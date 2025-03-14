How to Create an Incense Bowl That Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing — All You Need Is These 3 Ingredients

It's tough to come by mod fragrance formats, especially since the classic scenting ways never fail to work wonders. So when I got a whiff of the incense bowl aesthetic, it's safe to say my interest was piqued. And what really sold this concept is the fact that it's totally DIY-friendly.

I pride myself on knowing how to make a home smell good and while I'd love to take the credit, it's usually all thanks to store-bought room sprays and charming candles. But this incense bowl gives me the chance to curate a fragrance that fits my home to a t.

Aside from being fairly inexpensive, easy to make, and totally chic, it also happens to be Kourtney Kardashian Barker-approved. Word is she has a couple of her own incense bowls at work around her home, so we figured we'd get in on the trend and learn for ourselves. And here's how you can too.

What You'll Need

As with any DIY, the first step is to get your tools and ingredients together. As for making your own incense bowl, here's everything you need.



• Incense brick — Typically made from natural ingredients, incense bricks are small, smokeless cubes that make home scenting safe and organic. Since they tend to be the star of the show, it's important to choose the best incense at your avail for a truly authentic scenting experience. These Natural Incense Smudge Bricks from Amazon boast an amber oudh scent that's bound to make your home smell like a spa.

• Incense sand — This is a smooth, dry sand that is generally used to protect the brick and balance the heat emitted in an incense bowl. I found this Asayu Japan Grey Incense Ash from Amazon, and it's the perfect color to camouflage any residual ash.

• Incense bowl — Essentially, this is what a jar is to a candle. Your incense bowl will house your creation and allow you to shift it from space to space with ease. If you're looking for inspiration, take a look at the incense bowls I have my heart set on.

Minimalist Travertine Stone Incense Holder View at Amazon Price: £18

Color: Beige If you love the concept of an incense bowl but aren't quite sold on the look of open incense sand, this Minimalist Travertine Stone Incense Holder from Amazon is perfect for you. Simply pop the lid on when in use or out of use and you're good to go. Fazeek Wave Incense Holder Set View at Ssense Price: £23

Color: Orange I am obsessed with this Fazeek Orange Wave Incense Holder Set from Ssense. It has so much character and can turn something simple like an incense bowl into a statement scenting moment. Plus, it's also available in gray and pink colorways, depending on the aesthetic you're going for. Wabi Sabi Style Incense Mud Bowl View at Etsy Price: £40

Color: Brown You can never go wrong with a classic look and this Wabi Sabi Style Incense Mud Bowl from Etsy proves just that. Although made for incense sticks, this versatile piece can work just as well in the form of an incense bowl. The minimalist form and aged finish offer effortless charm.

How to Make an Incense Bowl

It's easier than you think! (Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

Thankfully, making an incense bowl is extremely straightforward. No rocket science here which makes it one of those DIYs that is actually user-friendly.

Start by cleaning your incense bowl and letting it dry thoroughly. Then pour your chosen incense sand into the bowl and fill to a third of the way. Lastly, pop a couple of incense bricks on top and light them whenever you want a refreshing spruce by way of scent.

The next time you have guests over, keep your cabinet of room sprays and candles shut. Instead, let your gorgeous new incense bowl make your living room smell amazing while setting the ambiance.

FAQs

What Are the Benefits of Using Incense Bricks?

Besides being brilliant home scenting agents, Dr. Deborah Lee, a sleep expert at Bed Factory Direct, tells us that they can also have a great effect on sleep quality. "This is because they influence relaxation, stress reduction, and general air quality," she says. You can purchase scents such as lavender or chamomile which are beneficial towards sleep quality and can help calm the nervous system, making them a great thing to incorporate into your bedroom.

"Common causes of bad sleep include overthinking and anxiety, which incense bowls can help with as they can help create a meditative atmosphere. As a sleep expert, incense bowls are one of the best ways to make your bedroom smell nice. It's something that I definitely recommend incorporating with the right scents to help create a mellow atmosphere and help relax any sense of nerves or anxiety that you’re suffering with as you’re trying to fall asleep.'"

If you have a wellness room in your home, I believe that this incense bowl would make the perfect finishing touch. And if you're a small space dweller, try and house this aromatic incense bowl in any space you tend to unwind in.

Be it a meditation corner, a journaling nook, or even a bedroom. Light your incense bowl and watch as your home scentually transforms.