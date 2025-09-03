John Lewis Just Opened Its Christmas Shop for 2025 — These Are the 4 Looks (and the Best Baubles) Everyone Will Be Buying This Year
From classic period drama vibes to kitschy camp decorations, here's what the iconic store's Christmas shop is stocked with for the festive season
It may only be the beginning of September, but, and don't hate me for saying this, Christmas is pretty much here.
From the countless TikToks of advent calendar unboxings to the emergence of twinkly lights on the local high streets, it feels as though as soon as summer is over, the Christmas season begins. But a new year means new trends, and if one voice is going to lead the way for this year's Christmas decorating ideas, it's got to be the reigning king of Christmas himself. No, not Michael Buble, I'm talking about the other king of Christmas, John Lewis.
That's right, John Lewis has already opened its Christmas Shop, and let me tell you, it's already set to be a star-studded affair, and I'm not just talking about the tree toppers. With collaborations with the likes of Stranger Things, as well as a fair share of some more traditional baubles, there's a little something for everyone here.
So without building up any more suspense, here are the trends John Lewis expects to take over this festive season.
Heirloom Splendour
If you dream of a Little Women period drama-style Christmas, with a sprinkling of 70s kitsch decorations, this collection is going to be right up your street.
With all the charm and romance of a deeply sentimental decoration, passed down through generations, but none of the preciousness, this collection is homely, nostalgic, and full of playful fun.
And while it may play on the nostalgia factor, it never feels old-fashioned. Bountiful bows, retro-inspired, glittering baubles, and adorable felt mice brimming with character come together to form a line that feels like a cup of hot chocolate on a winter's eve.
Enchanting Tales
Christmas has long been referred to as the most magical time of year, but why not take it one step further and bring that magic into your home? The Enchanting Tales collection allows you to do exactly that, capturing the childlike sense of wonder we all felt around the festive season, and turning it into elegant, sparkling pieces of decor.
As a child, a trip to the pantomime was undoubtedly one of the highlights of my Christmas checklist, and with plenty of rich jewel tones, sparkling beading, and felt mice dressed up in circus garb, these baubles allow me to transport back to that unadulterated sense of joy yet again.
Rich, ornate, and vibrant, Enchanting Tales offers up a Christmas tale sheathed in gold.
Worldly Treasures
If you've got a touch of the wanderlust in you, the Worldly Treasures collection may appeal to your globe-trotter tendencies.
Here, you'll find all your travel essentials, including your passport, backpack, and luggage, shrunk down into adorable baubles, accompanied by iconic symbols from various cultures. I'm talking tiny felt soy sauce bottles, and beaded bicycles overflowing with blooms, as if plucked off the streets of Amsterdam.
Ancient Wonders
While Heirloom Splendour may bring a retro feel to your Christmas tree, Ancient Wonders looks even further back for its inspiration. And I mean much, much further. Like, prehistoric further.
But it's not all dinosaurs and mammoths; this collection draws on the festive spirit found in the natural world as a whole. So you can expect lots of cuddly penguins, alabaster polar bears, and of course, a healthy sprinkling of reindeer too.
This collection has officially gotten me all excited for Christmas... I think it might be time for me to study up on these designer tricks for decorating at Christmas.
