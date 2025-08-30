These 7 Everyday Problems With Kitchen Cabinets Drive People Crazy — Here's Which of Them You Can Fix Yourself

Creaky drawers, loose knobs, and wonky doors — if you were to make a horror movie about kitchens, these three would make a truly terrifying trio. Thankfully, though, this isn't a blockbuster horror, and these kitchen cabinet issues, though irritating, are ultimately completely solvable, so long as you know what to do.

lt couldn't be more normal to run into these issues every once in a while; even the most expertly made kitchens are prone to faltering after years of daily use. The trick is not only knowing how to prevent these problems from presenting themselves too quickly, but knowing how to fix them once they eventually rear their ugly head.

I must admit, though, these issues, despite how small they may seem, have provoked feelings of complete and absolute frustration in me before. And I mean pulling at my hair, tears in my eyes frustration. So, after one too many battles with my problematic kitchen drawers, I decided it was time to take matters into my own hands. Experts were consulted, advice was taken, and now I'm doing the chivalrous thing and passing the knowledge on. You're welcome.

1. Tired Drawer Slides

Even though it may be tempting, try to prevent overloading your kitchen drawers. (Image credit: Bakes & Kropp)

I'm not trying to shame them, but sometimes my drawers just seem a little... worn out. Like they've been for one too many nights out on the town, and they're no longer feeling up to scratch. Sometimes, this can present as a slightly more stiff pull, and other times, they just seem to get completely stuck in one spot, requiring a sharp push to return to their home.

This can happen for a variety of reasons, but, as Kim Dreiling, co-owner and designer at Kitchen Creations, Ltd., explains, "Usually the reason is worn guides or overloading. In this case, it is better to replace the guides with new ones of the right size."

Although a full replacement may seem extreme, Heidi Boudreault, president of Denca Cabinets, agrees that this is the only real solution. She says, "Once slides are worn, replacement is the only long-term fix. Upgrading to full-extension or soft-close slides [like these from Amazon] not only restores function but also improves the overall performance of your kitchen."

While most systems are eventually liable to these sorts of issues, especially if you don't know where to put things in your cabinets and drawers and overload them, the type of sliders you have can dictate the lifespan of your drawers.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Most of the older drawers are vinyl rollers, and they wear out really easily. I recommend swapping them out with modern ball-bearing glides [try these from B&Q]. You can get those at box stores, and they are very easy to swap. You need to unscrew the old slides and screw the new ones into the box," says Jared Robinson, owner of custom cabinet makers, Robinson Trim.

Once you've gone through the hassle of replacing your sliders, to prevent the problem from recurring, Kim suggests, "Do not overload the drawers and periodically clean the guides to remove dust." With these simple changes, you should be able to keep your drawers in their best condition for a bit longer.

2. Loose Knobs

Pulls are generally better at baring more weight than your typical doorknob. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Wobbly, loose knobs or pulls are all too common a problem when it comes to kitchen cabinets, or any cabinets, for that matter.

Thankfully, though, this issue isn't too hard to remedy. In fact, woodworking expert Chris Marshall says, "Here's the easiest fix of them all! Get out your flat-blade or Phillips screwdriver and tighten the installation screw that holds a loose knob in place."

While this should be enough to fix them up, some circumstances may require some further fiddling. As Chris explains, "If the screw turns and turns but just won't tighten, it's possible that the threads on the screw or within the knob have stripped. You'll need to replace the knob and screw."

He continues, saying, "Or here's another possibility: Every now and then, the reason for a loose knob can also be an overly long screw! Specialty cabinet hardware suppliers carry replacement truss head machine screws [like these from Amazon] for pulls and knobs in various lengths. Some hardware stores and home centers will also stock these. Just buy a slightly shorter screw, so you can tighten it fully in the knob."

If the screw is the right size, and the threads in the knob are still in place, yet a simple tightening isn't doing the trick, there's a chance the issue may be in the hole itself. However, even this is remediable. Kim says, "If the hole is broken, it should be reinforced and the screw re-screwed, and for prevention, it is enough to check around the kitchen with a screwdriver once every few months and tighten the hardware."

Chris Marshall Expert Woodworker Chris Marshall has been a furniture builder and cabinet maker for more than 30 years and is the former senior editor of Woodworker’s Journal Magazine. Over that tenure, he has published five woodworking books and written more than 250 articles about furniture-building, general woodworking and tool techniques. Currently, he is a Senior Content Creator for Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, where he creates omni-channel woodworking product content as well as videos

3. Unclosable Doors

Bifold doors are a smart choice for maximizing space. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

This issue isn't just irritating in terms of functionality, but also on account of aesthetics. There's nothing I hate more than looking over my otherwise pristine, modern kitchen design, just to notice a lingering gap between one of my cabinet doors and the cupboard behind it. And, no matter how hard I try, and no matter how many times I press it closed, it will always ping back open, as if to taunt me.

However, as Chris explains, "When kitchen cabinet doors won't close all the way, the problem can be harder to diagnose."

Unlike other, more obvious issues, this one may require a bit more investigation. Chris says, "For cabinet doors with European-style hinges, the internal hinge springs may have lost their tension and are wearing out. The remedy is to replace the hinges. If your cabinet doors have conventional butt hinges instead, it's more likely that the doors have warped over time. You can check this by inspecting the top and bottom corners of the problem door/doors along the edge opposite the hinge edge."

