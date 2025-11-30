4 Festive Decorating Tricks to Steal From This Year's Claridge's x Burberry Christmas Tree — According to Interior Stylists

What do you get when you cross a luxury British designer with one of the most famous hotel lobbies in the world? Luxury London hotel Claridge’s and Burberry may have the answer!

Celebrating its arrival in the highest of fashion (think Knights in Armour adorned in Burberry scarves), Claridge’s rolled out the red carpet this week to reveal its exquisite Christmas tree collaboration with British design house Burberry. Standing in the London hotel’s iconic Art Deco lobby, this colossal 16-foot tree is a true celebration of British design, showcasing the work of Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee.

Built around a classic color scheme, this tree proves even traditional Christmas decorating shades can be modernized for today’s festive trends. Its deep winter palette of greens and golds, punctuated with highlights of burgundy and purple tartan, mirrors the hotel’s renowned opulent design, making it a real winner with designers and stylists.

In our eyes, it’s a scheme worthy of everyone’s hallway or living room, and we’ve got the professional's tips on how to achieve this look at home (without the Burberry budget).

1. Go Big or Bow Home

Bows made from luxurious textiles remain a big trend in decorating. (Image credit: Claridge's X Burberry)

Featuring a tangle of textured ribbons, the Burberry X Claridge's tree firmly proves the 2025 Christmas bow is this year’s festive design MVP.

Speaking on the choice to lead the design with bows, Claridge's said the tree is “adorned with vibrant bows — Victorian symbol of unity — crafted from surplus Burberry fabrics.” According to designer Jane Rockett, co-founder of Rockett St George, it's this maximalist approach that really works for her.

“What I love most about the Burberry x Claridge’s Christmas tree is the indulgent use of oversized bows. Bows are a huge trend this year, and as proven by both Burberry and Claridge's, bows bring maximum drama and instant luxury to any space, big or small.”

Jane Rockett's top tip to recreate this look at home: layering. “Focus on beautifully tied, generous bows in velvet or satin, and layer them throughout the tree. It’s an effortless way to introduce depth, heighten texture, and create an unmistakably high-end, fashion finish. This year, I'll be decorating my tree with cushioned bows in red for a traditional take on the trend."

What we love about this trend is just how approachable it is. Just like Daniel Lee, you can create your own ribbons from fabric offcuts and recycled materials. Or for some ready-made designer bows, take a look at our top picks below.

2. Contain Your Color

As tempting as it is to get carried away with color schemes, to achieve this luxury Claridge's look, it's all about considering the look as a whole.

According to designer Lisa Hensby, owner of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio, you have to start with a plan. She says, “To get a similarly high-end tree for less, think like a stylist before you think like a shopper. Start with one clear story or mood so every choice feels intentional.”

“Keep your palette tight with three or four shades max," says Lisa. "Then, repeat them in different finishes like matt, velvet, metallic to make it look layered and expensive.”

For a scheme inspired by Daniel Lee’s design, focus on the core colors of purple, burgundy, and gold. From here, you can expand into different materials, just as Daniel has, with velvet, tartan, and taffeta ribbons.

3. Focus on Foliage

Dramatic florals make the Christmas tree feel fuller. (Image credit: Claridge's X Burberry)

Texture is a pillar of good design. Whether it’s interiors, gardens, or in this case, Christmas trees, combining different textures lies at the heart of a great tree design.

For Daniel Lee’s design, this meant a combination of soft fabric ribbons, spiked Scottish thistle flowers, and smooth, delicate glass ornaments hidden amongst the naturally rustic Christmas tree foliage.

Lisa Hensby explains that to achieve a Claridge's-style tree, you need to look at the season’s natural offerings. “Bring in nature for depth in your Christmas tree. Weave foliage, berries, dried flowers, or thistle-style picks right into the branches – not just on the surface. It’s a low-cost trick that adds movement and that luxe, curated fullness. Repetition is what gives a tree identity, and that ‘done on purpose’ feel.”

Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Miaad Latoof agrees. In her opinion, texture has to be the focus rather than volume. She says, “Recreating the Claridge’s x Burberry tree is far more about approach than budget. Prioritise texture, not volume.”

“The beauty of this look isn’t in expensive ornaments,” says Latoof, “it’s in the richness of the textures. Instead of filling your tree with lots of small baubles, invest in a few metres of ribbon in a deep, luxurious tone — velvet, satin, or a subtle tartan. A single high-quality ribbon used thoughtfully throughout the tree can create that same layered, fashion-led effect. It feels intentional and far more impactful than scattering dozens of random decorations.”

To achieve a foliage look similar to Claridge's tree, look specifically for artificial sprigs of red amaranthus and blue thistles!

4. Suit your Surroundings

Chessboard pieces make the checkerboard floor feel magical. (Image credit: Claridge's X Burberry)

One element of Lee’s tree design that truly excels is its enhancement of the hotel lobby's existing features.

The dark walnut staircase deepens the tree’s traditional burgundy accents, while the gold tree ribbons mirror the surrounding mustard-toned walls. The tree isn’t trying to fit in with a trend; rather, it elevates the room’s existing style. Even the playful chess pieces on the lobby’s iconic Art Deco checkerboard floor add a fun touch – a perfect example of Lee combining the long-standing Burberry knight logo and the historical hotel floor.

To help your tree complement the room it’s in, try to mirror your decor colours in the tree's design. Material is a great way of linking the two – especially in highlighted areas such as the top and bottom of a tree. Perhaps you have some forest-green accent pillows in your living room that you can scatter around the tree's base as an alternative to a tree skirt – just like in Lee's design.

The deep purple tartan cushions Lee opted for highlight the smaller purple accents throughout the tree, reflect the tree's twinkling lights, and give the tree a cosy Christmas vibe.

Designer Lisa Hensby says, “Don’t underestimate the top and the base of a tree. A sculptural topper – even a DIY ribbon burst or dried stem cluster – and a styled skirt or gathered fabric in your palette will make the whole thing feel designed rather than simply decorated.”

For more decorating inspiration, this is how interior designers decorate their homes for Christmas.