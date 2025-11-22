Wait, You Never Knew You Could Get 'Scented Matchsticks'? They're the Cool Way to Light Candles That Only Adds to Your Home's Fragrance

Matches have been getting a lot of love lately. I, myself, tend to request taking away a pretty box at a charming bar or restaurant. And on such a recent sidequest, I remembered the existence of scented matchsticks.

I've always been curious but never quite knew how they work, where to use them, and most importantly, where to buy a box that would complete my coffee table vignette. I'm always up for finding new ways to make my home smell good, so I sought out answers to all of these questions.

Is it a little indulgent and maybe even slightly less potent compared to a regular scented candle? Yes. But this isn't just about perfuming your home (an obvious added benefit). It's also about making a statement — you're cool and you've got the matches to prove it.

How Do Scented Matchsticks Work?

To put it simply, scented matches are not so different from incense. The general rule is to strike your perfumed matchstick of choice, let it light, and then blow it out after a couple of seconds.

Then, you can set it down on an incense-safe bowl or balance it on the lip of an ashtray and let it make your living room smell amazing. Just remember to keep it away from flammable materials and ensure that the smoked end is resting above the inside of the bowl so as not to make a mess. And always glance at the directions.

It might not be the quickest way to scent your entire home and fill it with a fragrance that throws far and wide. However, these tiny (and mighty) fragrance mediums are perfect for when you're having a chat on the couch and you just want a little something to set the mood.

Plus, you have to admit that it makes for a chic moment that's bound to come with questions and compliments from your friends in the know.

If you ask me, incense is back in a big way! Even Seth Rogen's in on the trend, and his collection with ripple+ is another moment of proof that you can do it in style. But if you want something slightly more demure and homemade, then our guide to creating an incense bowl might inspire your next DIY day.