While the issue of loose springs is fairly easily solved, warped doors may present a slightly more significant issue. "Warped doors, unfortunately, are extremely difficult to fix because the wood has developed a twist or a bow that is now a permanent defect. It's a problem you may just have to accept until the time comes to replace your cabinetry or cabinet doors," Chris admits.

Kim offers an alternative solution, saying, "If the hinges have become loose, the door begins to get stuck. The screw hole can be reinforced with a toothpick and glue, and the screw re-screwed. Replacing magnets or closers sometimes also helps. To prevent this, tighten the hinges in time and avoid overloading the doors with hanging organizers."

4. Slamming Doors

Prevent slamming entirely and opt for sliding doors instead. (Image credit: 82mm Photography. Design: Blakes London)

While I admittedly may have gone through a slight door slamming stage in my teenage years, as I've matured, I have no time for the aggressive smash of a door against its hinges, and that applies to my cabinets as well as my interior doors.

"When there are no shock absorbers or they are worn out, the doors slam against the frame," explains Kim. Luckily, this is a relatively easy fix. "You want to install soft-close hinges [like these from Amazon]. The hinge features a mechanism that allows it to close smoothly and gently. You can also use door bumps [like these from Amazon]. They are little rubber nipples that keep the cabinet from hitting the wood," says Jared.

5. Wonky Cabinets

Knowing the type of hinges your cabinetry uses can help you keep on track of them. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Morrison Interiors)

Another aesthetic-ruining issue, wonky cabinet doors are the bane of a perfectionist's kitchen experience.

And Chris agrees, saying, "Cabinet doors that don't line up evenly when closed are visually annoying."

Luckily for us, though, he has some solutions. He begins by saying, "If those uneven doors have conventional 'butt' style hinges (they look like ordinary passage door hinges), you might be able to improve their alignment by simply tightening the hinge screws with a screwdriver."

Hinge screws, he explains, can naturally become loose over time, causing doors to drift out of alignment. Chris notes, "If the hinges happen to be 'European' style, where the hardware is large, bright silver, and mounts directly to the back face of the doors, you're in luck! Euro-style hinges often have adjustment screws that let you shift the doors slightly up, down, and side to side. Look for a couple of screws on the "arm" portion of the hardware that bridges the piece attached to the door and the piece that mounts to the cabinet. Working with one screw at a time, turn it slightly left or right and close the door to see if adjusting the screw is moving the door up, down or side to side. Little alterations of these screws can make a big difference in terms of how the doors align."

This issue can trigger the question of refacing vs replacing your kitchen cabinets. Oftentimes, a simple realignment is all that's needed to restore your cabinet doors to their former glory. Though if your hinges are bent, this may be a case of a full replacement instead.

6. Creaky Drawers

Sometimes, just a simple clean is enough to fix a creaky drawer. (Image credit: Cor Domi)

Nails on a chalkboard, a knife scraping across a plate, and the sound of your kitchen drawers or cabinets creaking and screeching every time you so much as look in their direction. Thankfully, we have a solution for at least one of these miseries. Warning: it's not the chalkboard.

Creaky cabinets are typically caused by one of two issues. Usually, they are caused by an issue with the hinges themselves. In this case, Chris says, "If your doors have creaky butt hinges, a squirt of fine parts motor oil or WD-40 [which you can buy from Amazon] in the hinge knuckles can do wonders to quiet them again."

However, he continues, "On the other hand, if the noise seems to be coming from the door itself, there could be a small crack or other source of weakness within the door frame that allows the door to flex, which produces the creak. If you have to push hard on the door to close it, and that's when it creaks, the door might be warped and unable to close flat without distorting. Weakened or warped doors are difficult to fix. In that case, you might have to just live with the occasional creak or consider replacing the door."

Heidi agrees, saying, "Creaking is usually caused by friction or misalignment. Our process is to remove the drawer, clean the tracks from dust/debris, and apply a dry lubricant [like this one from Amazon]. If the slides are bent or corroded, replacement is the only lasting solution."

7. Scratched Surfaces

Keep a note of the paint color you use on your cabinets in case of touch-ups. (Image credit: deVOL)

"Dents, dings, and peeling on painted, stained, or laminate cabinetry is a common problem most homeowners face," says Heidi.

Even if you're always as careful as possible in your kitchen, after years of use, your cabinets are likely to show some signs of wear and tear; it's only natural.

However, this shouldn't be too much of a struggle to fix. Heidi says, "Most paint stores can color-match your cabinetry, allowing you to complete small touch-ups yourself. If your cabinetry was purchased through a specialist, you may be able to get a touch-up kit designed specifically for your finish. Many specialists also have a dedicated touch-up technician on staff, so if you prefer not to tackle this yourself, you can trust the expertise of a professional."

Even if your cabinets aren't painted, chipping and dents can still be an issue, though a remediable one at that. So long as you know how to paint laminate surfaces.

As Heidi explains, "When Wood, Veneer, or MDF doors become worn, they can be sanded and re-painted/stained. Laminate cabinetry can sometimes be repaired using filler or edge-banding; however, if it is a large section, a full replacement is recommended."

Now that I've finally sorted these issues out, I can turn my eye to other, more pressing matters. Like these oven features for bakers that I've spent the past few weeks obsessing over.