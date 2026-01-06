Snow usually stops things from happening. Kids can't go to school. Public transport gets cancelled. Even walking down the street becomes difficult. But, as it turns out, there are some things best left until it's snowing, such as cleaning your vintage rugs.

We all know a vintage rug scores you major style points when it comes to adding character and charm, but it can also, by its very nature, bring with it decades of dirt, dust, and debris that can be particularly challenging to get rid of without ruining the natural fibers. That's why, when it comes to cleaning rugs like this, for centuries, European cultures have been turning to the snow to help naturally lift dirt, dust, and oils without damaging their vintage rugs.

And when you think about it, it makes perfect sense. They say to put denim in the freezer to rid it of odors and germs and prolong the time between washes (which can cause it to shrink and fade), so why wouldn't the same principle apply to rugs?

So how does it actually work? Well, the brushing (and bashing) helps lift dust and debris such as pet hair, but the snow will also freeze oils, turning them into solid particles which can then be brushed out more easily. Leaving it in the fresh air also helps rid it of any lingering odors.

You obviously need enough snow that your rug can be somewhat submerged, and it's best to wait for fresh, powdery snow — nothing too slushy and wet. But the biggest thing to keep in mind, though, is leaving your rug outside for a little bit before throwing it in the snow, as if it's too warm to begin with, it'll melt the snow and get too wet (which you ideally want to avoid as much as possible). Consider this more of a 'dry' cleaning approach.

How to Clean Vintage Rugs in Snow

@ladynextdoorvintage shared a video on Instagram, cleaning three of her vintage rugs in the snow, and she shared the steps below:

Take your rug outside and wait until it's chilled (you don't want the snow to melt as soon as it touches it) Use a broom or shovel to cover your rug with loose, powdery snow Leave the snow on top of your rug for at least 15 minutes, then beat your rug with a broom Flip your rug over and repeat the same with the other side Leave your rug in the snow for an hour, and then shake off the loose snow and hang it somewhere to dry (you may need to brush off any clingy snow/ice) Let your rug air overnight, and then take it inside in the morning

As you may have gathered, cleaning rugs properly isn't always an easy task, and there are plenty of rug cleaning mistakes that people make all too often that can end up ruining both the look and feel of the rug, so it pays (literally) to do it right.