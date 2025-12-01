My Mum Insists on This One Bathroom Cleaning Ritual Every Day to Keep Shower Screens Looking as Pretty as Possible
Say goodbye to your foggy, streaky shower doors. Investing in a stylish squeegee will make this task a daily joy
I know, I know, stylish and squeegee don't exactly sound like two words that belong in the same sentence, let alone directly after one another, but I'm here to prove this belief wrong.
Here's the bathroom cleaning hack many of us may not know — if you want your shower to look top-notch, you've got to be squeegeeing it every day. That's right, just as you clean your body every day, you should be cleaning your shower too. Just think of them as a package deal. Regular cleaning is the only thing that can prevent limescale from building up on the glass, causing streaky finishes, especially if you live in a hard water area.
But, if you're anything like me, integrating something into your daily routine will only work if it appeals to your aesthetic sensibilities. It may sound shallow, but it works, and these squeegees are a testament to that. Because, ever since I invested in a chic, brushed-brass squeegee, my shower has never looked better. I've scoured the web to find the coolest ones on the market, so all you have to do is commit to a quick, daily wipe down.
Starting strong - I told you squeegees could be chic. This warm, brown-toned grey design is all straight lines and sharp edges, offering up the sleekest, smartest shower cleaning device possible. The adhesive wall-mount is small and inconspicuous, too. This one would be great in particularly small bathrooms.
A more traditionally luxe look, this brushed brass model from Arrezzo may lack the sleek modernism of the former design, but its classic, luxurious minimalism is sure to appeal to many. The holder is attached using screws, so you won't have to worry about it coming loose.
ABI Interiors is known for its signature HeatShield PVD electro-coloring system, promising a finish that will last for several years to come. Which is particularly useful when they have so many lovely tones to choose from, they have one for every metallic finish trend of the moment, but the brushed copper is particularly unique.
In classic Joseph Joseph style, this squeegee takes a touch of innovation, making for an even more functional shower cleaning experience. Designed to clip onto your shower door, this smart squeegee tucks into itself, becoming one of the most discreet designs on offer.
If you like a touch of the whimsical, this fun squeegee can bring a dopamine decor feel to your shower cleaning duties. Your little 'buddy' functions as a playful bathroom accessory, as well as the handle for your squeegee.
If you're on the hunt for a squeegee design that's suitable for your modern bathroom, this option from Wenko could just be the one for you. I love its sleek, chrome look, and the curved, wide handle adds a touch of interest to the design.
You may be wondering what a shower shelf is doing in a squeegee shopping guide, but this is more than just a shower shelf. Not only does it provide a surface for you to store your toiletries on, but it also conceals a squeegee within - a real double whammy design.
Ideal for rentals, this squeegee requires absolutely zero installation, instead neatly slipping over your shower door, making for sleek and secure storage. I also love the monochromatic black design, a contrast to the metallic, chrome decor finish of most squeegees.
If you're looking for more tips for getting your bathrooms in order, a good idea before hosting season is in full swing, these tips on how to declutter a bathroom have saved me more than once.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.