Finding Stylish Sofa Covers Isn't Hard — You Just Have to Know What to Look For

Considering that even the best sofa covers often serve more practical purposes, they tend not to be the most stylish thing to shop for. Indeed, most sofa covers are a bit of an eyesore. But, as is the case with any unattractive piece of furniture or decor, there are always exceptions. And it's Livingetc's (and therefore, my) job to find them.

If you've just purchased the best sofa for your home but cringe at the idea of covering it in a less-than-stylish slip, you've come to the right place. As a bona fide sofa and shopping expert myself (seriously, check my credentials below), I know all the places to find the best sofa covers even the pickiest of design junkies would love. But I had to go the extra mile, of course, so I supplemented this inherent knowledge by speaking with an interior designer at Laure Nell Interiors who confirmed all of my suspicions about the best material to look for, the latest trends, and more.

The TLDR: I'm here today to give sofa covers a rebrand, all while offering you advice for shopping, finding, and styling the best design-forward options out there. Let's dive in, shall we?

Advice

Why should I consider a sofa cover?

First, let's start by outlining the case for using a sofa cover at all. "Sofa covers are incredibly practical for preserving the life of your furniture," says Laetitia Laurent, principal designer at Laure Nell Interiors. "They shield your sofa from spills, stains, and everyday wear, especially if you have children, pets, or a busy household."

But beyond that, sofa covers also offer "an opportunity to refresh the look of your space without committing to a new piece of furniture," she continues. "A well-chosen sofa cover can elevate a room’s aesthetic while giving you peace of mind." Use them for seasonal updates — try "light linen covers for summer, and cozier textures like velvet for winter" — or drape them over "vintage pieces with delicate upholstery" for an added layer of protection.

If you're on the fence, Laetitia also recommends opting for a sofa cover if your couch is not upholstered in a performance fabric, to help make it last longer.

Shop the Best Sofa Covers

To compile this list, I spent hours searching the internet for design-forward sofa covers — if a better option exists, I would have found it, trust me. While it wasn't easy, I'm quite pleased with my final six selections.

Outside of a cover made for a specific sofa at a specific retailer, these are truly the best of the best. In theory, I could've expanded the list to include more options, but the style factor would drop. And who wants that?

Relaxed Fit Slipcover View at Pottery Barn Price: From $139

Sizes Available: Sofa slipcover (106" W x 150" L), Grand sofa slipcover (106" W x 178" L) In a previous interview, interior designer Mackenzie Collier of Mackenzie Collier Interiors recommended Pottery Barn as an excellent place to buy sofa slipcovers. "As a former Pottery Barn employee, I’m partial to their offerings," she told me at the time. "They offer a wide range of high-quality slipcovers in various styles and colors, making it easy to find something that matches your decor." The above relaxed fit slipcover is a high-quality solution for any sofa — simply drape and tuck the fabric to best fit your couch's silhouette, and voila. From a style aspect, I love the painter's loft-esque feel this product evokes; edgy, metropolitan, and oh-so-artsy. Like the others on this list, it's also a sofa cover that's machine washable. Choose from a linen oatmeal or a chenille white; both will give that lightweight, natural feel that Laetitia lauded, and both will be easy to style. Ballad Bouquet T-Cushion Sofa Slipcover View at Target Price: $97.02

Sizes Available: T-Cushion Sofas, 74" to 96" I know, I know — toile isn't for everyone. But it is for me. And as much as this cover reminds me of Grandma's house, that's kind of why I love it so much. A sofa wrapped in this beauty would look right at home in a vintage-inspired living room, or add a much-needed touch of contrast to a modern scheme. And of course, I love the skirted look, a silhouette I hope returns big time in 2025 and beyond. If you go for it, I'd keep the layering simple here: maybe just a few solid-colored pillows and a blanket. You don't want to overwhelm an already loud print. And as an extra practical touch, I should note that this cover is 100% cotton (added breathability!), wrinkle-resistant, and machine-washable. Perfection! Relaxed Fit Slipcover with Ties View at Pottery Barn Price: From $149

Sizes Available: Loveseat (106" W x 150" L), Sofa (106" W x 178" L) If you're after a super-tight fit, this second Pottery Barn option might be better for you. You can just as easily drape the cover on and off, but the ties add some bespoke tailoring (plus a fun, unexpected touch of coquette). As Laetitia said, the fit is huge for styling these slip-covered sofas, and that consideration is inherently baked in here. Less work for you! As was also the case with the first Pottery Barn option, there are two color options: an oatmeal and a white. Both are a blend of polyester and linen. The white exudes the vibes of coastal interior design; perhaps you could use these covers for your beach house, especially since an all-white cover means bleach is allowed. But the oatmeal does add an extra touch of warmth, plus it's equally as versatile. Linen Couch Cover in Gingham View at Magic Linen Price: $94

