"Moody Modernism" Is the Design-Forward Trend I'm Channeling on My Nightstand — 15 Buys to Do it

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

Every autumn, like clockwork, a dark and demure trend reemerges. You might recall the brooding charm of Dark Academia, but this year, “moody modernism” has taken center stage as the latest interior design trend, in my mind. It’s a softer, cozier spin on that shadowy aesthetic — just as chic, but infinitely more comforting.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about how to restyle my nightstand. I want it to feel design-forward, but not so sterile that it lacks that lived-in touch. Perhaps it’s the chill in the air, but the sleek, warm, and artful vibe of this aesthetic feels like the perfect match for fall.

Moody modernism is all about layering — textures, tones, and especially light sources. A true moody modernist would never turn on the big light; the goal here is to pair a soft ambient glow with art-inspired lines that are precise yet playful. According to Seattle architect Matthew Coates, moody modernist materials are heavy — in a good way — marrying velvet and matte finishes with natural elements like wood and stone.

(Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Aubrey Maxwell)

Plants? Maybe. But this look is rooted in sleekness and drama — hence the “modernism.” The "moody" comes not only from the muted, dark color palettes of olive, charcoal, and jewel tones, but also from the fact that the overall vibe is, quite literally, a mood.

And if there’s one place I want to create a cozy mood this fall, it’s in my bedroom. With that in mind, I’ve curated all the avant-garde accessories needed to craft the best nightstand vignette of my moody modernist dreams.

Table Lamps

Lotus Atelier Bauhaus Lamp View at Amazon Price: $64.95 The brilliant simplicity of Bauhaus design pairs seamlessly with moody modernism, like peanut butter and jelly. This table lamp offers that ambient glow we discussed earlier, without the distraction of a large lampshade — here, the light itself takes center stage, complemented by an architecturally intriguing silver base. Glivpny Flowerpot Cordless Table Lamp View at Amazon Price: $33.99 I’m styling a nightstand, but honestly, I could use one of these in every room of the house (kidding — I live in a studio! But they do come in five different colors). The sleek lacquered lines and deep cherry hue capture the chic yet sultry vibe we’re aiming for perfectly. The subtle silver button on top can be tied into other silver accents on your nightstand, creating a cohesive, contemporary look. Lastra White Onyx Table Lamp View at CB2 Price: $599 You might expect a lamp made of stone to feel cold, but this clean-lined beauty is anything but. Its industrial design meets white onyx — a perfect blend of modernity with organic elements. If you have the space, try pairing this minimalist table lamp with smaller light sources to create a layered effect on your nightstand.

Art

"After the Ball" (young Decadent), 1895 by Ramon Casas I Carbo' View at Perigold Price: $281 Oil paintings always evoke a moody, austere feel for me, and this figure — a young aristocratic girl lounging in a languid pose — is no exception. Is she weary from a night of dismissing no-good suitors, or perhaps troubled by her parents? There's a dark humor to it, and the emerald and black palette perfectly aligns with the vibe we’re going for. I recommend hanging this piece directly above the nightstand to complete the look. Alexander Mcqueen Coffee Table Book View at Amazon Price: $52.38, Was: $95 When I think of moody modernism, I’m reminded of the late Lee McQueen. His designs were ahead of their time, with a slightly tortured, edgily beautiful approach to clothing. Whether you're a fashion aficionado or not, the McQueen name, the gothic font, and that unmistakable vibe add a layer of depth to any space. Stack this introspective read with your favorite coffee table books — perhaps with a lamp on top — or, if you’re lucky enough to have a nightstand with a bottom shelf, tuck it there for a stylish touch. Hudson Frame View at Anthropologie Price: $78 At first glance, this frame may not read moody modernism at all. I’ll admit, the tropical hardwood brings a touch of playfulness, but context is everything. We need something lighter to balance out the heavier tones and materials elsewhere. Plus, the sculptural shape of the beads is spot-on. Insert your favorite art print, photograph, or even a paper memento for an extra artistic flourish.

