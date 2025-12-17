In many ways, the holiday season is a dangerous time for your sofa. There's red wine, sticky fingers, and just generally more people squishing in. Of course, that proverbial splash zone becomes even bigger when you take kids and pets into account.

Now, if you're a Livingetc reader, you're probably an excellent and frequent host. Which means you'll be looking to protect your sofa from life's four-legged and two-legged troublemakers ahead of an inherently messy season. Luckily, we've rounded up some tips for keeping your gorgeous, expensive, and, of course, stylish sofa as clean and protected as possible during the holiday season. When looking at where to buy a sofa, you might have considered a particularly durable fabric, but it's not the case for every home.

Considering everyone's home life is a bit different, we broke these tips out into three scenarios: those who plan to host this holiday season and have a little bit of time before the day, those who are hosting within the week, and those who are hosting in a few hours and need some seriously quick-fix solutions. Whichever situation most describes you right this moment, you'll find helpful tips on protecting your sofa during the soirée and season beyond, each suggestion catered to the time you likely have allotted to "fix" the scenario.

Scenario #1: I'm Hosting Tonight

Alright, alright — let's say you need to start protecting your sofa ahead of a party you're hosting, but you don't have much time to do anything. Enter: throw blankets.

"A high-quality, washable sofa cover or oversized throw is a simple but powerful protection layer," Marta Balazs, founder and interior designer at Embee Interiors, tells me. "It takes the brunt of spills, muddy paw prints, and snack-time accidents, and it can be tossed straight into the washing machine once guests leave."

Of course, you can leave a throw draped on your sofa for protection all season long, but you can also toss one on the bench seat in times of need. Whichever route you choose, try going for "cotton, washable wool blends, or soft knits that can go right into the washing machine after messy hands, pets, or holiday cocoa moments," Mackenzie Collier of Mackenzie Collier Interiors, adds.

Scenario #2: I'm Hosting in the Next Few Weeks

If you don't have a heap of time, but do have a big enough pre-hosting window for an order from Amazon, I'd recommend trying something like Scotchgard or another stain-guard treatment as a means to protect your sofa this winter.

"Applying a professional stain-guard treatment is one of the simplest ways I always advise for my clients with kids and pets to dramatically increase their sofa’s durability," Marta suggests. "These treatments create an invisible barrier that prevents liquids from absorbing into the fibers, giving you crucial extra time to wipe spills before they leave a mark. It’s particularly effective for homes with young children or pets, where accidents are more frequent and harder to control." Just be sure to spot test the treatment on a less-visible section of the sofa first to be sure there are no problems.

Although this is less of a proactive protective tip, Mackenzie also reminds me that you can very easily refresh your sofa ahead of seasonal hosting — whether it's looking a bit dingy from pet hair or errant road salt — by simply "vacuuming between the cushions, rotating pillows, and fluffing inserts so everything feels supportive," she says.

"A quick lint roll [shop on Amazon] for pet hair and a spot clean on any small stains makes a big difference," she adds. "This tiny routine helps your sofa look polished for guests and also extends its life. It is a simple habit that pays off during the busy season."

Scenario #3: I'll Be Hosting in the Future

Let's say you are planning to have people over to celebrate the festive season, or maybe the new year, and you have some time to get your couch care in order. Perhaps you even have the time or the desire to get a new couch entirely.

In that case, experts suggest that you first and foremost look for a couch that's upholstered in performance fabric, like "stain-resistant polyester blends, Aquaclean, or velvet with a tight pile," Marta Balazs tells me. Materials like these "repel spills, resist scratches, and are easy to spot-clean," meaning you can recover from a dog or toddler-related emergency with ease.

Sofa color trends are also your friend, adds Mackenzie Collier. "Mid-toned colors or subtle patterns naturally hide small spills and daily wear," making them a great choice for family homes, she says. Bonus points if you select a performance fabric in one of those shades.

If you're willing to spend a touch more, you could also rock with the great family textile: leather. Because it patinas over time and is easy to wipe and clean, a leather sofa is a wonderful choice for a family home in all seasons of life — but especially the winter and festive season.

And, as a final bonus tip, see if you can find an extra set of the cushions made specifically for the couch you're buying (or already have now). You can keep this extra set stashed away and use it specifically for parties, so that the wear and tear of the primary cushions isn't so apparent.

Bonus tip: Create a Designated Space for Pets

Not interested in all of this hullabaloo, at least as it pertains to your furry friend? Consider skipping it all entirely by setting up an equally enticing designated area for your pets to curl up on, rather than leaving them to the allure of the couch.

"Sometimes the best way to protect a sofa is to make sure pets steer clear of it," notes Joyce Huston of Decorilla. "I find carving out a little spot for them is a great way to do that. A comfortable ottoman or chair made of waterproof and scratch-proof material that they can curl up in is a great solution. It also creates a sense of belonging for your furry friend."

Now, what do you do if you need to winter-proof your couch, and make it comfier? Well, we have tips for that, too. Don't say we never gave you a holiday gift.