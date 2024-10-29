Want the Custom Look of a Two-Toned Couch Without the Extravagant Cost? We've Found a Quick and Clever Trick
Struggling to decide on a color? Why not have both? The two-toned couch trend is all about customization (and it doesn't have to cost that much)
If you are like me, it can be easy to sway towards neutrals, whites, and beiges when shopping for the big-ticket interior items. I get stuck in the mindset that having a large piece in a neutral color will be the more timeless option, and experimenting will often just lead to regret. But in a room as lived-in and loved as the living room, you want your furniture to feel specially curated. So how does one convey this noteworthiness with their sofa?
With a two-toned sofa, of course. This style is the best sofa for those with an indecisive inclination to always opt for 'safe' colors. And it feels like something you could easily commit to. After all, changing it won't require a complete overhaul. I find myself particularly drawn to this style because it's an easy way to play with color and pattern in your living room.
And Livingetc's style editor and resident sofa expert Brigid Kennedy agrees. "It is a middle ground between a patterned sofa and something solid-colored," she explains. "Funky and exciting, but not as overwhelming as something bold like a floral print loveseat." And as for styling this sofa trend? It's easier than you may think.
So, what is the Two-Tone Sofa Trend?
Interior designer Victoria Holly, founder of Victoria Holly Interiors, says that with two-toned sofas, "Often the frame is in one fabric or pattern, and the back and seat cushions are in different fabrics."
Not only can this help make your sofa more durable (as you can opt for a darker color or more harder-wearing fabric for the seats), but it also means you don't have to limit yourself to picking one best sofa color, you can choose multiple.
"As a fellow indecisive person myself, the thought of picking (and sticking to) just one sofa color stresses me out," says Brigid. "A two-toned sofa not only offers the best of both worlds (ideal for anyone who can't make a decision), it also offers a multitude of possibilities going forward."
Whether you opt for two solid colors, or decide to mix and match patterns, it's really up to you. That's the beauty of the two-toned sofa; it can be whatever you want it to be.
But, there is a downside. There are very few two-toned sofas ready to buy, meaning most of the time, this type of sofa is a custom job. But that doesn't have to necessarily mean it's expensive.
"If you’re not ready to invest in a new two-toned sofa, you can easily take your seat and back cushions to your local upholstery workroom and pick a coordinating fabric," says Victoria. Alternatively, a new sofa seat cover can be an easy (and affordable) way to replicate the look.
How to Style a Two-Tone Sofa
The two-toned sofa's ability to blend into a multitude of different aesthetics and palettes makes it sort of the chameleon of large furniture items. It can tie into the maximalism in interior design resurgence we have seen a lot of this year, or act more as a minimalist couch idea depending on which combination of colors you choose..
"The most popular style is a sofa with a darker exterior — like the arms and back, paired with a lighter fabric on the seat cushions," says Victoria. "This can be seen in classic leather frames with a fabric like velvet on the cushions."
Pairing your sofa with coordinating trending throw pillows or blankets can help tie the tones together with the rest of the space. You don’t want to go over the top with your fabric choices for throw pillows here, as it takes away the magic of the sofa.
For example, "if the sofa has a dark frame and lighter cushions, using throw pillows that feature the frame’s color to create a cohesive look. Incorporating a textured rug that compliments one of the sofa’s shades can further ground the design," says Victoria.
A sofa is a large purchase for the home, so styling it well within your space is important. Though a blend of colors and patterns may make it easier to interchange interior styles throughout the years, a whole new couch is a big decision.
Even a modern slipcover sofa where you can change out the cushions while keeping the frame of the sofa the same would do the trick! The world of two-toned sofas is now yours to explore. How will you bring this stylish trend into your home?
