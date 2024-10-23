Are Sofa Covers Machine Washable? How to Avoid Shrinkage, Fading — And When Never to Launder at Home

Sofas are often designed and styled to be the primary focal point in living spaces. They're majestic and comfy but the one thing that can deplete the aesthetic is an unclean sofa. Since they're such a hotspot for hanging out, they need regular maintenance for proper upkeep.

Learning how to clean a sofa is imperative, but if you're lucky, you can get away with cleaning your sofa covers instead. The best port of call is to add a regular washing session to your cleaning routine.

However, there are plenty of things to consider when washing your sofa covers. Be it fabric and color care, or frequency of cleaning, these factors are worth looking into. So to understand more about the process and how to reserve your sofa's quality, we have some expert advice that's sure to be of help.

Are Sofa Covers Machine Washable?

(Image credit: Future Perfect)

Even the best sofas and couches require some assistance in retaining their style, and while it's not the most glamorous factor to consider, cleaning is key.

In conversation with Logan Taylor, cleaning expert and owner at Dazzle Cleaning Company, he tells us that machine cleaning sofa covers depends on the material of the sofa cover and its care instructions.

"For instance, if your sofa cover is made from cotton, it can usually be washed in the machine with no issues," he says. "But, if it's made from polyester or a blend of materials, it's best to check the care label before throwing it into the washing machine."

How to Wash Sofa Covers at Home?

(Image credit: Emily Followill. Design: Williams Papadopoulos Design)

According to Rocky Vuong, founder of Neatbrite, it's important to follow a proper sofa cover washing technique for a thorough cleaning. Here's his five-step method to giving your sofa covers the refresh they need.

Step 1 - Read the care label: "This is your bible," he says. "It will tell you the recommended washing instructions."

Step 2 - Pre-treat stains: Next, he tells us to use a stain remover or a paste of baking soda and water on any visible stains. We recommend this Sunny & Honey Fabric Stain Remover from Amazon or this Arm & Hammer Baking Soda from Walmart, for a more DIY solution.

Step 3 - Zip up openings: "Then, close any zippers to prevent snags and damage," says Rocky. This step is often overlooked but vital, especially for delicate fabrics.

Step 4 - Wash: He advises us to machine wash on a gentle cycle with cold water and mild detergent.

Step 5 - Dry: "Finally, air dry flat or tumble dry on low heat," he says. "But only if the care label allows as such."

Once you're done cleaning your sofa covers, you can experiment with your favorite living room sofa ideas and give your living room a spruce of its own.

How to Avoid Shrinkage and Fading?

(Image credit: PHXIndia. Design: DIG Architects)

Different types of sofas call for different cleaning techniques but some basic rules remain the same across most fabrics. Rocky tells us that these three tips are worth considering if you're looking to avoid shrinkage and discoloration.

Cold water wash: He finds that washing sofa covers in hot water is a common cause of shrinkage and fading. This is why he encourages cleaning them with cold water unless specified otherwise.

Gentle detergent: "Harsh detergents can strip the fabric of its color and damage fibers," he points out. "So it's best to use a mild detergent formulated for delicates."

Air drying: As mentioned before, Rocky recommends air drying to avoid damaging sofa covers in the process of washing. So learning how to dry laundry indoors is a clever solution to preserving fabric quality.

When to Avoid Washing Sofa Covers at Home?

(Image credit: Niahm Barry. Design: Meg Cassidy)

As you can tell, we're all for washing sofa covers, but it's not always wise to clean them at home. As with most things, there are exceptions to the rule that must be followed to keep up with sofa trends in style.

Barbara Stern, textile expert at YouComfort, tells us that she advises against machine washing sofa covers at home in some particular cases. For instance, if the fabric is assigned as dry cleaning, then she finds that self-cleaning would result in possible deformation.

"Also, if the covers are badly worn out or of sensitive materials, such as silk or velvet, one should seek the services of a professional cleaner," she cautions. "I also recommend avoiding washing if there are stains that require specialized treatment since sometimes improper washing may set the stains rather than remove them."

In conclusion, yes, washing your sofa covers is definitely a task you should add to your to-do list. However, taking small steps like reading the label and giving it the care it needs based on its material is super important.

And if you can't remember the last time your sofa covers were cleaned, then now's a great time to get going on this home chore. After all, with holiday season swiftly approaching, you'll want your sofas looking immaculate in time for the festivities.

FAQs

How Often Should You Wash Your Sofa Covers?

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Barbara tells us that washing sofa covers usually depends on various factors that pertain to usage and lifestyle. In general, she recommends washing sofa covers every three to six months.

"For people with children and pets, they might need more frequent washing, such as monthly, to keep them clean and fresh," she notes. "Meanwhile, I'm always for a quick vacuum or spot cleaning between washes to maintain the appearance of the covers by preventing the buildup of dirt and allergens."

Can You Put Sofa Covers in the Dryer?

(Image credit: Maestri Studio)

Logan explains that there's no offense in putting sofa covers in the dryer as long as they're made of cotton or a blend of materials that can withstand heat. "But, if your cover is made from delicate materials like silk or wool, it's best to air dry them to prevent any damage," he says.

Rocky shares a similar sentiment and finds that it's best to proceed with caution when machine drying sofa covers. "High heat can cause shrinkage or damage to certain fabrics," he notes. "Air drying is generally the safest bet, but if you must use a dryer, choose a low heat or air dry setting."