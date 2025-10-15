Skip the Sofa Bed — IKEA Just Dropped an Armchair Alternative That's Perfect for Smaller Spaces (and Means You Don't Have to Sacrifice Your Entire Sofa for Guests)

If you've got a small space without a spare bedroom, it's completely understandable that you might be reluctant to swap your comfortable sofa for a sofa-bed, just to be able to host the occassional guest. But, don't worry, there's a better solution than a blow-up mattress: IKEA's just-released TORNSBORG armchair-bed.

Priced at a very reasonable £299, the surprisingly minimalist solid wood armchair has simple beige cushions and unfolds into a single mattress. Following the launch of a similar two-seater style earlier this year, the single sleeper sofa isn't too bulky, meaning it's easy to fit into smaller living rooms, studios, or even a kids' bedroom (for those nights they want you close by).

Now, admittedly, TORNSBORG doesn't look like the comfiest armchair in the world, but sofa beds usually aren't the comfiest sofas, either. At least this way you don't have to sacrifice the biggest seat in the house. Plus, the utility of this piece is hard to refuse, and a few extra cushions and a throw would go a long way, here.

IKEA TORNSBORG Armchair-Bed in Naggen Beige/Pine £299 at IKEA Features:

• Ideal for small spaces

• Quick transformation from chair to bed

• At-home assembly

• Single bed

• Regular bed height Perfect to hide in the corner of a living room, add to a kid’s bedroom or even pop in your home office, this armchair-bed is a real space saver. With a firm, 10cm thick mattress promising ample support, it’s time for your overnight guests to wave goodbye to airbeds and flimsy sofa bed mattresses thanks to this futon-style piece.

Another winning design by Swedish juggernauts IKEA, the TORNSBORG armchair-bed is perfect for minimalist spaces. The exposed wood design is simple but also hides the bed function, leaving unassuming guests wowed when you unfold your armchair and present a sturdy single bed in just seconds.

By day, TORNSBORG is a deep-seated armchair with a sleek design that slots easily in the corner of any room and can be painlessly moved around depending on your needs. Unfolding forwards by sliding on subtle wheels, it transforms into a single bed effortlessly, taking less than 10 seconds.

Unlike many other sofa beds, TORNSBORG is a similar height to a normal bed, making it easier to get into and out of, with the arm rests adding extra touch points. And best of all? TORNSBORG is quick and easy to assemble at home, just like all of the IKEA furniture we know and love.

The Alternatives

Swyft Model 08 Chair Bed £1,299 at Swyft Home Swyft’s Model 8 is another stylish armchair that just so happens to hide a sofa bed inside. Specifically masterminded for small spaces, treat your guests to a thick foam mattress come nighttime after you’ve enjoyed your ultra comfy armchair all day long. Available within two weeks and in 30 different fabrics, there’s also an add-on mattress topper if you entertain guests more frequently. Next Brushed Weave Light Warm Grey Palma Single Sofa Bed £350 at Next UK This accent armchair-bed may be slightly more conspicuous than IKEA's offering, but it gets away with it by being effortlessly stylish, too. Upholstered in a tactile brushed gray, an off-white bouclé, or an olive green chenille, this curvaceous single sofa bed would fit neatly in the corner of any small living room while also holding its own. Unfolding in three easy steps with extra legs to support the end of the bed, hosting unexpected overnight guests is about to be a stylish breeze. Rit Concept Nia Single Sofa Bed £559 at ritconcept.com For something equally minimalist but much more stylish, Rit Concept’s Ria Single Sofa Bed is a no-brainer. Available in three materials and four colors, this low-lying reclining chair is upholstered with plump tufting and hides a single bed extension beneath it which unfolds like pulling out a draw. Remove the cushions and you could even use this square piece as an ottoman. MADE.COM Haru Single 1-Seater Sofa Bed in Olive Green Corduroy £350 at made.com If TORNSBORG is just too simple for your carefully curated living room, I love this single seat armchair-bed, especially in the earthy olive green colourway. Just as compact and also built on a wooden frame, Haru sits closer to the floor but boasts a thicker mattress and tactile corduroy finish. It’s also available in a warm nutmeg orange tone, an off-white bouclé, or maximalists can opt for a stripey number in two shades of blue. Loaf Jonesy Love Seat Sofa Bed £1,595 at loaf.com If you have space for a proper armchair, Loaf’s Jonesy Love Seat Sofa Bed is my top pick. Handcrafted in Britain using the brand's signature filling for the perfect squish, expect a super-comfy armchair on top of solid oak legs, folding out like a classic sofa bed to reveal a proper pocket-sprung mattress. Available in heaps of colors, you can tailor this piece to the living room scheme you’ve already curated. Laura James Una Single Sofa Bed in Green Velvet £219.99 at laura-james.co.uk For more of a statement armchair-bed, this style is upholstered in an indulgent 'Art Deco' green, blue, subtle gray, or more striking yellow velvet (as well as more classic oatmeal, soft beige, and warm white shades of linen). Unfolding from a simple chair into a thick single mattress in just two movements — with extra legs hidden in zipped pockets — Una can also be unfolded halfway and used as a recliner alternative so you can enjoy this piece just as much as your guests.

These armchair beds prove you don’t need a spare bedroom or a particularly spacious home to host guests. But, if you do have a little bit more room to play with, discover some of the best guest bedroom ideas — hosting season is just around the corner!