Whether It’s Date Night or an Intimate Dinner Party, This Romantic Oil Table Lamp Is My New Entertaining Must-Have
Even as a last-minute addition, these table accessories set the mood with just the light of a wick
Living in a furnished studio with limited leeway on creative styling, most of my interior inspiration manifests through accessorizing. And so, I'm always on the lookout for beautiful, but not-so-permanent, ways to set the mood when hosting or simply enjoying my rent.
And on a random search for inspiration, I found myself on ABASK and completely taken by Wolfard Glassblowing Co.'s Flower Bulb Hand-Blown Glass Lamps. They're subtle in form but carry an intense charm when styled as table centerpieces.
Let's take a better look at these romantic oil table lamps and what to consider when using them. And if they're sold out by the time you find yourself here, there's plenty to shop below.
I'll admit I love choosing scented candles for a dinner party. But sometimes I want the menu to do the talking while still having the subtle glow of candles bringing the vibe in. And while unscented candles are certainly an option, I think these darling oil table lamps are a step above.
When using these lamps, it's best to fill them with odor-free, smokeless, and renewable oil. This Clear Lamp Oil from CLEARCRAFT is Amazon's choice with a 4.6-star rating, and fits the bill.
All you have to do once filled is arrange them on your table, and light them before dining begins. They will instantly bring a dose of soft warmth to your space. And in case you were wondering, they work just as well for outdoor table settings, too.
I'm in love with these Aura Oil Lamps by Mette Ditmer. They come in a range of colors, but this moody brown is a great idea for autumn table decor.
This Fyr Ship Lamp by Design House Stockholm is a cool decor moment for space age interiors with its clean form and chrome shine juxtaposed with the traditional medium.
If you're looking for more fun ways to bring bubbles of ambient light into your home, our guide to candle sand will help you explore a mod format that ushers fragrance in, too.
