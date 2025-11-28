Kourtney Kardashian-Barker's Timeless Table Decor Is a Nod to the Nostalgic Ralph Lauren Christmas Trend That a Stylist Says Is the Mood for 2025

I'm sorry to have to tell you this (not really, though), but when it comes to throwing a good party, I'm always going to look to the Kardashians for some inspiration. Whether you're a fan or a hater, it's hard to ignore the fact that for this family, hosting is like a full-time occupation, and well, they certainly know how to do it well.

Every year, the Kardashians will offer a glimpse of their holiday decorating on Thanksgiving and even Christmas. So it's become a bit of an annual tradition to seek out their social posts to see what these entertaining tastemakers (or, maybe, Hollywood's best party planners) are vibing with this year.

And for 2025, it appears Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is most on the money. Kourtney recently shared her Ralph Lauren-inspired holiday table with fans, and it's got a romantic, gothic twist that reflects the reality star's slightly alternative aesthetic, making it feel nostalgic and timeless, yet totally grounded in style today.

Elegance in the most romantic way. (Image credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash)

As Miaad Latoof, a stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, explains, "When I look at Kourtney Kardashian’s Ralph Lauren Christmas table, what strikes me immediately is the confidence in its simplicity. It’s a pared-back take on classic Ralph Lauren, and for some it might even feel too simple — but that’s precisely where its strength lies. There’s a quiet, quietly-wealthy softness to it, a kind of understated luxury that only works when every detail is considered."

Speaking on the romance and elegance the table setting brings, Miaad continues, "The red florals against polished silver create instant romance, and the white candles keep the palette calm and controlled."

However, Miaad says she's drawn to tables that aren't too loud and instead form a subtle sophistication to them, and well, I couldn't agree more. "The crystal glassware, the silver vessels, the woven chargers — each piece stands confidently on its own. And the teddy-bear plate with the tartan napkin is such a smart, intentional nod to the Ralph Lauren heritage without relying on layers of pattern or theme," she explains. "For me, warmth should come from materiality, not excess. The woven texture, the soft gold rim, the depth of the red against a clean white table cloth — that’s what gives this setting its longevity. It feels enduring because every piece earns its place. That’s the same philosophy behind my own Ralph Lauren–inspired collection: fewer pieces, chosen well, that quietly elevate everything around them."

Miaad Latoof Social Links Navigation Stylist Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.

And as the saying goes, 'less is more,' — Kourtney's table setting certainly has a sense of calm, sophistication, and romance to it that I can't help but replicate. So, I decided to curate a list of some stylish finds inspired by the one and only, Kourtney K.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the Look Now

Feeling inspired? Then be sure to check out our guide on some of the finest Christmas decorating ideas to set you up for the holidays ahead.