How to Dry Laundry Quickly Indoors — 9 Things You Can Do If You Don't Have a Dryer

Dealing with square footage in a home can be rather tricky. You have to make split decisions to maximize the real estate at hand, which often means having to forego larger appliances that may not be an absolute must.

In certain cases, the machine at hand could be a dryer. It's common to let go of adding a dryer to a small laundry room with the hope of saving space and electricity. But the question that comes next is: how to dry laundry indoors quickly — even when you don't have a dryer to save the day?

We spoke to the experts, who assured us there are plenty of hacks to add to your laundry routine. And you'll soon find that naturally dried clothes are better for your wardrobe and your bills.

1. Use a Drying Rack

In conversation with cleaning expert Muffetta Krueger, she explains that investing in a high-quality, collapsible drying rack is one of the best decisions you can make for indoor laundry drying.

"These racks provide ample space to hang multiple items, allowing for good airflow around each piece," she notes. Plus, this viral laundry room clothes airer is proof that you don't have to compromise on elegance when opting for a drying rack mechanism.

And if you're looking to maximize space, we recommend this sleek 3-Tier Extendable Clothes Drying Rack from Amazon.

2. Prioritize Smaller Items

According to Vanessa Terra Bossart, Owner of Green Terra Cleaning, drying smaller items first is a great hack for homes without dryers. "First, tackle smaller items like socks, underwear, and lightweight shirts," she says. "They tend to dry faster, so get those done first if you're limited in space."

This is a brilliant example of how to make the most of a small laundry room. You can even run your laundry cycles in this order to keep the larger garments from getting musty.

3. Enhance Airflow

If you're playing with laundry room ideas, having a window in this washing space is generally a good idea. Muffetta tells us that airflow is crucial for effective indoor drying and we couldn't agree more.

She recommends opening windows and doors whenever possible to allow fresh air to circulate throughout your space. "If the weather doesn’t permit, consider using a fan to create movement in the air," she advises. "Good airflow helps evaporate moisture faster, making your laundry drying more efficient."

4. Wring Out Excess Water

Before hanging your laundry, Muffetta suggests taking a moment to wring out as much excess water as possible. She finds that this simple step can significantly reduce drying time and prevent your indoor space from becoming too humid.

"If you're washing particularly heavy fabrics like towels or jeans, consider running them through an extra spin cycle," she says. This option can be very handy as it helps drain your clothes of excess water, without you having to put in the muscle work.

5. Drape on Clothes Hangers

Another genius hack to dry your clothes quickly is to drape them on hangers and leave them to air. "This method not only saves valuable floor space but also promotes airflow around your garments, ensuring they dry evenly and quickly," says Muffetta. "Just make sure to space out the items to avoid them clumping together, which can trap moisture."

Designing an elevated laundry room is not just about keeping the aesthetics chic. It's also about prioritizing efficiency and with this hanger hack, you'll find that installing a rod or a couple of hooks will be an absolute game-changer.

6. Turn Garments Inside Out

Vanessa tells us that turning clothes inside out is actually a smart trick to get your clothes to dry faster. "Especially for heavier fabrics like jeans or towels, turning them inside out helps air circulate better, speeding up drying from the inside out," she explains.

Organize your laundry room in such a way that as you take clothes out of the machine, you have a space to turn them inside out. This can be done by adding a folding board of sorts or even just having some free countertop space to sort your garments. This will make the process so much easier and you'll notice a visible difference in drying time.

7. Practice Towel Roll Method

Vanessa tells us that one of her favorite hacks for drying clothes indoors without a dryer is the towel roll method. "For delicate fabrics, roll wet clothes in a clean, dry towel and press to absorb excess moisture," she advises. "Follow the rolling by then laying them flat to dry."

If you're in a rush to dry your clothes and are worried about wringing them, this towel roll trick is a safe way to get any excess water out of your delicates. When figuring out how to organize your laundry room, allocating room for a couple of towels is a clever way to accommodate this trick into your routine.

8. Set Up a Portable Clothesline

When it comes to clothes rack alternatives, Vanessa tells us that a portable clothesline is a nifty alternative option. "Set up a retractable or portable clothesline across your bathroom or balcony," she says. "This will give you plenty more space to air-dry your laundry."

This Nylon Portable Clothesline from Amazon acts as a temporary drying station for your clothes. And the best part is that it has small holes that you can loop your hangers through, making the most of two hacks in one go. They might not match the vibe of your space, but they get the job done. Afterward, you can simply take it down and hide it away in your laundry room storage.

9. Shake & Smooth Out Wrinkles

Lastly, Vanessa tells us that a pro-tip to preparing your clothes for drying is to give them a quick shake before hanging them up. At this point, she also recommends smoothing out any wrinkles with your hands.

"This will reduce drying time and make ironing your clothes so much easier," she points out. I've found this hack to be especially helpful as deep creases tend to hold water and don't air out as easily. So by taking the time to smooth your clothes out, you're saving time on the drying process.

Let's be honest — dryers take up an abundance of space, they aren't the most inexpensive in terms of utilities and sometimes you have to leave your garments to air dry even after they come out of the machine.

Well, as you can see, there are more than enough hacks to get us by without having to use a dryer to treat our clothes. And this way you can increase your laundry room's usability by adding some hidden laundry cabinets or even including an ironing nook.

Utilize these expert-approved hacks and elevate your laundry game. Say goodbye to shrunken sweaters and heat-damaged throws, and welcome the extra room for exciting laundry possibilities instead.

FAQs

Should You Dry Clothes on a Radiator?

Hanging your clothes on a radiator or a space heater might seem like a wonderful idea at the time. You probably consider it to be a quick hack to get your garments warm and dry quickly. But the truth is that you should not be drying your clothes this way.

Aside from potentially discoloring and damaging your clothes, it can also cause the heater itself to malfunction and rust. Additionally, it can trigger mold growth and in the worst of scenarios, lead to a fire.

All of the tricks listed above come from experts and are incredibly easy to follow. Instead of putting your room, your valuables, and yourself at risk by drying your clothes on a heater, opt for safer home hacks from trusted professionals.