Sizes Available: 60" x 80" (Custom sizes available on request) Perhaps my favorite option of them all, and very likely the most stylish; I'd like to think Laetitia would go for this one, too. This beauty has everything. A trendy and (in my opinion) timeless print; a versatile and grounding primary color (have I mentioned I'm obsessed with green?), and that lightweight linen feel we're after. I had never heard of this brand before my research for this piece, but the reviews look solid (and they have north of 100K followers on Instagram, one of my bootstrap tests of legitimacy). If you go this route, I'd say it's because you either love patterns and colors (there are 22 additional options) or because the touch and feel of your sofa cover are really important to you. This is a 100% linen textile that's softened via stone-washing, it's handmade, and OEKO-TEX certified (a third-party authentication that certifies a fabric is free from harmful substances and chemicals). And it's going to feel better with each use. Nolan Interior Magic Sofa Cover View at Amazon Price: From $15.19, Was: $18.99

Sizes Available: Seat cover, back cushion cover, pillow cover, and chaise cover Have you heard of the two-toned couch trend? If you haven't, these tightly-wrapped sofa seats, back, and chaise covers will help you execute the vision perfectly. What's great about these slips is how snug they are; so much so that pictures suggest they're almost imperceptible to the naked eye. With the other options on this list, the cover is obvious, on purpose. Here, you can more than likely hide the fact you're using a slip at all. Better yet, it's available in nine different options, including a sage green and a terracotta — two options Laetitia flagged as trending for 2025. Sure Fit Heavyweight Cotton Duck T Cushion Sofa Slipcover View at Target Price: $68

Sizes Available: T-cushion sofas 74" to 96" You'd never know this striped cover was the most affordable option on this list, considering it doesn't sacrifice style for price at all. In fact, it looks like a striped crossover between the relaxed fit Pottery Barn option and the Pottery Barn slipcover with ties. The waterfall skirt evokes a modern feel, and the vertical stripes ever-so-slightly take things up a notch. This piece is also 100% cotton, which I like for texture and feel, although it's worth noting that it has a heavier canvas-like finish. There aren't many customer photos available, but from what I can tell, I'd definitely prepare to steam these covers before you put them on. It should help with any wrinkles.

FAQs

Are sofa covers on trend?

Sofa covers tie perfectly into current sofa trends, which these days are all about modularity, Laetitia says. "People are looking for ways to personalize their homes while maintaining flexibility, and sofa covers align beautifully with that mindset."

I agree; if you're looking for a couch that will last you a long time, you want something that offers options; things like reversible cushions (so you can flip in the event of a stain); washable, performance fabric covers; and modular pieces, which grow and move as your home grows and moves. Now that sustainability is top of mind for many younger shoppers, we're seeing a greater focus on product longevity. Because the most sustainable couch you can buy is the one you will keep.

As for sofa color trends, well, a cover can help you achieve (and move on from) those, too. "For 2025, I see a movement toward covers in earthy, tonal shades like sage green, terracotta, and taupe," Laetitia tells me. "Colors that reflect a desire for grounded, timeless interiors."

How do I select a stylish sofa cover?

But here's the info you've really been waiting for: how do I make this practical and functional cover actually look good? For one thing, the color trends covered above are a great place to start. While I wouldn't advise investing in something you don't love just because it's popular at the minute, trends are nonetheless a helpful touchpoint if you don't know where to begin.

After that, just be sure you're picking a sofa cover that fits...and try to keep your chosen material as natural as possible. "The key to a stylish sofa cover is selecting one that fits snugly and complements the overall palette and textures in your space," Laetitia tells me. "Avoid overly stretchy fabrics that can look cheap and instead opt for natural materials like linen or cotton blends."

After that, your pristine taste will take things from good to great. "Layer it thoughtfully," Laetitia tells me. "Pair the sofa cover with beautiful cushions or a throw to create a cohesive, curated look. Choosing covers with subtle details, like piping or a tailored fit, also enhances their elegance."

As a final option, Laetitia suggests ordering a custom cover directly from an artisan. This ensures you're getting something that will actually fit your couch (and ups the WOW factor, too!)

What fabric is best for a sofa cover?

There are plenty of fabric options out there for sofa cover, but if she had her pick, Laetitia would go with one in particular.

"Linen is my go-to for its breathability, durability, and timeless appeal," she tells me. "It drapes beautifully and only gets better with age."