We Just Found Some Clever Cable Clips That are Actually Pretty (and They're Only $20 on Amazon)

Technology is an accustomed part of our homes, but the tangle of cords bunched beside coffee tables and nightstands can be a total eyesore. While there are plenty of gadgets out there that help organize these cables, they themselves tend to be on the unsightly side. What if there was a way to tidy your cables that actually looked good while doing so?

Well, we've found exactly that. Finding ways to tidy cables is the best way to begin decluttering your home and bringing attention back to what is meant to be seen, and we've discovered a discreet yet chic helper to tuck away even the peskiest of cords for just $20.

These Amazon clips offer a simple and stylish solution to detangling the jumble of mobile phone cords, laptop charges, and power cords that lie beside your bedside. By attaching them to furniture pieces or along walls, and minimizing the appearance of cable clutter, you can significantly elevate the look of your room so that your beautiful nightstand can finally exist in peace.

Gold Cable Clips View on Amazon Price: $22.98

Quantity: 4

As we become more and more dependent on technology, organizing our cables is becoming an increasing priority. Whether it's organizing cords in a living room or the tangle of wires on your nightstand, it's a challenge we all face. The problem is that so many of the organizing solutions on the market look almost as unsightly as the bundle of cables themselves. Well, that's where this inconspicuous cord clip from Amazon comes in.

The cable clip is actually a screw piece with an on-and-off design that ensures your cables will remain easily accessible while staying organized. Adhesive stickers are included that you attach to the hardware before sticking it to the desired places around your home, and their various finishes - from gunmetal and chrome through to rose gold - add a touch of luxury to suit your style.

"Cable organizers that pair style and practicality are hard to go by," says Livingetc's Trends Editor, Lilith Hudson. "As someone who often works from home I've had to contend with plenty of options for my desk, from the old-school cable management tubes you have in commercial offices to big bulky boxes that take up loads of room. These smaller options offer a much more discreet and stylish way to keep your cables in order, and while they're only suited for single cords they look really chic when used together."

Nina Lichtenstein, Founder of Nina Lichtenstein Home Design, notes that when our spaces are more organized it's easier to exist within them, and these small details can make all the difference. "These sleek and stylish cable clips are a must-have for anyone looking to keep their space organized and chic," she says. "They help create a cleaner, more streamlined environment, enhancing the functionality of your space without hassle."

The cable clips are not just reserved for the bedside table either. With an increasing number of countertop appliances out there, hiding cords in a kitchen is just one example of where these clips would come in handy. "Whether installed on a work desk, nightstand, wall, or car dashboard, these clips add elegance and order," says Nina. "With these genius clips keeping these cables out of the way, your workspace and living areas, in turn, become more efficient and enjoyable."

Out of all the ways to tidy cables, this hack seems to offer one of the chicest solutions. Their minimalist appearance creates an air of stealth so that you can keep your cords from stealing the spotlight and, as Nina adds, "their ability to blend with different surfaces and materials, from wood to metal, makes them versatile enough to complement any design style".

Whenever we find good organizational tools, it's always a good day. By keeping cables where we need them and preventing them from tangling or falling behind furniture, these cable clips are a blessing we did not know we needed.