My Mum Insists on This One Bathroom Cleaning Ritual Every Day to Keep Shower Screens Looking as Pretty as Possible

I know, I know, stylish and squeegee don't exactly sound like two words that belong in the same sentence, let alone directly after one another, but I'm here to prove this belief wrong.

Here's the bathroom cleaning hack many of us may not know — if you want your shower to look top-notch, you've got to be squeegeeing it every day. That's right, just as you clean your body every day, you should be cleaning your shower too. Just think of them as a package deal. Regular cleaning is the only thing that can prevent limescale from building up on the glass, causing streaky finishes, especially if you live in a hard water area.

But, if you're anything like me, integrating something into your daily routine will only work if it appeals to your aesthetic sensibilities. It may sound shallow, but it works, and these squeegees are a testament to that. Because, ever since I invested in a chic, brushed-brass squeegee, my shower has never looked better. I've scoured the web to find the coolest ones on the market, so all you have to do is commit to a quick, daily wipe down.

