Skip the Sofa Bed — IKEA Just Dropped an Armchair Alternative That's Perfect for Smaller Spaces (and Means You Don't Have to Sacrifice Your Entire Sofa for Guests)

Meet TORNSBORG: quick to arrive and easy to assemble, your last-minute guest accommodation is sorted

IKEA TORNSBORG Armchair-bed
(Image credit: IKEA)
By
published
in Features

If you've got a small space without a spare bedroom, it's completely understandable that you might be reluctant to swap your comfortable sofa for a sofa-bed, just to be able to host the occassional guest. But, don't worry, there's a better solution than a blow-up mattress: IKEA's just-released TORNSBORG armchair-bed.

Priced at a very reasonable £299, the surprisingly minimalist solid wood armchair has simple beige cushions and unfolds into a single mattress. Following the launch of a similar two-seater style earlier this year, the single sleeper sofa isn't too bulky, meaning it's easy to fit into smaller living rooms, studios, or even a kids' bedroom (for those nights they want you close by).

Now, admittedly, TORNSBORG doesn't look like the comfiest armchair in the world, but sofa beds usually aren't the comfiest sofas, either. At least this way you don't have to sacrifice the biggest seat in the house. Plus, the utility of this piece is hard to refuse, and a few extra cushions and a throw would go a long way, here.

Another winning design by Swedish juggernauts IKEA, the TORNSBORG armchair-bed is perfect for minimalist spaces. The exposed wood design is simple but also hides the bed function, leaving unassuming guests wowed when you unfold your armchair and present a sturdy single bed in just seconds.

By day, TORNSBORG is a deep-seated armchair with a sleek design that slots easily in the corner of any room and can be painlessly moved around depending on your needs. Unfolding forwards by sliding on subtle wheels, it transforms into a single bed effortlessly, taking less than 10 seconds.

Unlike many other sofa beds, TORNSBORG is a similar height to a normal bed, making it easier to get into and out of, with the arm rests adding extra touch points. And best of all? TORNSBORG is quick and easy to assemble at home, just like all of the IKEA furniture we know and love.

The Alternatives

These armchair beds prove you don’t need a spare bedroom or a particularly spacious home to host guests. But, if you do have a little bit more room to play with, discover some of the best guest bedroom ideas — hosting season is just around the corner!

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.