You Wouldn't Be Able to Tell, but This Floating Bedside Table Has Hidden Storage Inside — And It's Incredibly Chic

Decorating a small bedroom can often feel like a game of Jenga, desperately adding and removing pieces in an attempt to achieve a perfect sense of 'balance'.

If any one item is too large or too busy, the whole tower collapses, and your bedroom is left looking overstuffed and claustrophobic. This is particularly tricky when there are several non-negotiable items to fit into the space, for example, a bed. And it can mean that other important but not essential furniture items end up abandoned completely. The most common victim of this is the humble bedside table.

I understand it. I've done without a nightstand at points, making do with my window sill, desk, or at worst, the floor. No hidden storage ideas to save me, back then. And, it was not without consequences, including countless spilled drinks left wobbling precariously on the windowsill or forgotten by the foot of my bed. It also meant my room looked cluttered constantly, which only draws attention to the petite nature of the room to begin with. Overall, it is not a design decision I would recommend.

If only I knew then what I know now. Namely, that La Redoute sells a fantastically stylish and sleek Vesper Solid Walnut 1-Drawer Floating Bedside Table, with a hidden drawer that is absolutely perfect for tiny bedrooms. It takes up barely any space and looks as chic as anything. So, if you're struggling with storage in your small bedroom, please, I implore you, buy these.

-25% AM.PM Vesper Solid Walnut 1-Drawer Floating Bedside Table £187.49 at La Redoute UK Slim-line, simple, and sleek, this bedside table is what kick-started my obsession with these designs. I love how the drawer tucks so neatly and discreetly into the main body of the table, practically disappearing. It's ideal for small bedrooms where any fussy designs would overwhelm the space, and, not to mention, it barely takes up any room. The solid walnut finish brings a rich warmth to the design, too, and would tie in beautifully with an earthy color scheme.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Having a bedside table is one thing; knowing how to style a bedside table is quite another. Personally, I can't get enough of the moody modernism nightstand decor look; it's the exact vibe I'm trying to bring into my bedroom.