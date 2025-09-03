John Lewis Just Opened Its Christmas Shop for 2025 — These Are the 4 Looks (and the Best Baubles) Everyone Will Be Buying This Year

It may only be the beginning of September, but, and don't hate me for saying this, Christmas is pretty much here.

From the countless TikToks of advent calendar unboxings to the emergence of twinkly lights on the local high streets, it feels as though as soon as summer is over, the Christmas season begins. But a new year means new trends, and if one voice is going to lead the way for this year's Christmas decorating ideas, it's got to be the reigning king of Christmas himself. No, not Michael Buble, I'm talking about the other king of Christmas, John Lewis.

That's right, John Lewis has already opened its Christmas Shop, and let me tell you, it's already set to be a star-studded affair, and I'm not just talking about the tree toppers. With collaborations with the likes of Stranger Things, as well as a fair share of some more traditional baubles, there's a little something for everyone here.

So without building up any more suspense, here are the trends John Lewis expects to take over this festive season.

Heirloom Splendour

Cozy, kitsch, and nostalgic, Heirloom Splendour has a welcoming, cozy feel to it. (Image credit: John Lewis)

If you dream of a Little Women period drama-style Christmas, with a sprinkling of 70s kitsch decorations, this collection is going to be right up your street.

With all the charm and romance of a deeply sentimental decoration, passed down through generations, but none of the preciousness, this collection is homely, nostalgic, and full of playful fun.

And while it may play on the nostalgia factor, it never feels old-fashioned. Bountiful bows, retro-inspired, glittering baubles, and adorable felt mice brimming with character come together to form a line that feels like a cup of hot chocolate on a winter's eve.

John Lewis Heirloom Splendour Spa Mouse With Wine Felt Tree Decoration £10 at John Lewis If you want to know what my winter spirit animal looks like, look no further. Freshly bathed, bundled up in fresh, fluffy towels, and armed with a bottle of vino, Waitrose finest, of course. This one isn't a want, it's a need. John Lewis Heirloom Splendour Jam Heart Biscuit Felt Tree Decoration £6 at John Lewis Sweet, nostalgic, and with just a little pop of color, this jam biscuit is almost as good as the real thing. John Lewis Velvet Hanging Bow £8 at John Lewis Bows were everywhere last year, and, by the looks of it, they aren't going anywhere just yet. This big, velvet version can be attached to just about anything, and will bring a coquette-ish Christmas joy to your home.

Enchanting Tales

Enchanting Tales is heavy on the prints, with candy cane stripes and harlequin-patterned baubles. (Image credit: John Lewis)

Christmas has long been referred to as the most magical time of year, but why not take it one step further and bring that magic into your home? The Enchanting Tales collection allows you to do exactly that, capturing the childlike sense of wonder we all felt around the festive season, and turning it into elegant, sparkling pieces of decor.

As a child, a trip to the pantomime was undoubtedly one of the highlights of my Christmas checklist, and with plenty of rich jewel tones, sparkling beading, and felt mice dressed up in circus garb, these baubles allow me to transport back to that unadulterated sense of joy yet again.

Rich, ornate, and vibrant, Enchanting Tales offers up a Christmas tale sheathed in gold.

John Lewis Enchanting Tales Faceted Diamond Bauble £10 at John Lewis With a gold sheen and tiny studs of pearls, this harlequin-printed bauble is the epitome of circus chic. John Lewis Enchanting Tales Conductor Cat Felt Tree Decoration £8 at John Lewis What a very distinguished cat! This little conductor brings an esteemed flair to the branches of your Christmas tree. John Lewis Battery Operated Pre-Lit Led Christmas Tree in Painted Ceramic Pot £30 at John Lewis Perfect for smaller homes, this 61cm tall pre-lit tree lets you indulge in the enchanted tale magic, without having to give up half of your living room.

Worldly Treasures

Bring a Worldwide Flair to your tree with this collection. (Image credit: John Lewis)

If you've got a touch of the wanderlust in you, the Worldly Treasures collection may appeal to your globe-trotter tendencies.

Here, you'll find all your travel essentials, including your passport, backpack, and luggage, shrunk down into adorable baubles, accompanied by iconic symbols from various cultures. I'm talking tiny felt soy sauce bottles, and beaded bicycles overflowing with blooms, as if plucked off the streets of Amsterdam.

John Lewis Worldly Treasures Passport Bauble £8 at John Lewis Even if this is the closest I get to a holiday this winter, I'll still feel pretty satisfied. Why would I want to leave behind such an adorable decoration, anyway. John Lewis Worldly Treasures Hanging Sloth Felt Tree Decoration £10 at John Lewis What could be cuter than a lazy, hanging sloth? A lazy hanging sloth clinging to your Christmas tree; that's what. John Lewis Worldly Treasures Satin Snake Tree Decoration £8 at John Lewis Celebrate the last few weeks of the Year of the Snake with this green, satin bauble.

Ancient Wonders

Your dino-obsessed little ones are guaranteed to loved this collection. (Image credit: John Lewis)

While Heirloom Splendour may bring a retro feel to your Christmas tree, Ancient Wonders looks even further back for its inspiration. And I mean much, much further. Like, prehistoric further.

But it's not all dinosaurs and mammoths; this collection draws on the festive spirit found in the natural world as a whole. So you can expect lots of cuddly penguins, alabaster polar bears, and of course, a healthy sprinkling of reindeer too.

John Lewis Ancient Wonders Yeti With Baby Felt Tree Decoration £10 at John Lewis Now, this might just be my favorite of the whole collection. There's something heart-warmingly sweet about this smiling family of yetis arriving back from their fishing trip. John Lewis Ancient Wonders Moulded Ball Bauble £8 at John Lewis I love the textured, rustic look of this bauble; it would be a great way to build some depth on a neutral tree-scape. John Lewis Rattan Micro Led Mushrooms £75 at John Lewis Mushrooms have been having a bit of a moment in interiors recently, and these wicker versions studded with LED lights would be cute no matter the season.

This collection has officially gotten me all excited for Christmas... I think it might be time for me to study up on these designer tricks for decorating at Christmas.