Seth Rogen Just Dropped a Collection With This Incense Brand, and It Just So Happens to be Totally Autumn-Friendly

Yes, Seth Rogen won his first Emmy this week for AppleTV's The Studio. But, he also dropped a collection of incense droplets with ripple+, and that's what I'm obsessing over right now.

And as someone who often relies on ripple+ to make my home smell good, I am excited to bring this new range into my living space and include it in my daily scenting rituals.

But first, let's take a look at this new launch in-depth and what makes it perfect for introducing a wave of autumnal ambiance through home perfuming, while keeping it punchy and cool.

Houseplant x Ripple+

Whoever said incense couldn't be cute hasn't seen this. (Image credit: ripple+)

Houseplant By ripple⁺ home Incense Droplets Sampler Scent Set £30 at Urban Outfitters (US) Includes: 48 Incense Droplets + 1 Sea Glass Holder Pick your scent, drop it onto its gorgeous sea glass accessory, light it until it embers, then blow it out and let the fragrance flow through your home.

After every weekly reset, you will probably find me lighting a couple of ripple+ incense droplets and setting my intentions for the days ahead. It has gone past being just another way to make my living room smell nice. It's now an integral part of tuning my home to my mood.

So, when I found out that Canadian actor and comedian, Seth Rogen, joined forces with the ripple+ team to design a set of bold, new incense droplets, I was immediately intrigued.

Seth's lifestyle brand, Houseplant, and this London-based home fragrance brand have blended design and moodscaping to create a tray of incense that will transform the ambiance of your home based on the vibe you wish to set.

And when it comes to the menu of fragrance notes, there's a little something for every genre of scent. Firstly, the light pink incense droplets boast a 'sweet herb' scent in an artistic blend of white tea and evening primrose.

Next, there's 'old money leather' which comes in pretty hot pink cones. This melange of saffron and fine leather is a gorgeous choice for an evening of hosting at your home bar.

It's not just making your home smell pleasant, it's setting a mood. (Image credit: ripple+)

Houseplant By ripple⁺ home Incense Droplets Ash & Scent Set £75 at Urban Outfitters (US) Includes: 64 Incense Droplets + 1 Marble Holder My favorite part of this extended set is the beautiful marbled holder that can be used as a stunning catch-all when not in use.

Thirdly, there's the 'baked goods' incense droplet in orange. And this is one for the refined gourmand-lovers who can separate the sickeningly sweet from the perfectly toasty saccharine fragrances. Definitely falling into the latter category, you can expect sugar and spiced cinnamon cut with bergamot for a convivial air of fragrance.

And lastly, this collaboration has also introduced 'rich pine' green incense droplets for homes that lean towards organically earthy scents. With a classic mix of pine, cedar, and sandalwood, I recommend lighting this by your front door to make your entryway smell welcoming.

If you wish to test the fragrances before you commit to this scenting experience, then the Houseplant Mini Pack is the way to go. Otherwise, you can pick between the Sampler Set or the Ash & Scent Set for an impressively perfumed home, which will no doubt have guests asking you to spill your scenting secrets.

If you're all about perfuming your home and creating an ambiance that feels warm and inviting, then I recommend looking at our guide on how to make an incense bowl. It's the next step in crafting a reputation for a beautiful home.