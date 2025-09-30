This New IKEA Lamp Has a Secret Extra Function That Helps Keep Your Sides From Being Too Cluttered — And Looks Ridiculously Cool, too
Don't let your tech drag your room's design down — this table lamp that doubles as a speaker is contemporary, stylish, and makes setting the mood simple
What is an interior without a little ambiance? Lighting set on a permanent soft glow, and a little music gently playing in the background — these are the details that set the mood of a room. But a boring black speaker cluttering up your styling? Pffft, we can do better than that.
Leave it to IKEA to have the answer when it comes to stylish home tech. The brand has just dropped a new range of products (including a retro-inspired speaker and colorful charging cables), but it's the BLOMPRAKT Bluetooth speaker lamp that's caught my eye. The glossy table lamp resembles the trending mushroom style, but wait — it's got an integrated Bluetooth speaker for easy listening.
Yes, this speaker-lamp hybrid has all the perks of added ambiance-enhancing decor, wrapped up in one stylish IKEA product. Sure, that pocket-sized all-black portable speaker is handy on the go, but why not make your listening room ideas feel more intentional? This is how.
The high-gloss finish and mushroom lamp-inspired silhouette give the piece a modern retro decor feeling, but with futuristic-style tech. You can connect to Spotify, so with the tap of a button, you can pick up your playlist where you left off. This piece comes in a sleek, minimalist white colorway or this soft baby blue for a pop of soothing color. £40 for a speaker and a lamp? Adding to my cart immediately.
As the world becomes more and more technologically advanced, finding sleek ways to incorporate smart home gadgets into your interiors without it feeling overwhelming is essential.
I've always loved the idea of moodscaping with scents, but something about sound specifically has the ability to change your mood, the atmosphere at home, and bring people together. Whether it's podcasts and audiobooks with your family, or enjoying a curated playlist when having friends over for dinner.
Of course, with a find as good as this, I had to see what else was out there to shop. Below are six more stylish speakers to help blend your tech into your room design. Entertaining season is about to be next level.
This lamp is part of the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK speaker lamp collection, which is a true testament to how well the brand does contemporary tech. Who knew floor lamps could be both techy and stylish? The rattan-like shade allows this piece to be styled in more traditional interiors while still bringing that same level of streamlined tech.
I know summer has sadly come to an end, but that doesn't mean outdoor entertaining is completely over — it's just about making this warmer and cozier. For that, outdoor table lamps are a must. And while you're at it, why not make it an outdoor speaker lamp?
A fan of mushroom lamps? This portable design taps into the retro style but with futuristic tech. Available in a few different colors and finishes, it features an LED light and 360° built-in Bluetooth speaker. It connects seamlessly to your phone, and the light has nine different settings to choose from.
Use a picture of music to conceal your music with Samsung's Music Frame. Made with six individual speakers to optimize sound, it can connect to wifi and Bluetooth. And the best part? You can put your own photos in it!
Smell-maxxing is set to be the biggest wellness trend for our homes this year, and for that, this speaker-diffuser hybrid is perfect for capturing that feeling with a little added ambiance.
If you already have your lamps and candles sorted, then a stylish speaker is a much-needed final touch. A speaker is something you will use endlessly in your home, so having one that doesn't interrupt your design feels essential. This piece is worth the investment and can easily slide into bookcases for a streamlined look.
Ready for a more tech-suave interior? You may have been impressed with this IKEA Bluetooth speaker lamp, but what if I told you there is such a thing as a speaker-table-lamp-phone charger hybrid? Yes, smart side tables are a thing, and luckily, Livingetc already has a few favorites.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.