your desk out.

Cindy Cavoto Social Links Navigation Productivity Coach Cindy Cavoto is a certified productivity coach at the book summary app Headway. With more than 20 years of experience in project management, business operations, and coaching, she blends strategy, structure, and empathy to help business owners and teams succeed. Cindy focuses on building systems that bring clarity, accountability, and real results. Her approach helps professionals take back their time, cut through the overwhelm, and create businesses and lives that feel aligned, so they can perform at their best without burning out.

4. Make Room for Tech Gear

Take it from the professional organizers, saving room for a tech station is necessary. (Image credit: Omer Ozturk Interiors)

It's normal for study spaces to play host to an array of tech gear. However, Di points out that cords, chargers, and earbuds can be a hot mess if they’re just thrown in a drawer.

Instead, she recommends leaving room in your desk drawer for a dedicated 'tech station'. "You can use small pouches, chic cord clips, or even snack-size zipper bags to keep things neat and tangle-free," she advises.

"I find that having everything tech-y in one spot means no more frantically digging through the drawer when your phone battery is at 2%!"

5. Limit Any Duplicates

As pretty as stationery can be, a minimalist approach is your best bet at tidy drawers. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

When it comes to keeping your desk drawers organized, Cindy suggests limiting any duplicates. "Having 50 pens on your desk represents unnecessary clutter," she rightly notes.

"Keep between five and ten pens on your desk, storing the rest in another location. Excessive duplicates consume 30% to 40% additional space and create confusion when you need to locate a particular item."

If you have a special place in your heart for stylish stationery brands this can be tough. But it's important to be practical and adopt minimalism where possible.

6. Go Vertical by Stacking

Prioritize vertical drawer storage to keep counter clutter at a minimum. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

"Notebooks, sticky note pads, and flashcards can take up less space if you store them upright instead of stacking them flat," says Di. "It’s a simple shift, but it makes a huge difference."

She explains that this quick change will make it so you’ll be able to see everything at a glance and grab what you need without shuffling through a pile. Cindy also recommends using vertical storage, using organizers like this STORi SimpleSort Set from Amazon.

"When your drawers have sufficient depth, you can stack trays vertically to maximize their height potential," she notes. "By stacking trays, you will double your storage capacity to accommodate your gadgets along with your stationery items within the same drawer space."

7. Pencil in a Weekly Reset

Regular effort to keep your desk drawers neat is a must. (Image credit: Austin Leis. Design: Studio Keeta)

"The truth is, drawers won’t stay perfect on their own," says Di. "Taking just one minute each week to toss trash, sharpen pencils, or put things back in their spots keeps the chaos from creeping back in."

She recommends thinking of it as a little 'maintenance moment' that saves you from a big organizing project later. And if it takes less than five minutes to sort, then it's best to take it on in the moment, rather than procrastinate and put it off.

It's easy home organization ideas like this that will help boost your productivity and improve your work mood throughout the week.

Design-Led Desk Drawer Organizers

HAY Tool Box Recycled Storage £33 at nordicnest.com Color: Lavender HAY's open storage box is the ideal spot for you to organize your everyday stationery and have it in reach at all times. AM.PM Arreglo Metal Mail Tray £18 at La Redoute UK Color: Natural Leave paper piles off your table and inside your desk drawers with this AM.PM Arreglo Metal Mail Tray. HAY Color Crate £5 at nordicnest.com Color: Mint I love the crate craze, but I don't always want them on display, and have found that they work wonders as drawer organizers.

FAQs

Do Drawer Organizers Save Space?

"The answer is yes, but not in the way people usually think. Drawer organizers function to maximize existing space rather than create additional physical capacity," says Cindy.

"The absence of dividers allows small items to spread across 20% to 30% of the available space. While organizers enable precise use of all available space, which creates an impression of additional room."

More importantly, she tells me that they serve as efficient time-savers. "A daily practice of 30 seconds searching for items twice will accumulate to six hours saved throughout one year," she states. "The small financial outlay of investing in organizers stops clutter from taking up one-fifth of your drawer space."

Now that your workspace is all organized and ready to go, your next stop should be your kids' rooms. And our guide to back-to-school desk organizers is all you need for fun add-ons that are as functional as they are cute.