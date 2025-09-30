This New IKEA Lamp Has a Secret Extra Function That Helps Keep Your Sides From Being Too Cluttered — And Looks Ridiculously Cool, too

Don't let your tech drag your room's design down — this table lamp that doubles as a speaker is contemporary, stylish, and makes setting the mood simple

Image of a dark blue bedroom with a wite bed with red and white bedding. There is a wooden side table that is in the center of the frame that has a white Bluetooth speaker lamp on it, as well as a water glass and some books.
(Image credit: IKEA)
Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features

What is an interior without a little ambiance? Lighting set on a permanent soft glow, and a little music gently playing in the background — these are the details that set the mood of a room. But a boring black speaker cluttering up your styling? Pffft, we can do better than that.

Leave it to IKEA to have the answer when it comes to stylish home tech. The brand has just dropped a new range of products (including a retro-inspired speaker and colorful charging cables), but it's the BLOMPRAKT Bluetooth speaker lamp that's caught my eye. The glossy table lamp resembles the trending mushroom style, but wait — it's got an integrated Bluetooth speaker for easy listening.

Yes, this speaker-lamp hybrid has all the perks of added ambiance-enhancing decor, wrapped up in one stylish IKEA product. Sure, that pocket-sized all-black portable speaker is handy on the go, but why not make your listening room ideas feel more intentional? This is how.

As the world becomes more and more technologically advanced, finding sleek ways to incorporate smart home gadgets into your interiors without it feeling overwhelming is essential.

I've always loved the idea of moodscaping with scents, but something about sound specifically has the ability to change your mood, the atmosphere at home, and bring people together. Whether it's podcasts and audiobooks with your family, or enjoying a curated playlist when having friends over for dinner.

A baby blue Bluetooth speaker on a low, wooden bench next to a large black flower vase. The room is white with black floors, and there are white linen curtains drawn in the room.
While white goes with everything, this baby blue color is a soft pop of color.
Image credit: IKEA
A white Bluetooth speaker lamp on a thin, green, metal side table next to an orange sofa.
The glossy finish provides a stylish, modern look to any space.
Image credit: IKEA

Of course, with a find as good as this, I had to see what else was out there to shop. Below are six more stylish speakers to help blend your tech into your room design. Entertaining season is about to be next level.

Ready for a more tech-suave interior? You may have been impressed with this IKEA Bluetooth speaker lamp, but what if I told you there is such a thing as a speaker-table-lamp-phone charger hybrid? Yes, smart side tables are a thing, and luckily, Livingetc already has a few favorites.

TOPICS
Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.