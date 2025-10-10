The 90s Design Revival Has Brought Back the Nostalgic 'Big Pattern' Sofa — But in a Way that Works Much Better this Time Around

With the proliferation of 90s influences continuing to shape our interiors, it might not come as a surprise to hear that patterns are back, and in a big way — especially when it comes to our sofas. "We've never been ones to shy away from a bold-patterned sofa," says interior designer Sophie Rowell, founder of Côte de Folk. "I think it brings instant confidence to a space and acts as a statement piece that grounds the room, setting the tone for the rest of the scheme."

The designer believes a bold patterned sofa creates a strong anchor, making a room feel curated, intentional, and full of character. And she's not alone. "Upholstery is a great way to add personality and flair to a scheme," agrees House of Hackney's senior decorating consultant Chloe Vince.

If leaning back into the 90s trend makes you wince, don't worry, Sophie assures it looks much better this time around. "I think any interpretation of a trend tends to work better the second time because we can select the best elements, the things we know work," she muses. "The 90s revival is perfect for those who want to cherry-pick the playful colors and bold patterns that were successful, while avoiding the excess of that time." So, where to start? What patterns work best? We tapped Sophie and Chloe for their insider tips on how to make this polarizing design trend future-proof.

1. Fearless Color Mixing

Colorful florals have reinvigorated this vintage Ligne Roset sofa. (Image credit: Côte de Folk)

"Fearless color mixing feels very 90s to me, such as combining electric blue-blues, neon pinks, and lime green," says designer Sophie Rowell, who also referenced florals, geometric prints, stripes, and grid patterns as key pattern trends for sofas right now.

The Kent-based interior designer loves to refresh an existing or vintage piece with new fabric where possible, sharing Svenskt Tenn, Décors Barbares, Cathy Nordström, Schumacher, and Dedar as a few favorite fabric brands to find them at.

2. Earthy, Jewel Tones

A moody green living space featuring a House of Hackney sofa in William Morris Golden Lily fabric (Image credit: House of Hackney)

If you're not such a fan of mixing bold color and pattern, there are more subdued ways to embrace the sofa trend.

"We are seeing a 90s-inspired move towards interiors grounded in earth tones with jewel tone accents," says House of Hackney's senior decorating consultant Chloe Vince.

"What stands out the most about this trend is the importance of creating harmony with more high-contrast elements," she continues. "Cool chrome hardware against the soft, deep curves typically found in upholstery helps to create a sleek yet cozy look."

3. Animal Prints

Mismatched animal prints and deep reds add depth add retro glamor to this corner (Image credit: House of Hackney)

"Animal print is our neutral," adds Chloe, referencing the brand's Equus fabric specifically, which offers a fresh take on Zebra stripes in a palette of chocolate and off-white.

It's a contemporary way to decorate with animal print — arguably the 'it' style of the season — and looks great wrapped around a sofa or chaise lounge.

"Inspired by vintage interiors, the monochrome jacquard is the perfect addition to any scheme and fits the 90s revival trend perfectly," adds Chloe.

For the bolder, the brand also stocks a leopard and tiger print fabric (shown below).

4. Soft 90s

Rich brown velvet tempers whimsical florals in this restrained living space. (Image credit: Côte de Folk)

While taking inspiration from the 90s, it's important that you still reimagine, not replicate the style directly, or risk your sofa looking like a pastiche.

"I would say treat the 90s elements like the flavoring, not the main course," says Sophie. "Keep your space playful and nostalgic without it feeling like a time warp."

Chloe concurs. "Where the bold florals once adorned the walls, this time around, we look to upholstery and accents in the scheme," she adds. "It works really well when the overall look is grounded in a timeless, earthy palette; the bold upholstery lifts the look and adds a playful element."

Perhaps that means a two-toned sofa to temper the impact of the pattern, or styling mismatched sofas in your space if you have a larger room to dress, and want to avoid overwhelming the space.

FAQs

Is a Patterned Sofa a Bad Investment?

"I really don't think so," says Sophie, matter-of-factly.

In fact, the designer thinks it's a great place to start your living room scheme. "A statement sofa sets the tone for the room, giving you a clear color or pattern palette to build around," she says. "It's also surprisingly practical: patterned sofas are much more forgiving when it comes to spills, grubby little hands, or playful dogs."

And then, of course, there's the nostalgia factor, too. "It's a powerful driver in interior design; revisiting those colors and patterns can evoke fond memories," adds Sophie.

If buying a sofa in a bold pattern feels like a step too far, there is an easier entry point. "Go bold with a smaller item like a chair or ottoman, or opt for loose covers," suggests Sophie. Alternatively, Chloe is a big advocate for buying a secondhand or vintage piece and reupholstering it for a fraction of the price of a new piece.

Vibrant color and pattern pop against an all-white backdrop in this period living room. (Image credit: Côte de Folk)

While both designers are firmly in favor of this nostalgic look's resurgence, Sophie notes that there are some instances where caution should be exercised.

"In period buildings with a lot of history, it's okay to add a flavor, but it's usually better not to go the whole nine yards," she says, adding that this style can be harder to get right in small spaces, but it's not impossible, and when done right, can be even more impactful.