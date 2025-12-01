You Wouldn't Be Able to Tell, but This Floating Bedside Table Has Hidden Storage Inside — And It's Incredibly Chic
Don't let your tiny bedroom get in the way of your bedside storage. This nightstand is the perfect fit for smaller rooms, and here's why
Decorating a small bedroom can often feel like a game of Jenga, desperately adding and removing pieces in an attempt to achieve a perfect sense of 'balance'.
If any one item is too large or too busy, the whole tower collapses, and your bedroom is left looking overstuffed and claustrophobic. This is particularly tricky when there are several non-negotiable items to fit into the space, for example, a bed. And it can mean that other important but not essential furniture items end up abandoned completely. The most common victim of this is the humble bedside table.
I understand it. I've done without a nightstand at points, making do with my window sill, desk, or at worst, the floor. No hidden storage ideas to save me, back then. And, it was not without consequences, including countless spilled drinks left wobbling precariously on the windowsill or forgotten by the foot of my bed. It also meant my room looked cluttered constantly, which only draws attention to the petite nature of the room to begin with. Overall, it is not a design decision I would recommend.
If only I knew then what I know now. Namely, that La Redoute sells a fantastically stylish and sleek Vesper Solid Walnut 1-Drawer Floating Bedside Table, with a hidden drawer that is absolutely perfect for tiny bedrooms. It takes up barely any space and looks as chic as anything. So, if you're struggling with storage in your small bedroom, please, I implore you, buy these.
Slim-line, simple, and sleek, this bedside table is what kick-started my obsession with these designs. I love how the drawer tucks so neatly and discreetly into the main body of the table, practically disappearing. It's ideal for small bedrooms where any fussy designs would overwhelm the space, and, not to mention, it barely takes up any room.
The solid walnut finish brings a rich warmth to the design, too, and would tie in beautifully with an earthy color scheme.
Shop Stylish Alternatives
Ribbed, reeded, slatted, or fluted, no matter what you call it, I love the way it looks, and it works perfectly to give this simple bedside table a little bit more texture and visual interest. The drawer is nice and deep, too, so you'll have plenty of space to store away everything you need to stock your nightstand drawers with.
Bring a bit more personality to your bedroom with these Art Deco-inspired bedside tables. 3D, tessellated wooden tiles make up a geometric design on the drawer front, and a brass handle adds an extra touch of warmth.
For a slightly lighter look, this option from Sklum would work well. It maintains the same simplicity of the other options, but instead uses a lighter, softer acacia wood, though it also comes in a darker tone, too, if that's more your speed.
If you love the simplicity of the La Redoute design, but could do with a little bit more storage, this IKEA model will be the ideal fit for you. It's slightly larger than some of the other options, so it could even be used as a desk in a pinch. Plus, this one looks far more expensive than it is.
A slight variation on the trend, this one is in fact a desk, as opposed to a bedside table, but the concept remains the same. If you're struggling to design a small home office, this could be the answer. It's great for optimizing space while ensuring you have enough room to get what you need done.
Amazon has some real hidden gems when it comes to bedroom furniture, and these floating bedside tables are some of the best I've come across. They offer far more storage than many of the other designs, with the hidden drawer and double shelf, and at less than £80 for a set of 2, you won't find a better deal anywhere else.
Having a bedside table is one thing; knowing how to style a bedside table is quite another. Personally, I can't get enough of the moody modernism nightstand decor look; it's the exact vibe I'm trying to bring into my bedroom.
