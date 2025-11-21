7 of the Best Places to Find Quick Delivery Sofas That Will Still Come Before Christmas, According to an Editor Who Has Sat on Almost Every Brand

After you've spent one Christmas with a sofa that isn't comfortable enough, big enough, or doesn't give you the option for a sofa bed you need to house extra guests, it's often a big priority to get sorted. Yes, it's pretty late in the year to be thinking about a new sofa in time for Christmas, but that's what quick delivery sofas are for.

Call me smug, but I'm currently waiting for delivery of a new sofa I ordered back in the summer, so I can't wait to be road-testing it this festive season. Lots of the best sofas have long lead times, especially if they're made to order, but it isn't too late for you to be sitting on something new in time for December 25th if you look in the right place and choose an off-the-shelf design.

Some brands offer next-day delivery; others within a week; and some will just squeeze through in time for Christmas Day if you order now. So, here's a rundown of where you can still shop for a sofa for 2025 delivery, with some guidance on what you can expect from each of these brands. I've been testing endless sofas this year, so I've gotten hands-on with the majority of them to some degree, and can give you a little advice on how to shop for a sofa quickly, even if you don't have time to go to a showroom.

1. Swyft

Swyft's modular Model03 is available for delivery in around 10 days at the moment. (Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft started its life out as purely a sofa-in-a-box company, but having just opened its first store in London's Islington, the brand has blossomed into a full-home furniture shop. However, its box-based roots play well into a fast and easy delivery service, as the majority of its sofas come ready to build yourself and are guaranteed to fit through even the narrowest of hallways. In fact, the majority of Swyft's styles are in the 'In Time for Christmas' shop on site.

I've owned a few Swyft sofas over the years, and its system for building them is very simple — we're talking elements that slot together in moments (if you can get the movement right first time) rather than having to fiddle around with an Alan key for hours.

Having, in recent times, tested a lot of Swyft's sofas in a John Lewis store, I'd suggest they're more on the firm side, using foam fillings, but I still count them as comfortable. They're also super durable, and easy-to-clean, so you don't need to worry about guest spills ruining your Christmas.

Editor's Pick Swyft Model 05 3-Seater Sofa in Seaglass £1,119 at Swyft Home Often known for a more mid-century style, this sofa, with a relaxed low arm, and finished in a light blue linen, feels like one of the most timeless, sophisticated designs in the collection.

2. John Lewis

This John Lewis pleat sofa looks great for something that can be with you in just seven days, but it doesn't have any customization options, other than which side the chaise is on. (Image credit: John Lewis)

There are quite a few of John Lewis's sofas and chairs available for delivery in just seven days, across a pretty wide range of styles, making it somewhere definitely worth looking at in your quest for a pre-Christmas sofa.

John Lewis's sofas are good quality on the whole, and are rigorously tested, however, you might find slightly differing levels of comfort and finish, depending on what you're looking from. Rather than running you through my favorites here, take a look at my recent John Lewis sofa reviews for some firsthand experience. However, there are a few new styles in quick delivery sofas that are worth exploring, too.

Not every sofa in every configuration is available for quick delivery, so you might not find your exact match is going to come in time for Christmas, but it's worth looking through the 7-day section, still.

Editor's Pick John Lewis Tokyo Sofa View Configurations at John Lewis This deep, generously proportioned sofa was one of my favorites I tried at John Lewis, and is available for delivery in this 5-seater format.

3. Cozmo

Cozmo tells me they have a low rate of return, which speaks to customer satisfaction. (Image credit: My Cozmo)

I'll be honest, Cozmo is a little bit of a new discovery for me as a sofa brand, but for its quick delivery sofa offering, I thought it was worth bringing to your attention (while I wait to get hands-on with its sofas myself). It's an independent brand, and specializes in easy-build sofas that come in small boxes, so you don't have to worry about access problems as well as your Christmas shopping.

In Cozmo's pre-Christmas section, you'll find a mix of 1-2 week and 3-4 week timeframes for delivery, across a range of different styles and colors. Its style of sofa is modern, but plump-looking, and I have high hopes that a sofa such as the Pillow is as comfortable as it looks. The brand tells me that they have one of the lowest return rates in the sector, which is a promising sign if you ask me.

If you've got time, you could always pop into the brand's showroom (by appointment) at The Wax Building, 4 Garden Walk, Shoreditch. Maybe I'll see you there.

Editor's Pick MyCozmo Cozy 2 Seater Sofa in Dark Green Velvet £1,645 at mycozmo.com This cool green velvet sofa has a tailored feel to it with its contrast piping.