Aroma

Stoff Nagel Candle Holder View at Amazon Price: $134.94 If I could only choose one moody modernist piece for this edit, it would be this candle holder! The clean lines, the obscure, artistic mix of shapes, the shiny chrome… it’s perfection. What I love most about this Stoff Nagel design is its modularity — you can combine it with other segments from the brand to craft an even more elaborate candle holder, adding extra drama. Long story short: I’d recommend getting two. Block Incense Holder View at Walden Price: $78 Modern meditation brand Walden creates elevated essentials to center your daily rituals. Whether you’re rising in the morning or settling in for the night, it’s nice to bookend the day with a calming, sophisticated scent. This incense holder, with its sleek sculptural form and deep navy hue, upgrades any routine. Try pairing it with burgundy or burnt orange accents for a refined, moody contrast. Cire Beeswax Absolute Candle, 2.5 Oz View at Nordstrom Price: $55 Everyone needs (at least) one Trudon candle in their wax repertoire — they’ve been in business since the 17th century for a reason. This one’s amber-hued vessel is the perfect aesthetic match for the moody modernist, and its scent profile is just as fitting: bergamot, waxed wood, and honey mingled with sandalwood and cinnamon, all grounded by tonka beans, patchouli essential oil, musk, and vanilla. It doesn’t get more refined than that.

Decorative Objects

Printworks Chess Set View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $69 Now, before you roll your eyes and say, “But I thought this wasn’t Dark Academia!”, hear me out. Yes, there’s some overlap, but chess adds warmth and hominess to a space, making it feel lived-in and cozy — which is exactly what we want. Plus, this set has a softer, more approachable look with its green and beige tones, rather than the typical high-contrast black and white. Don’t worry — paired with darker hues, it’s plenty moody. It’s the perfect finishing touch atop a stack of decorative books, whether or not you actually play the game. Baltoro Black Vase View at CB2 Price: $79.95, Was: $99.95 Don’t be fooled by all this talk of straight lines — moody modernism draws from organic forms, too. While we won’t go full-on asymmetrical here, this vase captures a subtle quirk with its gentle slope. I love that it’s on sale, but what excites me more is the unique black electroplated lacquer finish, which adds a striking sheen. Pair it with a few sprigs of eucalyptus, anthuriums (my favorite!), or jewel-toned blooms for a balanced bedroom idea. Astier de Villatte + Serena Carone Mon Prince Ceramic Jewelry Box View at Net-a-Porter Price: $1,105 Moody modernism thrives on art, and the beauty of art is that it’s not for everyone. While this particular jewelry box might not be to everyone’s taste, hopefully, you get where I’m going — using your nightstand as a showcase for unique pieces. Personally, I love this design with a hand gripping a tiny frog. And candidly, I need somewhere to store my billions of baubles after a long day.

Nightstands

Liticia Metal Nightstand View at Wayfair Price: $197.99, Was: $243.99 I’ll admit, this nightstand might not be the most inspiring piece at first glance — styling is everything here. That said, I think it has great bones (and at a great price point, too). Its modular design allows you to adjust the height and shelf levels as needed, and the stainless steel frame adds just the right touch of modernity. In black, it serves as the perfect moody base for your favorite objects. Add some jewel tones and a glowing light, and watch the magic unfold. Ambrose Mappa Burl Wood Nightstand with Drawer View at Crate & Barrel Price: $699 I have a thing for burl wood — it’s the most dramatic (and charming) of all woods, in my opinion. So when I saw this stunning nightstand from Crate & Barrel, my heart skipped a beat. The unique wood grain markings against the minimalist silhouette are striking, and I love how the pedestal base takes up minimal space, both visually and physically. It’s perfectly modern, perfectly warm, and fits our desired vibe to a tee. T Red Travertine Side Table Short View at CB2 Price: $269.10, Was: $299 Travertine, with its lack of ornateness, is just the nonchalant stone needed to ground my moody modernist nightstand setup — but I opted for the red hue for a bit more drama (what can I say, it’s moody!). The bold color and organic material create a striking contrast with sleek chromes, lacquered finishes, or even cozier velvets. Although it’s marketed as a side table, the generously sized top makes it an ideal bedside companion.

(Image credit: Superfront/Karl Anderson)