4. Next

You'll only get a smaller range of textiles and colors available from Next's quick delivery sofa range. (Image credit: Next)

Before you get too excited, when you first look at Next's Christmas sofa range, you might think that, for once, you're getting to choose between the full collection of colors and textiles. However, once you start to root around in the individual product listings, you will again find that only certain styles are available for pre-Christmas delivery, while many others are on an 11-week order.

Still, there are good sofas to be found — this Jasper Conran Chiswick sofa might only be available in orange velvet for a three-week delivery, but it's a bold modern design I can get behind. For its comfortable Houghton deep-relaxed corner sofa, you can get only its Tweedy Chenille in Mid-Natural for a 5-day delivery, while other textiles will take 9 weeks. One of my favorites, when I tested in-store, was the classic Erin buttonback sofa. This one's available in a few more colors on quick delivery, though again mostly in a Tweedy Chenille finish.

Editor's Pick Next Erin Buttoned Back Deep Relaxed Sit £1,425 at Next UK Fancy getting in on the purple sofa trend this year? If not, this sofa is also available in greys and greens for five-day delivery

5. Sofa Club

Sofa Club's aesthetic is neutral but modern. (Image credit: Sofa Club)

Sofa Club is another sofa brand that I wasn't super familiar with, however, I took a quick turn around its Lakeside showroom when Christmas shopping recently, and was suitably impressed. Yes, as a brand, it speaks to my more minimalist design style, and a lot of its sofas are only available in a very muted palette (though they introduced sofas in a sage green and saffron yellow earlier this year), but if you share its point of view, I think it's a store to definitely check out.

It has a pretty large range in its pre-Christmas delivery section — I'm particularly on board with the Kate modular sofa, and the Marisa is one I tried in store, and felt it looked much more expensive than its £1,899 price tag.

I'm going to head back to do some more rigorous testing of these sofas soon, but if you want to see for yourself first, there are showrooms in Hertford, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Essex that you can head along to.

Editor's Pick Sofa Club Hoxton Textured Boucle Left Corner Sofa in Dusty Cream £1,299 at sofaclub.co.uk I didn't sit on this one in the showroom, but I'm so into the shape, style, and price tag.

6. Sofology

Sofology's Mayfair is one of a small number of ranges available for quick delivery. (Image credit: Sofoloy)

Did you know one of Sofology's sofas won the 'best sofa' award at the Livingetc Awards this year? Unfortunately, the Lunar isn't in the brand's offering for pre-Christmas delivery, but there are still a few cool modern styles to choose from.

If you're after a recliner, the Paramount or Bailey is for you, but if I were picking from this range, it'd definitely be the Adler — and I'm particularly into this Lifestyle Mottled Fabric Marble for it.

I've been to a good few Sofology events and showrooms over my time as an interiors journalist, and I will say, you tend to get something very comfortable for a really good price. Delivery on pre-Christmas sofas is from 14 days — but you need to make sure you don't buy one with something with a longer lead time, or else your order will be grouped for the later date.

Editor's Pick Sofology Adler Two-Seater Sofa in Lifestyle Mottled Fabric Marble £799 at sofology.co.uk

7. Loaf

You can still get certain sofa beds delivered in time for Christmas from Loaf. (Image credit: Loaf)

I'd argue that Loaf is one of the most widely known, aspirational places to buy furniture, so you might be surprised to learn the brand offers quick delivery sofas in time for Christmas. However, there's a healthy range of brilliantly squishy sofas you could buy and still get in time for the main event.

Though I've never owned a Loaf sofa, I've been to many a showroom, and they are as plump and welcoming as you'd expect. I've had friends who haven't got along with theirs in the end — perhaps a little too squishy — but really, this isn't the place you go when firm and structured is your preference.

The Squishmeister sofa bed is still in stock for delivery pre-Christmas, so if you've yet to furnish your guest bedroom, you might just be in luck, or else I'm looking at the elegant Slow Riser as one of my top picks.

Just before you get too excited about ordering any, put your postcode into the Christmas delivery checker to make sure they can still get it to you in time.

Editor's Pick Loaf Squishmeister Sofa Bed in Clever Velvet Pen Nib Blue £2,945 at loaf.com With a solid oak frame and performance velvet covers, this isn't a cheap sofa, but it's one that's worth its price tag.

It might be, after all these recommendations, that you just can't find the sofa you actually want in time — my advice? Don't compromise. January-you won't thank you for it. Maybe you just need a few tricks to make your sofa look more luxurious right now, and start your sofa shopping in the new year.